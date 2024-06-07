Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 20

Happy Friday and Welcome back to The Shed.

Retired bike shop co-owner and BikeLoud PDX Board Member Eva Frazier and I just wrapped another fun chat.

We had a wonderful chat and I debuted our first official News Quiz. Eva shared about her cross-town box truck adventure, we talked about the big stories of the past week, Eva’s ride downtown for First Thursday, we Googled Shaquille O’Neal’s massive bike, dished about the bike bus, NY Gov Hochul’s horrible decision on congestion pricing, and more.

Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music. Listen via the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

