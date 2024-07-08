Monday Roundup: Star Wars urbanism, illegal kiss, school streets, and more

Welcome to the week.
Today’s Monday Roundup is sponsored by The eBike Store, Portland’s original all-electric bike shop. Stop in for great service and a selection of quality e-bike brands.
Here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…
Different coast, same battle: This disagreement over free, on-street car parking in a neighborhood in Queens, New York made me think of what PBOT is about to do on North Willamette. Gird yourself for petitions and read this one to ready your responses. (NY Times)
Star Wars urbanism: This is a fun and bitingly funny sendup of the battle that exploded the Death Star, “the first-ever pedestrian-only planet.” (McSweeney’s)
E-bike lessons from Europe: With e-bikes models now the majority in many of European’s cycling capitals, it’s well worth your time to read this interview with two experts on the topic. They cover some very important questions that U.S. policymakers need to keep top-of-mind, like the vital importance of subsidies, the need to focus on safe infrastructure, problems with speedy bikes, and more. (Bloomberg)
Long distance emissions: New research from the UK reveals the massive emissions reductions that can be gained from focusing on ways to encourage people to take fewer long-distance flights and car trips and the analysis is yet another vote for a more complete rail network. (Science Daily)
Corking consequences: Chicago’s vibrant Critical Mass ride has been met with violent rage by some drivers who have acted out against people corking traffic along the route. (Streetsblog Chicago)
School streets: This video of how school streets work in Ghent, shot during the recent Velo-city Conference, gives us a great primer on how easy and impactful temporary carfree streets near schools can be. (Streetsblog)
Post-freeway era: A project in Detroit is eerily similar to the I-5 Rose Quarter project where you’ve got a DOT trying to restore a thriving Black community it nearly destroyed with a freeway project and now wants to “reconnect” and restore the neighborhood with a less intrusive surface street. (NPR)
Another rebate frenzy: Minnesotans were so eager for e-bike rebates they became the latest in a long line of city residents to crash a website set up to hand out the subsidy vouchers. (Star Tribune)
Gamer urbanism: A game designer from the Netherlands is creating, “Car Park Capital,” a satirical, Sim City-like quest where gamers have to build a pro-car city despite how terrible the outcomes are, and use in-game propaganda to keep people convinced it makes sense. (PC Gamer)
‘Hill bomb’ enforcement: Looks like San Francisco has their own version of Portland’s ‘Zoobomb’ but in that city the cops and participants have clashed and a showdown seems imminent. (SF Gate)
Illegal kiss: During a recent time trial stage of the Tour de France, one of the riders (who happens to live just off the course) stopped to hug and kiss his wife. It was a beautiful moment, but earned the rider a fine from race organizers for, “unseemly or inappropriate behaviour.” (BBC)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
On the topic of the long distance emissions article – I went to the beach for a few days this weekend and returned on Saturday. The whole trip made me just so bummed out that we don’t have any way to do that trip by train.
Some will point out there is a bus or two that will go, but this just isn’t a substitute for real infrastructure. On the way back, since it was Saturday morning, there was a miles long “train” of cars stuck in traffic doing ~30mph going towards the coast. It was absurd and depressing to look at. Not only is it a waste but it sucks, it’s relatively dangerous, it’s expensive, and the throughput is abysmal! The experience itself is terrible in a car.
This kind of all at once and predictable traffic with a shared destination is the *exact* kind of thing a rail line would address. Imagine being able to walk onto a train and show up at the beach (or stop at one of a handful of stops in the coast range!). They already have rail lines going North/South along the coast, they would need to really get those working better (I think they’re just for pretend amusement rides now). And then bam, one of the main destinations for vacation and recreation is open to easy access without a car, one of the main blockers to living without one.
My family all brought bikes. We stayed at a place in a small town and for our whole stay never used the car. The bikes got us all over town wherever we wanted to go. If we just had real transit options, it wouldn’t feel like some wasteful extravagant ordeal to head to the coast for the weekend.
totally hear you on this John V. Couldn’t agree more that a few east-west passenger rail options is what we badly need. Or heck, I’d even take greatly increased quality of transit service.
