Three Sunday Parkways events coming this season

The City of Portland will put on three Sunday Parkways events this year. The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced the dates and location last Friday.
The events will be held in east Portland on May 19th, the Cully neighborhood on June 16th and in southwest on September 22nd. For the uninitiated, Sunday Parkways are open streets events that began in 2008. We were inspired by the Ciclovias in Bogota and were one of the first cities in North America to launch such an ambitious event. That first year we had just one event and it was a massive hit. PBOT expanded it to three Sundays in 2009 and by 2010 we were doing five events per year — including a route in northwest.
PBOT organized five Sunday Parkways events each year through 2019. Then we skipped two years due to the pandemic and returned with just two events in 2022. We’ve had three events per year since.
Finding funding for Sunday Parkways is a perennial issue. PBOT has had to hold donation drives and plead with City Council to keep it funded. Currently, the events are made possible thanks to grants from Kaiser Permanente and other sponsors. The Portland Clean Energy Fund has also provided a lifeline for the program as Sunday Parkways was part of a $112 million injection into PBOT announced back in December (but still not finalized).
Check out more details (via PBOT) about each of this year’s three events below…
East Portland – May 19th
The East Portland 3.3-mile down-and-back route will feature Gateway Discovery Park, Ventura Park, and Lincoln Park. More details here.
Northeast Cully – June 16th
The Northeast Cully 6.2-mile looped route rises significantly as one travels from north to south stopping along the way at Fernhill Park, Kʰunamokwst Park, Wellington Park, and Roseway Parkway. More details here.
Southwest Portland – September 22nd
The Southwest Portland route will feature a 2-mile multi-modal route along with a separate 1.5-mile walking route. Start anywhere on either route and bike, walk, or roll as you explore the four featured stops. More details here.
Here’s to another great Sunday Parkways season! I just wish we could figure out a way to spread the love and have them in more parts of the city more often. A measly 15 hours of carfree streets per year after 16 years of success just doesn’t seem right.
Excited about going to the events this year, but extremely bummed that there are only three and they are all in the same spots as last year. And I have to say that the SW route is extremely lacking – it’s just 2 miles long, at least 20% of which is not really rideable since Multnomah Village is so busy. I like that Multnomah Village was a bustling place during Sunday Parkways last year, but I do wonder if sponsoring a yearly neighborhood street fair is really the best we can hope for with the Sunday Parkways program.
I know I’ve gotten on the “we need to actually take inspiration from the original Bogota Ciclovia” soapbox before, but it’s worth saying that the original inspiration for this event closes hundreds of miles of streets every week, year round. We get 15 total hours on less than 15 miles of streets. Or hey, if Bogota is too much of a stretch, we should at least aspire to beat Los Angeles! They close down major portions of major roads for their CicLAvia events (like Venice Blvd next month) and manage to have 8 events throughout the year.
PBOT can cry to the heavens about budget shortages, but this is also a reflection of the bureau’s priorities. When Commissioner Mapps says “back to basics”, that’s just about the “basics” of maintenance and such for automobiles – nothing for the basic human mobility that an event like Sunday Parkways promotes. We have the money for streets we can all love and cherish, but there won’t be room for unfettered automotive access.
Portland is simply out of ideas.
The route thru SW is really lame – I won’t be joining in.
Also let’s hope PPB is enforcing the routes this year, so we don’t get young MAGA men in trucks threatening people on what should be closed routes. Or drunk old people, like the guy who drove thru barricades onto the course of the Shamrock Run.
If(?) the goal is to have Portlanders reimagine our communities without cars, then I would much rather have regular car free Sundays on say Mississippi Ave or Alberta, and other main shopping entertainment districts.
This could show businesses that when we close streets to cars – look at all the people that come out.
This is just a bike ride through the outer burbs which is fun, but it’s not really reimagining our shared spaces like Bogotá’s weekly ciclovía
If we closed Mississippi every Sunday, how many people would still be riding there after 6 months, still buying things and bringing business to the local shops? It’s not an inherently interesting place to ride, and I think it wouldn’t take long for the novelty to wear off and the street to be dead.
Maybe I’m wrong, and I’d be happy to run the experiment on someone else’s street.