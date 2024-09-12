Weekend Event Guide: Ride for Sukho, Larch smash, Corn Cross and more

Larch on a fixie?? Oof. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bike Summer might be over but the rides keep on coming.

Below are my picks for the best things to do by bike this weekend.

Friday, September 13th

El Grito Ride – 6:30 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

Join the Cycle Homies for a fun ride with fellow vaqueros that will feature food from Taco Gang and a DJ-powered after party. More info here.

Saturday, September 14th

Ride for Sukho – 8:00 am at Legacy Coffee (Gresham)

Friends of Sukho Viboolsittiseri will honor his life with a group bike ride that will roll by the place he was seriously injured in a collision in May 2023. Sukho had planned to do this ride himself in order to, “reclaim the space and himself,” says friend Ryan Francesconi. More info here.

Ride the Rim – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at Crater Lake National Park

Your last chance this year to ride the epic rim road around Crater Lake without being bothered by drivers and their cars. More info here.

Good Dirt – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Join River City Bicycles and friends for this off-road group ride at the always-evolving and relatively nearby Rocky Point trail system. More info here.

Bike Town Hall – 12:30 pm at The Yard Food Carts (SE)

Join Oregon Senator Michael Dembrow (SD 23), and House Reps Khanh Pham (HD 46) and Thuy Tran (HD 45) on their annual Bike Town Hall. See BikePortland’s recap of last year’s event for a taste of what to expect. More info here.

Sunday, September 15th

Corn Cross – All Day at Liepold Farms (Boring)

Race bikes through a corn maze in bucolic Boring while you huff and puff over various obstacles while being heckled by the fans. What else are Sundays for? More info here.

Harvest Century – All Day at Clark Park (Mollala)

Explore classic rural Oregon 30 miles south of Portland with stunning views of Mt. Hood and choose your route for whatever mileage suits you. More info here.

Larch Mountain Fixie Smash – 7:00 am at Vera Katz Statue (SE)

Larch is the toughest climb in the region and these wonderful wahoos with very healthy knees (for now) want to ride up it on fixies. More info here.

Nakedhearts PDX Appreciation Ride – 4:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Fans and friends of Portland’s most prolific ride leader, Moorland Moss of Nakedhearts, will lead a ride to show their appreciation for his community-building prowess. More info here.

