Community mourns passing of Sukho Viboolsittiseri

Sukho Viboolsittiseri in October 2021. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Many Portlanders have heavy hearts today as news spreads about the passing of Sukho Viboolsittiseri. Sukho was well-loved in our community and known by many as one of the co-founders of BikePOC PNW, a group that fosters community among people of color who love to ride bikes together.

On May 27th, 2023, Sukho was biking southeast of Portland in the Damascus area when he was involved in a collision with a truck driver. As BikePortland reported at that time, his injuries were serious. But cycling was a very important part of Sukho’s life and he worked hard to get back in the saddle. He made excellent progress. Unfortunately in October he suffered a heart-related setback while on a ride up to Pittock Mansion that put him back in the hospital.

Sukho was 50 years old. He leaves behind his wife Melanie Latthitham and their two children.

Below are just some of the remembrances of Sukho being shared by our community:

Tonight, hundreds of riders will join a memorial lap for Sukho at the weekly Portland Trophy Cup races out at Portland International Raceway (PIR). The lap will be ridden before the 6:35 race.

The video below is a short conversation I had with Sukho on October 4th, 2021 at The Street Trust Alice Awards. Minutes earlier Sukho was on stage with a big group of friends to accept an award for BikePOC PNW.