NSFW: My favorite World Naked Bike Ride photos from the last 20 years

Drama about who’s leading Saturday’s big naked bike ride aside, one thing we can all agree on is that riding bikes naked in a mass of other people is an amazing, unforgettable experience. And did you even realize that this year is the 20th anniversary of Portland’s version of the World Naked Bike Ride?

When I first came to town, WNBR was one of most intriguing events I would cover. I watched it go from about 170 riders at my first one in 2005, to the 10,000 or so riders in 2014. The ride started as a grassroots, DIY celebration of the human body and resistance to car culture and Big Oil, then eventually transcended our little community to become a Portland institution. It ended up at a scale and with a cultural footprint I doubt those initial ride leaders could have ever dreamed of.

And just like with our bodies, events like this go through growing pains. There’s the exuberance and innocence of the early years when we think we are invincible, and then reality and responsibility creeps in as the years fly by. But unlike our bodies, community organizing always renews itself and — hopefully — always gets better.

While I’m sad about how our community is momentarily split over how we manage these inevitable changes, and the way some folks are treating each other is a huge disappointment, I’m excited and optimistic at all the energy and passion there is for the important tradition of riding bikes naked through our streets (!) en masse.

On that note, and in honor of the 20th anniversary of Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride, I went through my archives to pull out my 20 favorite images from Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride (read the captions for more information on each one):

(*By the way, I’ll be out there recording audio interviews for an upcoming episode of our podcast, so flag me down if you’d like to share on the mic!)

(2005) I am always a sucker for clever signs, especially when they’re painted on a body and the theme is anti Big Oil. (2007) This means so much. The posture of the rider (who I’m certain is our beloved friend Rabbitt Fox who left us in 2022) is joyous and he’s inspired two people in cars to remove their tops. (2009) America is so backwards and repressed when it comes to human bodies and sexuality. So I find this sign very fun(ny). (2009) This image is good and bad in some ways. I love the story it tells of how we used to go downtown during party-filled Fleet Week. But I hate that there was so much random, often nonconsensual, but slapping. (2009) Downtown bars would spill out as the ride came by and many people would be so taken by the sight, they’d get naked too! (2011) The joy in the faces of these young people is what the ride is all about. (2011) Best body art I have ever seen. (2011) Devil guy on a tall unicycle was definitely a vibe. (2011) The love/hate “Portlandia” show had just finished its first season and folks were proud of what WNBR said about our city. (2011) Sheer exuberance. (2012) The most flesh in any photo I’ve ever taken. I was standing on Hawthorne Bridge Viaduct looking north on Water Ave. Can still remember how excited and out of breath I was running up those stairs to get this shot. (2012) Filling both sides of the Hawthorne was so cool. This was the year I started in underwear (because I’m often mixing in crowds of clothed people), but everyone was yelling “Jonathan, get naked!” so I relented. (2014) I regrettably don’t recall this person’s name but they were an amazing freak bike maker. (2014) Probably my all-time fave. There’s just a lot going on here with these spectators who I’m not sure if they were lost or just enjoying a night at the park. (2014) IYKYK that feeling. (2014) I feel like this moment is a core memory for this lucky soul flying down N Mississippi hill on a perfect summer night. (2014) Flying the flag at the end spot under I-5/Fremont Bridge. (2014) Massive commitment level on this blue Smurf dude’s body paint. Well done sir. (2022) This was a special night. Peninsula Park Rose Garden is my favorite place in Portland. It’s just a few blocks from my house, it’s where I walk my dog and have spent countless hours with my family over the years. (2022) This crew just had the right attitude. When you have a friend in town without a bike, just get naked and hop into the pedicab with a disco ball.