A few years ago while in Budapest, Hungary during a hot summer, my family and I took transit to the downtown rail station and hopped on a train to a beach (lake) many miles out of town. It was dreamy. Beautiful train that let off just blocks from the sand. Was amazing!
Bring back the Daddy Train to Astoria
Totally agree! John V’s comment applies very aptly to skiing also — just reverse the season and the direction of travel on 26. But the same sense of despondence as you sit with your corecreationists surviving “predictable traffic with a shared destination”.
Oh yeah, I feel like (unscientifically) this has gotten worse since I was younger. I’ve given up and gone home on days I was trying to go up to the mountain. Most likely the resorts themselves will be / are at capacity anyway but imagine taking an hour to get there instead of sitting in dangerous traffic for three hours or whatever. This seems like another no brainer, and it would open up the whole area to bikes without cars too, all year. I went on an OMTM ride in Mt. Hood a few weeks ago (first time in a while, I prefer to ride from home). The traffic was light, but I was just reminded of how long a drive it really is. It’s really not that close!
Seems like car centric thinking has brainwashed a lot of people into thinking it’s their right and privilege to drive wherever they want whenever they want for personal benefit. Maybe there would be less congestion/pollution if urbanists embraced urban living and found things to do in the immediate environs?
Except we have solutions that allow people to access places without driving a car, in a very efficient way. We just haven’t built it. So people use the only way we support, which is driving. And we spend a lot of money supporting that! And we offload a lot of that expense onto individuals too. Both a future where everyone drives everywhere, and a future where people don’t ever visit a place more than 30 or so miles away, are both dystopian. I believe politics is about making a future that is not dystopian.
Nuclear power plants are a solution to our energy needs and yet there are not any planned to be built in the foreseeable future. The same holds true for any increase in substantial rail lines. They are not coming anytime soon. I understand that you would rather pine for a potential future rather than face the present that we have now since the present is one long traffic jam of urbanites clogging up roads making life miserable for themselves, the locals and the planet as a whole.
Don’t get me wrong, I would rather there have been a grid of local trolley zones throughout the Willamette valley being linked to coastal and and eastern grids via more rail lines which would have enhanced self productivity of food stuffs, kept more people working the land and given more time for artistic pursuits by keeping consumerism down. Unfortunately, that did not happen and here we are.
The climate crisis is here, needing to flee the city during the heat is evidence (as if any more evidence is needed) of that. It is unfortunate that the previous presidential administration discounted the crisis, it is even more unfortunate that the current administration decided to triple down on electric cars, solar panels and platitudes (as well as legislatively blocking a railroad strike proving he is no friend of rail) rather than try to develop any real form of mass transportation for the urban and rural dweller both. Again though, it is where we are right now. Having been failed by two previous administrations and with the promise of one of the administrations being continued I ask you where you think any resources for the extensive investment of trolley or railroad lines, cars, infrastructure and people to crew and run them is going to come from? I am not sure what you mean by saying you believe in politics. It seems that constantly playing politics has gotten us where we drowning in the refuse of a car centric mess.
The infrastructure bill passed last year includes 66 BILLION for passenger Rail.
The largest investment since the creation of Amtrak.
Not exactly platitudes.
This pretty much describes the present, and most people don’t seem to think it’s dystopian at all.
I don’t know about “most”, but I’d bet it’s a lot more than you suspect.
Outside of progressive transportation circles, I never, ever hear that opinion expressed. Is it something you hear much of outside the bubble?
Yes.
It does not surprise me at all that you don’t hear much how ill-suited the status quo is to many.
LOL,
It is called the status quo because that is what we have and the vast majority of people in this country apparently are OK with status quo or it would not BE the status quo.
So you are in a bubble.
Like mountain bike trails in Portland that you don’t have to drive to?
*defeated sigh
There’s a ski bus!
There’s public transit to timberline, but it’s around 3 hours from Portland with multiple transfers and multiple different transit agencies if you’re lucky enough to actually make all the connections. The bus does not continue on to meadows.
There’s a bus from hood river to mount hood meadows, but you have to drive an hour from Portland each way to catch the bus. There’s no winter bus that gets you from Portland to hood river in time to catch the bus to meadows.
