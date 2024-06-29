Loud N Lit Ride Photo Gallery

Terry Brumfeld (center) and his crew rolled up to Irving Park early to soak up the scene. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What an amazing night! The people and music and colorful outfits and lights and creativity of all types. I had a really fun time out there tonight. The turnout was unreal in terms of quantity and quality. It was impossible to count because I never saw the beginning or the end of the crowd. Just an infinite multitude of humanity and good energy. One thing that stuck with me as I went through the photos was the diversity of the crowd. The bike fun scene in Portland is exploding and it’s full of every type of person you can imagine. I love that!

And I’m sure thousands of them are still dancing the night away on this perfect Portland night.

It was so nice to see everyone! I focused mostly on video tonight, so stay tuned for that. But I also grabbed some photos because y’all were so irresistible. Here are the pics. I’ve been working since 7:00 am this morning, so I need to go to bed. See you on the streets.