Weekend Event Guide: Hagg Lake, unicorns, Dirt Wave, and more

There’s a beautiful road around Hagg Lake that’s calling you. Let the Cycle Cats lead you there Sunday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The weekend is right around the corner and here are a few suggestions for what to do with it.

But first, a big “Thank you!” to this week’s Event Guide sponsor, the 2024 Pacific Trike Fest coming to Portland on June 15th. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about three-wheeled trikes with test rides of high-quality models and advice and tips from friendly experts. Tickets and info here.

One quick note: with Bike Summer in full swing you’ll want to check the official calendar for all the options.

All Weekend

Ride the Dirt Wave – Klootchy Creek (Clatsop County Forest)

Great trails, great support, and great people to enjoy it all with. Discover the fun trail system at Klootchy Creek with guided rides, a timed race event, food, drinks, music, and more. More info here.

Saturday, June 8th

Pioneer Century – 7:00 am in Canby (Clackamas County)

Head out for a day in the saddle and enjoy a fully-supported ride and a route that will leave you breathless for its views and challenges. Organized by Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

Heights Bike Garden Grand Opening – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in Vancouver (WA)

The huge and cool new traffic garden where kids can learn rules of the road in a carfree environment opens up just across the river. Check the BP story before you go. More info here.

Full Access with BCMS – 12:30 at Bridge City Montessori School (SE)

This ride is sponsored by a club for deaf students at this school and led by the wonderful Chris Balduc. All rides will feature communication in spoken English and American Sign Language. More info here.

The Chocolate Ride – 3:00 pm at Ladds Circle Park (SE)

Visit local chocolate shops with fellow cocoa cravers on this Willy Wonka-inspired ride. More info here.

Inner Eastside for All Ride – 4:00 pm at Tropicale on Glisan (NE)

Bike and housing advocates will come together to learn and share knowledge about a campaign led by Portland Neighbors Welcome that seeks to encourage more housing types in inner southeast Portland. More info here.

Sunday, June 9th

Cargo-palooza Ep. 1 “To the Bins!” – 8:00 am at Splendid Cycles (SE)

For all you cargo bike lovers, this is your call to represent and roll-out together to show off your stuff-hauling prowess. More info here.

Kiddo Rainbow Unicorn Ride – 9:30 am at Cook Family Park in Tigard (West Side)

A flat, short ride that ends at an awesome newly renovated park that’s led by a 5-year-old who loves rainbows and unicorns. What’s not to love?! More info here.

Cycle Cats Do Hagg Lake – 10:00 am at Beaverton Public Library (West Side)

This sounds like so much fun. Join a fun-loving group of serious pedalers for a 65-mile ride around the lake. Pack for the day and bring a sense of adventure. More info here.

Dog Gear Ride – 1:00 pm at Good Dog PDX (SE)

Do you want tips on great products to help you carry your furry friend on your bike? Or just hang with other dog-carry-ers? Need advice on how to make your pooch comfy while you pedal? This is the ride for you. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.