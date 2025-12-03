ODOT investigating changes to Highway 43 after death of bicyclist

According to a family friend, 68-year-old Rutilo Jorge was a hard-working man who held down two jobs in order to send money home to his family in Mexico. He was in between shifts as a roofer and a gas station attendee when, around 5:30 pm on November 11th, he hopped on his bike to pedal southbound on Highway 43.
As he rode past a section of the high-speed highway with barely an inch of navigable shoulder, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a rock and was then hit from behind by the driver of an SUV. Jorge died in the street that night. He left behind a wife and two daughters — one of whom is 20 years old and works at Clackamas Town Center.
After a memorial service on Sunday, November 23rd, Jorge’s friends and family arranged for his remains to be transported home to Mexico on the day before Thanksgiving so he could be with his wife and other daughter who still live there.
Meanwhile, the dangerous conditions that led to Jorge’s death remain. And given the lack of alternate routes, riders continue to pedal past the same rocky, debris-filled, deadly shoulder.
Nine days after Jorge was hit, staffers from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) began a review of the crash as part of a relatively new program called the Vulnerable User Crash Response (VCR). Launched in Oregon in January 2024, the program is based on a law passed by the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) in 2021.
According to the law, in states where vulnerable road users make up 15% or more of annual traffic fatalities, that state must spend at least 15% of their highway safety funds on projects that specifically address the safety of vulnerable users. Unfortunately, Oregon surpasses that threshold. According to ODOT data, non-drivers account for more than one out of every five deaths on state-owned roads. Using safety funds set-aside from the 2017 transportation package, the State of Oregon has funded ODOT’s VCR program to the tune of $10.6 million for the four years between 2024 – 2027.
ODOT says their VCR Team is made up of a, “statewide group of technical experts” who will review the crash and determine if any improvements to the roadway are possible. While the team will note the need for larger-scale and longer-term fixes, the VCR program specializes in smaller solutions. “These quick-fixes are small in scale but can be big in impact,” ODOT Region 1 Active Transportation Liaison Kerrie Franey wrote in an email forwarded to BikePortland. “Some examples include illumination, signing or striping, speed feedback signs, or an enhanced crossing.”
David House with ODOT public affairs, says the location where Jorge was hit and killed could qualify for a larger project that would improve safety for bicycle riders. In an email to BikePortland on November 20th, House wrote that ODOT’s Active Transportation Needs Inventory (ATNI) ranks this section of OR-43 (between the Sellwood Bridge and Lake Oswego) in the Top 10% for prioritization across the entire state. And according to ODOT’s Vulnerable Road User Assessment Score (accessible on ODOT’s TransGIS website), this spot on Highway 43 is ranked as “High Risk.”
That risk exists in large part because of the lack of safe shoulder space. When I asked House about sweeping the shoulder, he said ODOT gets to that section of Highway 43 every six to eight weeks and that his records show it was last swept on November 17th.
“When I asked about cleanup plans, the maintenance manager noted that this area does not have much shoulder, and the asphalt does not go all the way to the rock wall,” House shared in a subsequent email. That confirmed one of my concerns: The debris I stood in while making my video and that Jorge tried to avoid prior to being hit, is a natural feature that can’t be simply swept away.
“I understand,” I replied to House. “But it begs the question: Since there’s not much of a shoulder, how are bicycle riders supposed to safely navigate this area? And would maintenance consider doing more aggressive sweeping to push back the rocks and sticks and dirt so at least there’s more room even if it’s unpaved? And longer term, would ODOT consider the idea of building a retaining wall and paving the shoulder to give users more shoulder space?”
“There isn’t much space for a shoulder in some sections of [Highway] 43,” House replied.
I’m not satisfied with that answer, but for now House and I agreed to let the VCR team complete their investigation before we discuss the issue any further. Earlier today House said he expects that work to take about 4-6 weeks, so I’ll touch base with him again in early January.
Another part of ODOT’s investigation is likely to include considerations of recommendations made in previous planning efforts that looked at building a bike lane on the highway or creating a parallel route. In 2010, Metro commissioned the Lake Oswego to Portland Trail plan. That plan examined the feasibility of a two-way bike lane on the east side of the highway that would be separated from traffic by a large, concrete barrier. I’ll take a closer look at that plan and share more about the history — and potential future — of this corridor in a separate post.
When I emailed them years ago about bike lane conditions (gravel, debris) on outer Sandy Blvd, they told me that these kinds of highways have “self cleaning” shoulders and they don’t sweep them.