There’s a motor coach bus that goes from downtown Portland to meadows, but it is very expensive. Something like fifty dollars per person, per day. Even in a gas guzzling truck containing only one person, gas or diesel will be much less than the cost of a single bus ticket, and will offer much more schedule flexibility.
The winter transit options to mount hood are not a reasonable alternative to driving for Portland based winter recreation enthusiasts. Expense, duration, and hassle make all of the options unpalatable.
Amen. It’s criminal that Meadows is being allowed to expand/renegotiate their SUP without providing even a ski bus.
And crucially, the bus gets stuck in the same traffic as the cars that make it a three hour trip!
So why contribute so much to the ongoing climate crisis and consumerism? Is getting a few trips down the slope worth it? Not a gotcha question, if you are a climate denier I’m truly curious what your thought process is and what your argument to keep driving to ski would be.
I’m definitely not a climate denier. I definitely am concerned about the impacts of transportation, and I have spent a lot of time and money searching for more sustainable transport options. I currently use an electric vehicle to get to the mountain. If there was a bus or a train from Portland with reasonable cost and frequency,I would definitely use it. I’ve tried the existing transit options and found them lacking.
Sure, not going to the mountain at all would be the more climate friendly option. But the Mount hood resorts would hardly miss my presence if I decided not to go. There are ten thousand people in the greater Portland metro region that will be making the trip on most winter weekends anyway. On peak days, Meadows and timberline both completely fill their parking lots, and excess vehicles spill out into surrounding parking areas and road sides. The people are going to go to the mountain. Better to figure out how to move all those people more efficiently than to chastise those that are going to the mountain.
I appreciate the thoughtful reply, I’m not trying to pick an argument . I agree the mass transit options are limited, I just disagree with all the 10 thousand people going out there in ones and two’s (maybe three’s and four’s) per vehicle for something that’s not very essential. We greatly curtailed smoking through knowledge of what it does to the smoker and everyone around that person through public service announcements and an extensive series of commercials over many years as well an increase in sin taxes. I truly believe party trips can be curtailed the same way if people actually wanted to do it. As you say, no one actually wants to do it yet.
I don’t really have a point to this I guess, Its just hard seeing all those people thumb their noses at the crisis in liberal Portland of all places and wonder how they will react when its to late to mitigate the problems that are coming.
I wish there was a way to price in the externalities. I’m sure that people would be a lot more judicious in their transportation decisions if the price fully encompassed the cost of mitigating the travel impacts. ODOT makes some gestures in that direction by requiring the purchase of snow park permits. But the cost of permits is probably heavily subsidized, and it doesn’t reflect the impact of vehicle type, fuel consumption, frequency of use, or distance traveled. Parking at the mountain should be priced on a per use basis (with fees scaled by vehicle occupancy and vehicle type). But implementation of parking fees elsewhere has led to major backlash, even in locations that are better served by transit than mount hood.
There are resorts in Europe (and elsewhere) that are well equipped for arriving by bus or train. And even there, a huge number of people choose to drive.
Traveling from your home to the mountain is clumsy enough when you can load your gear into a car; doing so on a combination of ski bus and TriMet while carrying everything you need is not really a good option.
I can see why most people drive.
In short: there’s bus service that technically works, but it is slow, runs infrequently, offers low flexibility, costs more than driving, and doesn’t really get you where you want to go.
This is exactly my criticism of Portland’s general transit strategy.
Yes, I suppose the Mount hood transit is a microcosm of the Portland metro transit paradigm. it works well for those that are situated in an advantageous location. For everyone else, driving is a more favorable option.
I know. I regularly ride it.
Just curious: which service do you use, where do you catch it, and what’s the experience like?
Hi Watts, I catch the regular trimet (4, 44, or yellow line plus connections to blue line or the weird green busses on Division) and ride it to gresham central transit center. From there there is a bus to Sandy (SAM?? or something like that — catch what looks like the short bus on the street just N of the max tracks). Ride that to Sandy and from there catch the Mount Hood Express. If you show up on the SAM with skis (or ask), the operator will know what’s up and arrange your pickup with the MHX via radio. $5 for a day pass to get you from Gresham to your destination (with the trimet day pas it’s ~$11/day round trip for me). The service is great throughout. If you catch the first MHX bus, you can get to Govy around 8:40 and Tline by just after 9. As stated above, there is no service on 26/35 beyond the Timberline road, severely limiting the usefulness of the service. There are a few trips during the day, but you need to plan your itinerary with the bus in mind. It’s pretty nice, except, as pointed out above, it is excruciatingly slow (I typically need to wait for 3 connections each way and have to leave before 6 to make it to Tline before 10:30). Not a bad way to go if you have all day and want to ski something west of the White River (i.e. accessed from Tline parking lot or Skibowl West/Mirror Lk snopark).
