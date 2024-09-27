‘Do What I Like’ is Dan Kaufman’s original ode to cycling

Dan Kaufman is a Portland gem. And yes I’m biased. I first met Dan back in 2006 or so when he launched PDXK TV, an effort to combine his videography skills with his cycling advocacy. We had grand ambitions of bringing you bike news on YouTube, like this 18-year-old dispatch we filmed together about the opening of the Portland Aerial Tram.

From there, Dan earned local fame by pedaling his Disco Trike and its massive speaker to all manner of cycling events, including the Occupy Portland protests where the trike was infamously confiscated by police only to be set free a week later.

All told, Dan’s music has serenaded our cycling scene for two decades.

Dan and I have grown and changed along with the city. And through it all, he kept playing music. In recent years he’s focused more on his eponymously named band, and you’re more likely to see him at a gig than a bike ride. Then the Boom Bike came along, and there was Dan again, singing and playing at the nexus of music and environmental activism.

Few look cooler on a trike than Dan! Dan at Velo Cult Bike Shop in 2013. Cruising up N Williams Ave in 2022. Testing the Boom Bike in Cully. Playing at Bike Happy Hour First Birthday Bash in May 2024. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

When I first heard his song, “Do What I Like” (video above) being belted out from a stage set atop the human-powered Boom Bike earlier this year, it was love at first chord. Beyond the bikey theme and Dan’s joyful singing, the lyrics just seemed to suit him to a tee. When the video for the song came out in August, I knew I wanted to share more about it on BikePortland.

Below is a short Q & A I did with Dan about the song via email:

When did you write “Do What I Like” and what was your inspiration?

DK: In 2003 I was inspired to ride my bike while I was stuck in traffic and I saw this white-bearded guy pedaling through a storm in fisherman’s gear. I thought, if he can do it then I surely can. I was so upset by the second Iraq war that I pulled down an old bike in my garage and started riding in March of 2003. That’s basically the inspiration for the first verse of the song.

I wrote it in 2008 for the Carfree Cities Conference and CrankMyChain! Cycle TV. Here’s the original video after I just wrote it.

How do you define your sound?

DK: I describe my sound as Western, Rock, & Blues with big lyrical and musical influences from Punk and Reggae artists (like the Clash and Bob Marley for examples)

What do you want people to feel when they hear it?

DK: I want people to feel the joy and happiness of riding a bicycle and the freedom you get when you are carfree (even if it’s just sometimes).

Ever play this at non-bike events? I’m curious how people react in those situations.

DK: Yes, I almost always play it at shows. People seem to like songs about bikes. I think it brings the kid out in us for one thing.

What can you tell me about the new video?

DK: Big thank you to Amit Zinman of Bike Stuff PDX who asked me if I had any bikey songs that reflected Portland Bike Fun and Pedalpalooza. He listened to several and chose Do What I Like. I recorded with my band (and Amit on keys) and then mixed and mastered it at Figure8Sound in North Portland. Amit storyboarded the concept and organized a Pedalpalooza ride this summer, which was led by Mike Cobb. A bunch of fun folks showed up and we had a great time filming it in Ladd’s and around both sides of the river downtown.

Anything else you want to share about the song?

DK: I wrote the song a long time ago and play it frequently but doing the recording and video reminded me of why I’ve been such a big promoter of Bike Fun and that I miss some of that energy in myself and even here in Portland though I sense a resurgence (in both). I think when biking is fun and accessible, then we can move away from all the pollution and mayhem cars bring to our world but if you lead with cars/pollution/mayhem you’ll lose a lot of folks right out of the gate. Of course, freedom, joy, and accessibility are good things in and of themselves.

So well said Dan. Thanks for sharing more about your music and life. Keep on rockin’ out there and we’ll see you in the streets.

Check out Dan Kaufman Band on Bandcamp, and scroll down for the “Do What I Like” lyrics below so you can sing along next time you hear it:

Do What I Like, by Dan Kaufman (Audio track here)

Verse 1

I was stuck in my car, you were riding your bike

With a two wheel freedom

You we’re lookin alright (Dynomite!)

So when I get done with this stinking commute

Tell you right now what I’m a gonna do

Gonna get down the bike

And do what I like

Verse 2

Now I’m riding my bike and it feels alright

I got them old jeans on and they ain’t feelin’ tight (heck, I might need a belt)

I got the sun on my back, the breeze in my hair

Feels so good yeah I don’t have a care

I’m riding my bike

I getta do what I like

Refrain

Used to think to go far

you had to have a car and that’s what you are

I saw it on TV

Even Jan and Dean played it on guitar

But the fun is dead and gone

And now I’m moving on to a whole ‘nother star

I’m really going far and I don’t wan’t a car

Refrain

Verse 3

Now don’t feel bad if I’m a going slow

I’ll tell ya right now it’s the only way to go

(it’s the only way to fly)

You can wave to your friends

and they’ll say hello

Cars pass by but they don’t really know

When you’re riding your bike

You getta to do what you like

When you’re riding your bike

You getta to do what you like

When you’re riding your bike

You getta to do what you like

Credits

Released June 14, 2024

Production, Original Music, Lyrics, Vocals, Guitar & Upright Bass: Dan Kaufman

Co-production, Engineering, Percussion, Backup Vocals: Pyata Penedo

Ukulele, Backup Vocals: Jen Harrison

Organ & Video Production: Amit Zinman

Fiddle: Chris Swanson