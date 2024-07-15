Monday Roundup: Bike counts, political strategy, Olympics, and more

Welcome to the week.

Expired registrations reality: Turns out that the estimated number of people driving cars with expired tags might be far lower than the City of Portland said it was when they sought to drum up political support for more enforcement officers. (OPB)

E-cargo bike share: Imagine bike share like Biketown, except the bikes are electric cargo bikes you could use to haul kids or cargo or both?! Learn more about CargoB in Boston. (Streetfilms)

Listen up: New research found that the use of headphones while cycling did not have significant cognitive impacts. (Transportation Research)

Olympic urbanism: Athletes and sport won’t be the only thing on grand display at the Summer Olympics later this month as Paris plans to use the global spotlight to highlight its commitment to bicycle urbanism. (Momentum Mag)

Central city progress: PBOT’s Central City in Motion plan was adopted in 2018 and the city is half way through the list of projects. (OPB)

Deadly hoods: Science now confirms that cars, trucks, and SUVs with squared-off front hoods come with a significantly higher risk of killing someone as a result of a collision. (Journal of Safety Research)

Bike counters, assemble! It’s that time of year when volunteers with clipboards closely watch traffic and record the number of bicycle riders on hand-written forms that become part of the city’s official database. (OPB)

Climate obligation and cars: Victory in a lawsuit brought by Hawai’i teenagers will force that state’s DOT to a list of reforms that will require them to “decenter cars” in transportation planning. (Streetsblog USA)

Truck lobby opposes safety regulation: In wake of cyclist deaths that involved large trucks, a lobby group is pushing back against new safety equipment requirements that advocates say will save lives. (Boston Herald)

National urbanist platform: Author and great cities advocate Diana Lind thinks it’s time for a national political party formed around urbanism — or at least a powerful urbanist PAC to raise money for candidates that understand the importance of smart city policies. (Streetsblog USA)