Great report! How many folks doing something similar do you usually see?
Glad you liked my post! You are correct that most of the ridership are going to work and do not take skis or a snowboard (truly sad). Some are going to work and take some sliding tools. On a typical trip I see 1-2 other people I think are primarily going for recreation. There’s the ski rack on the back of the bus for a reason…. I think with a few improvements a lot of people would utilize bus service to the ski area. I learned about the possibility of riding the bus to ski from the dude behind me in the line for the resort shuttle from Govy to Timberline who was regretting his decision to drive up instead of taking the bus. You say you understand why people drive to ski. I do, too, and I bet I drive to the ski resort more frequently than you. You ski? If so, I’m sure you understand the angst around the drive that John V evokes eloquently above.
Regarding cost, there is no way you can round trip from Portland to Timberline for $11 in a private vehicle. Fuel costs for ICE car is already more than that before you account for the cost of the vehicle. Obviously the transit is heavily subsidized.
https://www.mthoodexpress.com/schedule-map
I too have taken numerous trains to the beach In Europe, including Oostende in Belgium and Portrush in Northern Ireland, and yes, the trains were full of tourists.
Which is part of the problem in the USA. Most of our rail systems are run by freight railroads who see no value whatsoever in moving people, so they serve port facilities but not tourist destinations; only Amtrak and regional passenger rail state and city agencies do that, so our access to parks and beaches is pretty much limited to ones that just happen to be along a major freight rail line, like Glacier NP, Puget Sound, and Big Sur, but very few of the top tourist destinations.
For a couple years there was a short line Amtrak service between Portland and Astoria.
Amtrak still runs twice daily bus service from Portland to Astoria. It only takes 3 hours.
I love tis observations! I rode a train in Ecuador a couple of decades ago that that first, second and third class tickets. The third class accommodations were a box car with no doors and a couple of benches bolted to the floor. People brought all kinds of stuff with them including bikes and chickens. People also sat on the roof which was amazing! I realize that there is an extremely different liability culture here, but I love the option of informality- buy a cheap ticket and get a basic accommodation, but feel free to through your bike in, or your dog- whatever!
I strongly second the idea of train to coast and mountain destinations, but I would also love to see some more casual accommodations that just make it easier to bring a bike or a backpack, or a pet or a kite surfing rig along.
There are a limited number of viable train routes through the mountains. There is one along the Columbia to Astoria that (I think) is still mostly functional, and another through the mountains along the Nehalem River, which is totally defunct and will never be rebuilt.
It would be a lot less (environmentally) wasteful if everyone were in an electric vehicle, though making the trip at the beginning of a long weekend during a heatwave would still be wasteful of time.
Yes I know, this is what I’m saying needs to change. “Will never be rebuilt” is simply a political decision to prefer driving. It could change.
Nothing is going to make driving work save widening the highway to a massive freeway. The worse possible option. Electric cars are still traffic and can’t drive in it. Trains are the answer.
It is being (slowly) converted to a bike path (Salmonberry), which probably makes a lot more sense than rebuilding the line (destroyed in 1996, rebuilt, then destroyed again in 2007) for rail service.
Trains are great; if someone can figure out how to make one to the coast work, I’d ride it.
Watts, I was skeptical of your comment until I looked it up. The Coast Range is really tricky for trains. Especially for connecting Portland to popular destinations. That Nehalem River grade is about as doable as it gets, but is in really bad shape. It’s also so twisty that it could limit train speeds so much as to make it probably slower than driving 30mph in the car parade. Let’s see the Salmonberry Trail through here instead.
