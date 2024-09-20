NSFW: My favorite World Naked Bike Ride photos from the last 20 years

Drama about who’s leading Saturday’s big naked bike ride aside, one thing we can all agree on is that riding bikes naked in a mass of other people is an amazing, unforgettable experience. And did you even realize that this year is the 20th anniversary of Portland’s version of the World Naked Bike Ride?
When I first came to town, WNBR was one of most intriguing events I would cover. I watched it go from about 170 riders at my first one in 2005, to the 10,000 or so riders in 2014. The ride started as a grassroots, DIY celebration of the human body and resistance to car culture and Big Oil, then eventually transcended our little community to become a Portland institution. It ended up at a scale and with a cultural footprint I doubt those initial ride leaders could have ever dreamed of.
And just like with our bodies, events like this go through growing pains. There’s the exuberance and innocence of the early years when we think we are invincible, and then reality and responsibility creeps in as the years fly by. But unlike our bodies, community organizing always renews itself and — hopefully — always gets better.
While I’m sad about how our community is momentarily split over how we manage these inevitable changes, and the way some folks are treating each other is a huge disappointment, I’m excited and optimistic at all the energy and passion there is for the important tradition of riding bikes naked through our streets (!) en masse.
On that note, and in honor of the 20th anniversary of Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride, I went through my archives to pull out my 20 favorite images from Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride (read the captions for more information on each one):
(*By the way, I’ll be out there recording audio interviews for an upcoming episode of our podcast, so flag me down if you’d like to share on the mic!)
Just a reminder that WNBR is not happening this year and participating in any naked rides this weekend only serves to hurt the brave volunteers who have poured their hearts and souls into this event since 2005.
WNBR is not owned by one person, and volunteers have come together to make sure it does happen. So it is happening, as shown by this post you’re commenting on.
So close! This ride happens every year worldwide continuing the legacy of protest against oil dependency started in 2001.
Hi Devendra,
I feel what you are saying here, but I think you’re just confusing folks. There is a World Naked Bike Ride happening on Saturday! That being said, I agree with you that some folks are being hurt by what’s being said and done online and what has happened around the organizing and leadership of the two rides. That’s is really sad, but I’m hopeful things will get better. And while I’m torn about it because I have known some of the organizers like Meghan Sinnott for many years and consider her a great person and friend, I also feel like the ride being led by this newer crop of leaders is something we should support (even though I have some very mixed feelings about some of the stuff that has gone down leading up to it that I hope to learn more about in the coming days and weeks)!