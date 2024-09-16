Monday Roundup: Lael’s big ride, car brained, grandmas and more

11

Hello everyone. Happy Monday.

Here are the most notable news items our community came across in the past seven days…

Grandmas who ride: A group of Canadian women called “Victoria Grandmothers for Africa” completed a 280 kilometer bike ride to raise money for kids who’ve been orphaned by HIV/Aids. (Saanich News)

She did it! American endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox completed an around-the-world bicycle ride in record time (108 days with a daily average mileage of 174 miles) and set the cycling world abuzz with her inspiring attitude. (Cycling News)

New rules proposed for big vehicles: Safety advocates are very pleased that the federal government is poised to make a big upgrade to its vehicle safety regulations with the expressed intent to improve safety of people outside them. (NPR)

How to not stop speeding: An effort to require carmakers to install audio warnings when people drive over the speed limit seems destined for the dustbin because government regulators are worried about whether drivers will like it or not. (Washington Post)

We are infected too: Surprise, surprise! Motonormativity, aka “being car-brained” is a very prevalent condition here in the United States and it’s a major barrier to making progress for non-drivers. (Streetsblog USA)

Cars are the problem: “One of the few predictions that I feel very confident in is that, a century or so down the road, people will look at modern car-centric America with the same disgust that we feel when we hear about old timey cities without modern sewage systems.” (How Things Work)

Marginal gains in the sack: The latest front in pro cycling’s pursuit of speed centers around not moving at all. Here’s what the pros are doing to get a solid night of sleep. (Velo)

Parking restrictions: The University of Portland has tightened their parking permit system amid a reduction in car spaces as they try to meet city transportation goals. (UP Beacon)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005).

Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights
Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights
17 hours ago

When it came to second-hand smoke, both Great Britain (75 percent) and the United States (94 percent) overwhelmingly believed that smokers had a responsibility to keep their toxic fumes away from places packed with other people — but the only about one-fifth of either country’s residents agreed that drivers had a responsibility to keep their tailpipes away from “highly populated areas”

Car emissions apologia is also common among people who bike. The tail-pipe emissions that we huff on our bike rides will cause some of use to die early and to suffer immensely but the response from the cycling community to this fact is mostly a shrug. Tail-pipe emissions morbidity/mortality also makes the ubiquitous denial of the utility of vehicle electrification in the cycling community incredibly short-sighted and kind of narcissistic.

blumdrew
blumdrew
16 hours ago
Reply to  Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights

I’ve never seen anyone seriously say that EV transition wouldn’t be a positive on the tailpipe emissions front. I do often see that it’s not the most important thing, and that our investments will be sort of in vain if there aren’t strong investments in changes to land use and other cultural norms around driving.

And I think that’s true – spending like $1 trillion on electrifying the automotive fleet is money not spent on other changes that could be more impactful. EV transition solves one problem – tailpipe emissions from ICE cars – while investing in public transit and changing land uses can solve more than one problem. But almost all of our money is being spent to do tax credits for EVs, rather than investing in other proven no carbon modes of transportation.

Watts
Watts
15 hours ago
Reply to  blumdrew

the tailpipe emissions front

EVs will be very beneficial here; tire particulates may increase a bit, but tailpipe emissions will be zero, and braking related emissions will be much lower due to regenerative braking. And noise emissions should be much lower as well (especially for trucks).

How would you reduce emissions more quickly if you could redirect EV tax credit money? If you say “better transit”, please include how you plan to get enough people to ride it that emissions actually drop. Whatever we do, the solution needs to be humming along in 10-20 years, with a big chunk done sooner.

﻿Are there other solutions queued up and ready to go the way EVs are?

Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights
Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights
11 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

Nah…we just need to implement a land value tax and completely deregulate real-estate markets. In 75-150 years real estate speculators might produce enough dense urban housing for those who can afford in a +3 C hellhouse world.

Asher Atkinson
Asher Atkinson
9 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

If we are going to have any type of EV subsidy, one targeting plug-in hybrids would be a more effective way to reduce urban particulate emissions. I’d rather see 10 plug-in hybrids on the city streets with a 25 mile all electric range, than a single Tesla with a 250 mile range.

If one wants to truly prevent premature deaths from particulate emissions globally, then don’t even worry about transportation and instead invest in making clean cooking fuel (ie, propane) widely available in the developing world.

Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights
Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights
15 hours ago
Reply to  blumdrew

while investing in public transit

Until we electrify diesel-powered transit (tolley+BEV), it’s also part of the air toxic problem.

Chris I
Chris I
16 hours ago
Reply to  Will the last bike commuter turn off their lights

People shrug about things that they can’t control. Tailpipe emissions are controlled mostly Federally, via Federal emissions rules for new vehicles.

At a local level, we can elect officials to add county and State-level emissions rules, but you can’t block out of state drivers from driving through our state and city. Most counties in Oregon have no DEQ testing requirements. We can’t control emissions policies in Washington state.

The single best thing we could do would be to ban all 2-stroke scooters, but a ban like that would be hard to enforce and probably would be ruled unconstitutional knowing the current makeup of the Supreme Court.

*shrug*

SolarEclipse
SolarEclipse
13 hours ago
Reply to  Chris I

ban all 2-stroke scooters

But, but, that might be the only thing minorities/poor can afford! We couldn’t ask them to make that ultimate sacrafice.

Watts
Watts
12 hours ago
Reply to  SolarEclipse

Perhaps we could offer a subsidy so they could get a cheap third stroke.

Asher Atkinson
Asher Atkinson
10 hours ago
Reply to  Chris I

Where in the US, or globally for that matter, is any two-stoke powered transportation still sold, or remaining on the streets, in significant numbers?

eawriste
eawriste
15 hours ago

Go Lael! Hell yeah!