Hwy 26 actually takes a remarkably efficient route through the coast range. Any railroad grade parallel to this would have to deal with the 35 mile problem between Buxton and Necanicum. The two summits on the route are around 5-6%, which is fine for a semi truck, but would require some creative engineering (or a lot of TNT) to get a train through. For reference the steepest standard-gauge railway in the US was the Saluda Grade in NC, which averaged 4.24% for 2.6 miles.
I also looked up the Daddy Train to Astoria and Seaside. According to the Mcmenamins history dept, it cost $5 and took 5 hours. In today’s dollars that’s somewhere between $111-151 per person. Not saying we couldn’t do better today, but I can’t see a family shelling out $600 to spend 5 hours on the train each way.
Conclusion: As much as I’d love car-free travel to the coast, maybe we focus on other regional destinations for rail travel, and chalk up the time lost on Hwy 26 as a sacrifice we may have to make to experience the amazing place that is the Oregon Coast.
This is a great comment. Thank you for 1) checking facts; 2) addressing reality realistically; and (perhaps most importantly) 3) putting it all together into a well written and genuinely interesting package.
thanks for that Andrew S. Yes I was wondering about the coast range and its complexities as I thought about this a bit more. I like your idea of just chalking up the lost time as a sacrifice. And yes, there are definitely more important destinations for passenger rail that would be more feasible.
Here’s a hand dandy pdf map from ODOT showing ALL of Oregon’s current railroads (as of 2022) and who owns them. https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Data/Documents/Railroads.pdf
To build off of where you end, trains and bikes are a wonderful pairing that Amtrak leaves woefully under served and utilized in their current state. Not allowing passengers to carry bikes on and off the train at any stop is baffling to me. As you said the car was meant to get you there, bikes enabled any transit you needed after arrival, I’d love to explore Eugene, Salem, Olympia, Tacoma, Bellingham, etc on a trip with little notice as I rarely have the luxury of being able to plan far enough ahead to reserve my bike a spot since they are so very limited, let alone all the smaller towns served with a relatively unattended stop. Furthermore imagine being able to ride along an Amtrak line for as far or as long as you’re able knowing that you can stop every few dozen miles and hop on the train home.
Thus far, the e-bike revolution has not resulted in higher cycling mode share in Portland. Perhaps e-bikes are a revolutionary convenience for people who already bike but not something that gets people out of their caged and motorized couches.
Perhaps because – get this (and I know you already know this) – more than one thing can change at the same time! In fact it always does.
I know technically we don’t have incontrovertible scientific proof that e-bikes increase ridership, but I am not in any way convinced by the spurious arguments that they’re just replacing non-e-bike rides. This is nonsense. People bike by varying amounts through their life. They may bike more with an e-bike even if they technically already had a bicycle that sat unused in the garage. They also may have given up cycling because the hills in their area hurt their knees too much.
It’s going to be nearly impossible to come up with “proof” that will convince some people, but it’s just laughable that e-bikes for people who want them would not increase riding. Without running the experiments (i.e. large, wide spread rebates and incentives) and A/B testing lasting decades, you just won’t get that. We just need to continue getting people on whatever bike makes sense for them. Some will whine that “I pedal myself around on my own power” and I say boo-hoo. Other people are in a gas powered two ton vehicle. I don’t care if someone e-bikes because you think they’re lazy, I just want people biking. There is very little downside to incentivizing e-bike use.
There is proof that e-bikes are not increasing the number of people who ride, we have bike counts. They are not going up.
I agree with you that it’s great for people to ride e-bikes. They can purchase them at bike shops all over town.
I just don’t think that I or other people who are not high income need to help pay for them.
If you would like to, I am sure you know someone that you can help with the purchase.
I have feelings about the data collection methodology being hyper-focused on commuter mode share, but bike counts are, in fact, going up. The 2023 count showed a 5% increase over 2022:
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/bicycle-counts
The 2024 count is ongoing and it’d be great to see that trend continue.
Just some data would be a great start (travel diaries to rebate recipients, for example). E-bike use has spiked, but overall levels of biking haven’t followed suit, so the initial report suggests they do not do much to increase ridership overall.
The downside to incentivizing e-bikes is that we could spend a lot of money thinking we’re making change when we’re not. I’m not saying we shouldn’t do it, but I’ll only support it if it reasonably reduces overall car use.
