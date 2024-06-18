Meet two mayoral candidates at Bike Happy Hour this week

A few of the first-timers at last weeks happy hour (except you Pamela). (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bike Happy Hour

Every Wednesday, 3-6 pm

Gorges Beer Co. (2705 SE Ankeny)

I hope you have time to join us on the patio for Bike Happy Hour tomorrow. Bring sunscreen or coverings because it’ll be a sun-filled evening with temps in the mid-80s. Last week we had so much fun. I met tons of new folks (hi Bill, Chris, Brenna, Paige, Sophie, Mack, Benjamin, Nick, and Nikola!) and had a really nice time.

This week we have two special guests with at least two things in common: Keith Wilson and Marshall Runkel. Both of them want to be the mayor of Portland and they both want to meet you. As per tradition, we’ll welcome them to the mic around 5:00 pm.

Keith Wilson at Bike Happy Hour, February 15th, 2024. Marshall Runkel in the Shed, June 14th, 2024.

Wilson owns a freight trucking company and is active on other issues as well — especially homelessness. He joined us at happy hour back in February and shared memorable words about his personal and professional background. He also answered questions from the crowd. I made a podcast about it if you weren’t there.

And Runkel is new to the race, having just gone public last week. I sat down with him in The Shed a few days ago and just released the interview as a podcast yesterday.

We’ll be on the patio at Gorges Beer Co from 3:00 to 6:00 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, 6/19). Quiet time starts at 3:00 (when it’s more chill and I have more time and energy for conversations), the free fries come out at 4:00 (you can help sponsor them here), and open mic is at 5:00. Remember, you don’t need an invitation to speak! This is a community space open to everyone. If you have something to announce, promote, or get off your chest, come on out. We’d love to hear from you.