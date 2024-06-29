Loud N Lit Ride Photo Gallery

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0
Terry Brumfeld (center) and his crew rolled up to Irving Park early to soak up the scene. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What an amazing night! The people and music and colorful outfits and lights and creativity of all types. I had a really fun time out there tonight. The turnout was unreal in terms of quantity and quality. It was impossible to count because I never saw the beginning or the end of the crowd. Just an infinite multitude of humanity and good energy. One thing that stuck with me as I went through the photos was the diversity of the crowd. The bike fun scene in Portland is exploding and it’s full of every type of person you can imagine. I love that!

And I’m sure thousands of them are still dancing the night away on this perfect Portland night.

It was so nice to see everyone! I focused mostly on video tonight, so stay tuned for that. But I also grabbed some photos because y’all were so irresistible. Here are the pics. I’ve been working since 7:00 am this morning, so I need to go to bed. See you on the streets.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Loud N Lit Ride Photo Gallery

Podcast: In the Shed #21

Opinion: In interview, Mapps blames BikePortland for Broadway bike lane scandal

Video: The good and the gaps on bike route to new PDX airport path

From the Archives

Local bike shops come to terms with their industry’s ties to the NRA