Weekend Event Guide: Used bike sale, e-bike open house, and more

Duckworth Dock was the end spot for the 2022 Yacht Rock Ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope everyone is having fun on all the great rides going on. Remember that it’s Bike Summer / Pedalpalooza season so you’ll want to check the official calendar and/or grab the Bike Fun App (iPhones only) for all the ride options!

Check out my picks for the best things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Friday, June 28th

Sprockettes Hangout – 6:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Members of Portland’s now defunct mini-bike dance team, the Sprockettes, are in town for a 20th anniversary reunion and they want to hangout with old fans. More info here.

Loud N Lit – 8:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The biggest and baddest party ride of Bike Summer / Pedalpalooza is here. Light your bike, your body, and your mind and get out there to soak in the full Portland bike scene experience. More info here.

Saturday, June 29th

Reborn Bikes Cruiser Sale – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Summerlin Center Parking Lot (West Linn)

All bikes just $100 at this must-visit sale of refurbished bikes. Huge selection. First come, first served! More info here.

Cathedral Park River Fest & Yacht Rock Ride – 2:15 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

Our friends at Human Access Project have restored a sandy beach and upgraded the dock at Cathedral Park under the St. Johns Bridge and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. And if you like yacht rock, come join us at Peninsula Park for a ride to the big bash. There will be food vendors, swimming, and immaculate hangout vibes. More info here.

Neighborhood Celebration for Safe Streets – 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lents Park (SE)

PBOT and Oregon House Rep. Khanh Pham want to share all the cool bike and walk network updates they’ve made recently in the district. Show up for a family-friendly park party with drinks, games and quality time with Rep. Pham and PBOT leaders! More info here.

E-Bike Open House – 5:00 to 7:00 pm at River City E-Bikes (SE)

Snacks, swag, and 10% off purchase of an e-bike. What else is there to say? OK, how about taking a peek at the amazing selection and spacious showroom of this cool shop. More info here.

Sunday, June 30th

The Alley Ride – 1:30 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

You will not regret spending time on this 10-mile ride that will explore the multitudes of wonder available to us all in Portland’s unheralded alleyways. Art, mystery, adventure, alleys! More info here.

Biking With Toddlers Clinic – 3:00 pm at Rose City Park Elementary School (NE)

Join other folks with little ones to share tips and tricks for how to make cycling safe and fun. Once you figure out your gear and get advice from others, you’ll be confident to ride with the kids! There’s a playground nearby if anyone get antsy. More info here.

Inflatable Costume Ride – 6:30 pm at Holladay Park (NE)

You know you are curious about this. There’s still time to scrounge up an inflatable costume (T-Rex is my personal fave, sumo wrestler is fun too) and challenge yourself to pedal a bicycle while wearing it. More info here.



— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.