We’re spending less than it would cost to analyze the problem to death just trying it out. There is no risk except the risk that some people get e-bikes who didn’t need the assistance. No big deal. It’s a tiny pittance and we have good reason to expect that it will get people riding bikes more.
Perhaps someone can do a study after this has been going on for a while to bolster the argument. But this stupid analysis paralysis of just waiting for more data and spending money doing nothing is a bigger waste than spending this drop in the bucket just trying it out.
I would absolutely support a pilot project to test the idea that e-bike rebates will reduce driving. I want my government to be accountable, and knowing whether a particular policy is effective or not is a key component of that.
I’m not sure how much a rebate program would cost (would it really be “a tiny pittance”?), nor how much we’re spending analyzing it, but I suspect it would not be cheaper to roll out a program without first giving it some thought. And no we don’t have good reason to expect it will be effective; indications are that it would not be (otherwise we’d see riding increasing proportional to ebike adoption, which we don’t).
So yes, let’s try it, and let’s set things up so we can learn from it.
So no point in trying. gotcha.
We know that cash incentives are one of the best way to get people to choose something other than the ecocidal motorized couch, so how about we give this a try!
I think this overlooks the importance of range. Yes I had a bike before I had an e-bike. I also had a car before I had an e-bike. I still use both, but the e-bike now covers a lot of trips that would have previously been car trips.
Not everyone’s an athlete. My upper limit on my regular bike was about 5 or 6 miles (2.5-3mi radius). Just getting a lightweight e-bike exploded that range to 25-30 miles pretty much overnight.
Point being, people aren’t binary bits that either say “car” or “bike”. If you can get someone who drives to shift any % of their trips to another mode, that’s still a win and deserves to be counted as such.
I think this is probably the best argument for how e-bikes could lead to trip replacement so thank you for pointing it out.
I totally agree. The question is what % and at what cost? That boils down to how much is an averted car trip worth in dollars, and do e-bike rebates deliver that benefit at the specified cost?
Perhaps we should subsidize/rebate premium annual memberships for Strava/ridewithgps/komoot/etc to gather data, volunteer your full data for a month and get premium for free. More accurate and higher quantity data than what we would see from live people counting plus we could track not just differences in mode split but range expansion as well.
If we wanted to go a layer more anonymous, it could be reasonably easy to work with apple to mass register a pallet of airtags and have them mailed out to current riders and given with the purchase of a bike with a choice of mount for under the saddle or under the water bottle cage then track how they move for the duration of their battery life or across a given time period at which point they can be returned to participating shops.
If I were to get an ebike, you’d see me using it a lot (actually, you wouldn’t but never mind that). But very little of that use would represent a reduction in car trips. Measuring my activity on Strava (or otherwise) doesn’t really answer the question.
I think travel diaries before and after might be the way to go. Fairly simple and well understood.
Well said!
On the terrifying incident with the Chicago corkers, it seems that it was just a warm up for a long weekend in the city.
19 killed, 86 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2024/07/05/chicago-fourth-july-violence-12-dead-55-shot
Be safe out there when getting into confrontations with cagers and people who are just too angry!
There was a shooting this weekend at 9th and Ankeny; not bike related except that it was on a major bike route.
‘You got to be careful out here:’ 3 people killed in Portland shootings over Fourth of July weekend
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/crime/portland-shootings-july-fourth-weekend-three-people-dead/283-2ff32096-a805-4caa-8208-abe3b01ae2d0
Terrible!! Be safe everyone.
Who knew that Darth Vader was a planning visionary?
“I am altering the deal, pray I don’t alter it any further.”
Definitely a planner!
I am probably alone on this but since I follow Cycle racing year around and watch Le Tour every morning, I would have thrown that clown out of the race.
It diminishes cycling which is a serious sport.
Imagine Steph Curry taking a break to kiss his wife during an NBA finals game.
The guy did it for some instagram post in the middle of a time trial.
What a dick.
Rant over.
At one time in Oregon history the train was the only way to get from Portland to Seaside. Then the highways were built.
https://www.seasideor.com/seaside-history/the-daddy-train/
The train tracks from Portland to Astoria are in constant use. I live in Scappoose and I hear the train whistle all hours (day and night). So adding more passenger service is probably not in the cards.