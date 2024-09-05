I’m back in Portland! Here are a few pics from my trip

I saw a lot of people on bike tours, including this guy in Pula, Croatia as we explored their Roman ampitheater. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone. I’m back in the Shed after two weeks away. I haven’t had a break that long from BikePortland in 19 years. I didn’t even bring my laptop! If you know me, you know that’s a very big deal. I had a really nice time away. We visited family (my wife Juli was born in Budapest, Hungary and still has family there) and we also spent much-needed time together as our own family. With daughters 21 and 19 years old, and a son who is 13, it was very special for all five of us to be on the road in such close quarters for two weeks.

Before I dive into the regular routine, I figured I’d share a few bike and transport pics. Keep in mind I was intentionally not focused on taking photos of this stuff because I wanted to be fully present with my family; but when opportunity arose I indulged myself with photos of people on bikes and street scenes.

Join me for a little taste of my time spent in Budapest (capital of Hungary), Bálaton (largest lake in Hungary), and Pula, Croatia…

Fashionable Budapest resident rolls by the Hungarian National Opera House on Andrassy, Utca. Notice how she’s on the sidewalk because the on-street cycling conditions in Budapest are not very safe.

Left: A cool, three-wheeled pedal trike to get around Margaret Island on the Danube River. Right: A dedicated, two-way bike lane across Margaret Bridge.

A woman rides a bike-share bike across Margaret Bridge as the Hungarian Parliament Building looms in the background.

A couple hangs out along the Danube River under the moon on a warm summer night.

Lake Bálaton is extremely bike-friendly with a well-signed and popular bike route around the entire lake and lots of solid facilities, like this covered bike parking. As a result, many folks use bikes to get to the water and do overnight trekking trips.

Few more from Bálaton. Classic old bike across the street from my father-in-law’s house. Bike parking outside a pub advertising my favorite drink, fröccs (white wine with soda water). A very popular type of business sign in the town of Tihany.

Scenes from the amazing city of Rovinj, Croatia.

I was really impressed with Ilica street in Zagreb, Croatia. Transit vehicles dominate, there are very few cars, it’s at-grade with adjacent sidewalks, it’s quiet and safe.

Thanks for taking a look at these. It feels good to be home and I appreciate your patience and support while I was gone. Here’s one last pic of the fam and I up in the Castle District in Budapest.