It sounds like they swept the “shoulder” here just after the incident as a CYA. I don’t think they do it regularly.
Seems like it would be more incriminating if you sweep it or fix an issue after someone is killed by negligent design/maintenance.
This doesn’t seem all that difficult. There’s only one northbound lane on 43 from Lake Oswego until the road widens a couple blocks north of Radcliffe. So why not one traffic lane, both ways, on the entire segment from Lake Oswego to the Sellwood Bridge? That should leave plenty of room for a protected multi-use path.
And build the Lake Oswego streetcar line for parallel transit, but develop a better plan than the previous version (which, IIRC, turned out to be significantly *slower* than the #35 bus as a commuter trip).
I’d rather skip the streetcar, which is tremendously expensive given the limited ridership and lack of redevelopment potential along the route, and convert the tracks to a multi-use path.vs. a path alongside a highway.
It’s my understanding (which might be incorrect) that the railroad easement is specifically for rail use, and doing anything to get rid of the railroad tracks – or permanently abandon rail use – would simply make the easement disappear. If that’s true, a rail-to-trail conversion will never be on the table.
yes, one lane each direction and Center turn lane pockets where needed would leave room for a decent shoulder; not ideal but a helluvalotbetter than what’s there now.
It is mostly two lanes the whole way with a small stretch being one lane.
Traffic counts don’t warrant two lanes south of the Sellwood. It is not needed.
Probably true but I bet the bottle neck is that small single lane area. It is probably a single lane through that part because the topography demands it.
My point was that northbound traffic is only one lane from Lake Oswego until the road widens. There’s nothing feeding into the road at that point, so it’s just one lane expending to two for no particular reason except “there’s room for another lane now.”
And if one northbound lane is enough for inbound traffic (which it clearly is, because that’s what’s there now), one southbound lane should be sufficient for outbound traffic as well.
There’s still so much I don’t understand about this fatal crash. Your original report quoted the sheriff’s department:
Did Jorge fall into the travel lane (left side of the white line) where the SUV struck him from behind? In other words, he was in the lane when he was struck? And where does the info about hitting the rock come from? (probably from the driver who hit him?).
Oregon has a law that requires car- and truck-drivers to give cyclists room when passing. Did this driver do that? What speed was the SUV going when it hit Jorge? Did the sheriff’s office make any determination about safe following distance, which often happens when a vehicle strikes another vehicle from behind?
The sheriff’s office statement in your original story said that a decision about any charges for the driver would be forthcoming, so I hope you’ll follow up on that.
I ride on Hwy 43 regularly and I think it’s really important that these kinds of crashes lead to a revolution in how law-enforcement agencies view driver responsibility. Maybe if you’re driving and you see a cyclist in the lane ahead – or even hugging what is a dicey shoulder (that’s 43 in a nutshell), you slow to the cyclist’s speed and pass when it’s safe to do so, giving him a wide berth in case he falls or loses control of the bike.
That’s unknown at this point and might never be known without clear video evidence.
Good question! Also unknown. We’ll have to wait and see what the police report says. But even that could be biased.
Not yet. That will come once investigation is complete and DA has looked at everything. I will definitely follow up.
Thanks, Jonathan, for your continued good work in this area. One more question comes to mind:
Does the MultCo Sheriff’s Office have the investigative expertise to delve deeply into a crash like this? I ask b/c PPB has the Major Crash Team (MCT), which is deployed whenever there is a significant crash (fatality or serious injuries). The MCT isn’t some kind of magic elixir but they do develop expertise that I can’t imagine the MultCo Sheriff being able to muster. And I wonder why they had jurisdiction in this case (unincorporated Multnomah County?). Since MultCo gov’t is terrible at almost everything, I worry that the sheriff won’t have the expertise to determine what happened in this crash and will throw up his hands and say, “Accidents will happen.”
Reducing driving space to install a protected lane for biking and walking will also make driving safer. The width and sightlines allow drivers to treat it like a raceway, with predictable results. There’s plenty of room, build it now ODOT!
Thanks, Jonathan. As always, I appreciate your reporting on this.
It’s tough not to be cynical based on ODOT’s actions in the past. This quote from the article jumps out at me in particular:
Are these the same “technical experts” that helped design the RQ freeway expansion and Columbia Crossing boondoggles? In other words, are they actual experts in active transportation or are they just the typical car-brained “traffic engineers” (strong emphasis on the scare quotes here) that seems to pervade our Departments of Transportation?
Cynicism aside (deep breaths, Serenity Now, etc.), it’s nice to see them at least acknowledge that this tragedy might be actually due to problems with their infrastructure rather than victim-blaming or other finger-pointing. I remain somewhat hopeful.
