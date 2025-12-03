Botanical garden on Willamette River would come with new section of NP Greenway path

A local nonprofit has taken a key step forward in acquiring land along the east side of the Willamette River that would unlock a key section of the North Portland Greenway Trail.

Portland Botanical Gardens says they are close to a deal with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to purchase the McCormick & Baxter Superfund site, a 41-acre parcel that was heavily contaminated after decades of industrial use. A cleanup effort was completed in 2005, which opened the door for new uses of the land. Because it’s a Superfund site, Portland Botanical Gardens has to go through a federal process in order to complete the acquisition. That process can now begin since both parties have negotiated a draft Prospective Purchaser Agreement (PPA).

If all goes according to plan, Portland Botanical Garden says they’ll create a “botanical garden by the river.” Here’s more about what they’d like to do with the site:

“The nonprofit plans to develop research and education focused botanical gardens on a portion of the property, as well as a public greenspace along the waterfront that will include a new segment of the Willamette River Greenway trail, interpretive native plant gardens, open gathering space, and access to the river.”

This news comes just a month after Metro revealed draft designs of future paths and a park at the Willamette Cove site, which is directly north of McCormick & Baxter. Both sites have stated an intention to complete sections of the long-awaited NP Greenway, a 10-mile path envisioned to continue the Eastbank Esplanade all the way to Kelley Point Park. The path would connect to an already-built section directly south of the McCormick & Baxter site that was completed by the University of Portland in 2024.

The DEQ has opened a 60-day formal comment period to solicit public feedback on the partnership with Portland Botanical Garden. Three virtual meetings will be held through January. You can find details on each of those meetings on the DEQ website. Once the comment period closes, the Portland Botanical Garden will have up to one year to seal the deal on the property and sign a formal purchase agreement. Their effort must meet specific fundraising, site design, and public outreach requirements in order for the deal to go through.

Learn more at PortlandBG.org.