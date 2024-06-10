Monday Roundup: Hochul’s blunder, Ladds 500, exhausting men, and more

Welcome to the week.
Let’s start things off with a recap of the best stories our community came across in the past seven days…
Oh Hochul: New York Governor Kathy Hochul caved on congestion pricing and she might have cratered her political career as a result. It’s the biggest political blunder I’ve ever seen in the transportation space — and the latest reports say she might need to update her infamous video to say it’s back on again. (Streetsblog NYC)
Engineering death: A former traffic engineer has written a tell-all about his former profession that lifts the veil on how design decisions are made and reads like a plea for reform. (Bloomberg)
Kids these days: The “throttle kids” phenomenon we covered two years ago has made it into a national news outlet as the trend of kids hopping on e-bikes instead of cars is alive and well. (Wall St. Journal)
Ladds 500 paean: A beautifully captured report on last April’s Ladds 500 event was well worth the wait. (Defector)
Blumenauer’s e-bike gambit: Excellent context on the bill announced by Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer last week that aims to boost competitiveness of American electric bike manufacturing. (The Verge)
Heavy pedals: City of San Francisco employees are speeding all over the city, according to records dug up by a local news outlet that examined logs of the city’s vehicle fleet. (San Francisco Standard)
Decibel dudes: Talk about validating my feelings about people who love making absurdly loud noises with their car (or motorcycle) exhaust! This study found guys who do this (and they’re almost always guys) are often sadistic, psychotic creeps. (Car and Driver)
Power of bicycles: No big deal, just a story from a major city in Pakistan where women are building community and power by riding bicycles together. (Dawn)
Don’t overlook education: Teaching people — especially women and underserved groups — how to be confident on a bike and to integrate cycling into their lifestyle can help cities save themselves and reach cycling mode split goals. (Bloomberg)
Ride style: What should we make of the fact that one of the largest retailers of fast fashion in the world, H&M, delves into performance cycling apparel? (Global Cycling Network)
“Age means nothing”: An inspirational tale from the recent Unbound gravel cycling race where a 73-year old rider not only finished but crushed the course. (Cycling Weekly)
I’d be interested if you could expand on why you think Hochul may have cratered her career by reversing herself on congestion pricing. Everything I’ve read makes me think the plan was quite unpopular, and many pundits have suggested the reversal had everything to do with improving the electoral prospects of Democrats in November.
Why do you think this move was a political blunder?
It is unpopular among loud pundits from New Jersey and Long Island. Most New Yorkers support it (from what I’ve seen – especially those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx).
It’s also extremely obvious that there was no plan B from Hochul and her team. They floated a payroll tax increase that immediately died in the legislature, and the legislature refused to give a blank check of general fund dollars. I just read that this might tank the MTAs bond rating. It’s also debatable that this is not within Hocul’s authority – given that the legislature has already approved the policy and that the MTA has a nominally independent board with a fiduciary responsibility not to tank a $15B plan that is about to be implemented on the political whims of the Hochul, Hakeem Jefferies, and Chuck Schumer. At minimum, it’s grossly negligent. People tend to not like grossly negligent politicians
Arguably, the fiduciary responsibility of the independent board of a transit agency is to provide a service with the funds currently being received, not mismanage it to such an extent that politicians must go looking under every cushion for dollars to maintain awful service in the hope they win the lottery and can actually improve things.
The polling in NYC is 64-36 against this. It’s very unpopular.
She handled it terrible but those numbers are so bad she had to.
The political fallout is hurting Dems upstate also.
Simple, it is in violation of the narrative written by transportation wonks that would have given precedent to force feed this program down the throats of every city with ambitions of being like NYC even in the worst ways, the middle class be damned.
Given the estimate of the contribution to the transit budget from this, the existing transit fiscal nightmare and the about face from Hochul, this must have been polling very poorly recently.
It’s fiscally and environmentally irresponsible in a state that is overwhelmingly Democratic. The MTA already paid to implement congestion pricing and now Hochul’s action caused a huge budget hole that will prevent long overdue upgrades from being implemented anytime soon. It will also set the rest of the country back on congestion pricing because now the opposition has a loud “But NYC couldn’t even do it!” argument.
“We shouldn’t think that fixing congestion is going to solve our economic problems. All the cities that have solved congestion have only done so because it’s a city where nobody wants to be.”
A breath of relief hearing this from a (former) traffic engineer.
This article and the one on educating people to ride bikes reminds me of how many motorists are truly terrified about learning to bicycling in traffic, any amount of traffic. I grew up not knowing how to drive in ND (still don’t), so biking in traffic has always been a necessity for me. I’ll grant you some stroads are worse than others, but that has never stopped me from getting to where I need to go (Interstates by bike aren’t as bad as you might think), but every time I discuss bicycling in traffic in my loser city that literally has no traffic congestion and only a 20-minute rush hour (pop 300,000), it terrifies my doctor, dentist, and everyone else who I know who only bike on park paths they drive out to.
Scores on multidimensional psychometric surveys of “dark” traits have been criticized on both methodological and interpretive grounds (10.1177/0963721419838233) so any results should be placed in context of the wider literature which both the author of the linked article and the blog owner fail to do. Despite the fact that these dimensional scores do not in any way predict an individual’s behavior and are also in no way a clinical diagnosis, this blogpost author described study participants as “psychotic creeps”. I should also note that “psychotic” or psychopathy are no longer a diagnostic criterion according the APA (DSM-V) and that the use of this pejorative phrase for individuals based on a multivariate “dimensional” personality test score is not only pejorative nonsense but provides an example of how journalists often transform a single out-of-context scientific study into the worst kind of rage-bait.
wow good thing this isn’t a courtroom
I enjoyed reading the article’s pejorative nonsense after seeing Jonathan’s cavalierly-written description.
But thank you for the heads up that the Car and Driver columnist’s analysis of the sadistic, psychotic creeps is not equivalent to a professional diagnosis by a member of the American Psychiatric Association using the the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition).
Unlike Seattle, which is a nightmare labyrinth of cliffs looming over the Puget Sound, Portland is relatively flat.
😀 yes, relatively flat, Welcome to Portland, now get on your bicycle 😀
https://defector.com/the-beauty-and-boredom-of-500-laps-around-the-same-148-mile-loop
When I travel, I invariably bring my bike with me and discover first-hand just how hilly each city really is. Portland is relatively flat, as you say, particularly east and north of the Willamette River, a series of tablelands or terraces interspersed with 650-foot buttes; west of the river it gets pretty hilly indeed. Seattle is super hilly, as is SF, Pittsburgh, Genoa, Rome, & Lyon, as well as many smaller cities like Charlottesville VA, Winston-Salem NC, Durham NC, Albany NY, Siena, Namur, and Birmingham Alabama. Really flat cities include Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Milan, New Orleans, Amsterdam (and most other Dutch cities), Cambridge UK, New Haven CT, Bruges, Ghent, and many others. But most cities are moderately hilly, or flat with some hills, like DC, the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Atlanta, Vancouver BC, Eugene, Salem, Raleigh, and so on.
It’s like the old adage – Portland is flat, except where it isn’t
Great link to Ladds 500 article
Thanks
Corbin Smith, thank for your story on the Ladds. Very enjoyable read.
Rode by the shot up cameras today and it looks like the shooter is a very good shot (scary). Three shots all pretty much perfect