I have interacted with some of ODOT’s “technical experts.” They were just as you predicted – “car-brained traffic engineers” who had no idea at all what it’s like to ride a bike on a road with cars. I’m dubious that this team will come up with any solution that makes cycling safer at the expense of drivers.
I’m not here to defend ODOT, but any transportation department is made up of varying staff with different opinions, including about bike and walking facilities. ODOT does in fact build excellent “complete roads” when it is given a clear mandate and money to do so such as on outer Powell (99th/205 to 174th) at $32 million/mile. The alternative is to turn the road over to Multnomah County or to PBOT. PBOT has had 39th since the 15th century and quite frankly it’s just as bad as highway 43, as is 82nd and numerous other city stroads.
The idea that any DOT is monolithic in its thinking I know is tempting, but it’s usually wrong – the DOT staff who champion for vulnerable users are not fighting against those who are deliberately against vulnerable users – all staff are concerned about safety and road deaths and severe injuries – but rather against institutional and structural biases about moving the most users the most safely most of the time the most efficiently – all of which are vague and often conflicting goals.
True, except in one respect: there are plenty of nearby N-S alternatives to Chavez, I know because I live here and bike them regularly. The same cannot be said for Hwy 43.
Except that it’s right, in my experience. Even the so-called bike-advocacy folks at ODOT are useless – they won’t go to bat for you against the car brains running the place.
If you have specific examples you can share where ODOT stood up for cyclists ahead of motor vehicles, I’d love to hear them.
There are literally thousands of spots where a hill was cut back just far enough to get a road by it; even if they had unlimited money, in some cases it just isn’t possible to widen the road, even for cars. The solution is to slow the traffic, and narrow the vehicle lane where possible. Neither ODOT nor PBOT likes to do those things, especially on a road with a designation any higher than ‘neighborhood collector.’
In Europe, there are bike lanes in the mountains, and they (and the road) might come to a pinch point, like a curve around a cliff or a tunnel; signs and paint indicate the road becomes shared. Not perfect, but it seems to work for them.
43 is usually near-empty and wide, perfect for going 70. Lowering the limit and narrowing the lanes mught be a minor hassle during rush hour, but would turn the road into a vital, safer bike/ped connection
I think a better solution would be to convert a whole car lane to a bike path with jersey barriers separating the two.
I did not encounter many bike lanes in the mountains when I’ve cycled in Europe. However, the drivers are much more courteous and patient with cyclists.
Thank you Jonathan for continuing to follow this occurrence. I drive, and no longer ride this section of Hwy 43. It’s just not worth it to be there, I have alternatives, and use them. Would I love to see changes? YES!! I agree with the other comment of making WHY 43 one lane each direction, with a protected bike lane, Pedestrian way, Or better yet, make the Tourist Tolley way into a Bike way. Honestly, the Use would probably goo thru the roof if the Trolley way was a bikeway, walking path, running path… plus with the Tunnel and trestle it would draw people of all types to use.
Ironically, ODOT started building pedestrian improvements on Highway 43 today–at the Macadam/Taylors Ferry intersection, which is basically the north gateway to the stretch of 43 to LO.
But the improvements seem worthless. They just tore out the sidewalk and curb ramps at one island, which were just installed a couple years ago, and functioned fine (they were actually put in after I and others complained):
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Portland,+OR/@45.4712886,-122.6722954,3a,60y,275.95h,77.74t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sbXkd3yWRh4ZojqAxIS4DEQ!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fcb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile%26w%3D900%26h%3D600%26pitch%3D12.263468561677342%26panoid%3DbXkd3yWRh4ZojqAxIS4DEQ%26yaw%3D275.9457604845432!7i16384!8i8192!4m6!3m5!1s0x54950b0b7da97427:0x1c36b9e6f6d18591!8m2!3d45.515232!4d-122.6783853!16s%2Fm%2F02frhbc?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTEzMC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
Then, at the small concrete island, they’re adding three curb ramps (I believe) so you can get to that island from all three directions. The thing is, there’s no way to get to it from the south–no pedestrians because there’s no shoulder and no destinations. And there’s no reason to ever go to or from it from the north or east.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Portland,+OR/@45.4712823,-122.6717739,3a,83.2y,227.31h,71.9t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1spspIoCXlvXNGbro0v8wYiQ!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fcb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile%26w%3D900%26h%3D600%26pitch%3D18.09699384466927%26panoid%3DpspIoCXlvXNGbro0v8wYiQ%26yaw%3D227.30932896168943!7i16384!8i8192!4m6!3m5!1s0x54950b0b7da97427:0x1c36b9e6f6d18591!8m2!3d45.515232!4d-122.6783853!16s%2Fm%2F02frhbc?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTEzMC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
And those ramps will be inaccessible unless marked crosswalks are installed. I have no idea whether ODOT will spend $$$ adding the crosswalk markings, or just put in the unusable curb ramps. Maybe they’ll build the curb ramps then install 5 new “CROSSING CLOSED” barrier signs.
