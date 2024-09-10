Community mourns passing of Sukho Viboolsittiseri

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2
Sukho Viboolsittiseri in October 2021. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Many Portlanders have heavy hearts today as news spreads about the passing of Sukho Viboolsittiseri. Sukho was well-loved in our community and known by many as one of the co-founders of BikePOC PNW, a group that fosters community among people of color who love to ride bikes together.

On May 27th, 2023, Sukho was biking southeast of Portland in the Damascus area when he was involved in a collision with a truck driver. As BikePortland reported at that time, his injuries were serious. But cycling was a very important part of Sukho’s life and he worked hard to get back in the saddle. He made excellent progress. Unfortunately in October he suffered a heart-related setback while on a ride up to Pittock Mansion that put him back in the hospital.

Sukho was 50 years old. He leaves behind his wife Melanie Latthitham and their two children.

Below are just some of the remembrances of Sukho being shared by our community:

Tonight, hundreds of riders will join a memorial lap for Sukho at the weekly Portland Trophy Cup races out at Portland International Raceway (PIR). The lap will be ridden before the 6:35 race.

The video below is a short conversation I had with Sukho on October 4th, 2021 at The Street Trust Alice Awards. Minutes earlier Sukho was on stage with a big group of friends to accept an award for BikePOC PNW.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Remar
Remar
7 hours ago

Did he have ongoing complications from the collision? RIP Sukho

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
6 hours ago
Reply to  Remar

yes that’s my understanding but I have not confirmed details. I just know that he was recovering until last fall and then he had an issue while biking and was back in hospital.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Video: Riders speak out about Portland bike path safety

Citybikes will cease business this Friday

Community mourns passing of Sukho Viboolsittiseri

Opinion: None of this is normal

From the Archives

After slapping car, rider gets unexpected chat with Portland police officer