Point of all this is that even if ODOT spends money on 43 for safety, I don’t trust it will be spend logically.
Follow up question is when was it swept before Nov 17th.
Definitely not.
I think the best solution is to do whatever it takes to make the trolley tracks into a bike path. The historic trolleys could run on the spring water tracks that the train museum uses and the McMansion owners along the alignment can be either diverted around or just told to get over it.
I suspect ODOT will just put up a few “share the road” signs though.
It’s strenuous and expensive to win these fights for right of way. Nobody even wants to talk about eminent domain unless there’s a hundred(s) million dollar construction project riding on it, the Orange Line for instance. In the case of that trolley right of way, the value is in the access and the construction project is not even ten percent of what a light rail line would cost.
We don’t have any data on ridership because only lost tourists, daredevil roadies, or maybe a few working class guys trying to get to their other shift (Rutilo Jorge RIP) will ride OR 43. Bike traffic between Portland and Lake Oswego barely exists, and there’s no bureaucratic incentive to draw a line across the blank space. On the other hand, there is resistance to the notion of a trail from adjacent landowners who have time and resources and don’t want more of the public outside their back fence.
We won’t have a statewide bike network until there’s a move to pick some of these fights, and win them.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2025/10/31/utah-bike-trail-network-planned/
The issue as I understand is that the trolley tracks are on easements along portions of the route through Dunthorpe. The easements are for rail use only, so the easements aren’t valid for a non-rail use. The homeowners own the land at those locations.
I also understand the trolley is run there to preserve the easements, because if there’s no rail use the easements would disappear.
Not guaranteeing this is accurate.
Maybe bikes shouldn’t be allowed on that dangerous stretch of road until a viable infrastructure solution is implemented.
Hard disagree with this idea. That would ensure ODOT just forgets about it and we’ll never make it better.
It sounds like in this case, at least, you believe bicycle access is more important than safety.
I’m not arguing that you’re wrong, only pointing out that no one really believes the idea put forth by others that safety is the most important thing.
Your framing here is very problematic.
Why would I want to curtail access for the mode that is not responsible for the problem? Yes I believe “safety” is paramount, but what’s making this highway unsafe isn’t the policy of allowing bicycle access, it’s the policy of allowing drivers to speed and not maintaining the shoulder. And the entire idea of “safety” is really hard to define and changes depending on who you ask
Obviously you don’t (nor do I). But that’s not what I’m saying.
My point is that if safety were the all-important value, the first doable thing we’d want to do is close 43 to cyclists to ensure no one else gets hurt while we implement whatever solution we choose to make the road “safe” (protected lane, trolley track trail, whatever). That closure could literally be done in a day or two by posting signs and perhaps blocking the shoulder before the dangerous section. Closing 43 to cars in the short term is not doable in my assessment.
Clearly you care about other things too (as do I). For example, you are willing to let people continue riding on 43, exposing themselves to great danger, in order to ensure that ODOT doesn’t forget about the need for safer bicycle access to that highway.
My post was aimed at those who repeatedly claim safety should be PBOT/ODOT’s overwhelming consideration (a position I don’t think can withstand scrutiny). I fully agree with you that while safety is very important, there are other important — perhaps more important — priorities to consider as well.
“Maybe car drivers shouldn’t be allowed on that dangerous stretch of road until a viable infrastructure solution is implemented.” See? Works both ways.
I-5 and 99E aren’t very far away after all, why don’t they just use those? 😉
MotRG can always be counted on for crazy talk.
I have a variation for you:
Maybe cars shouldn’t be allowed on that dangerous stretch of road until a viable infrastructure solution is implemented.
Maybe relentlessly obnoxious trolls shouldn’t be allowed in Bike Portland comments.
MotRG can certainly be exasperating but like wspob and the-guy-who-goes-by-so-many-user-names-it-is-hard-to-keep-track they offer opportunities for the rest of us to sharpen our claws, I mean our arguments.
Do we really have to pay for every safety improvement with a human life? I’m so disappointed with Portland.