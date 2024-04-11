Weekend Event Guide: Ladds 500, tough climbs, trail maintenance, and more

Pain is temporary, the view is forever. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s officially spring riding season in Portland. If the amazing sunny weather isn’t a sign, then the Ladds 500 is. Lots of good stuff to choose from this weekend as folks sharpen their quads and quivers for lots of riding to come.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: This week’s guide is brought to you by the fantastic folks at River City Bicycles and their big Spring Sale where you can save 30% storewide through the weekend.

Saturday, April 13th

Ladds 500 – 10:00 am at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

“It’s spring, let’s do something stupid,” is the official slogan of this beloved event that has turned into a phenomenon. It’s a party in the park and a pedaling frenzy in the street. Weather will be perfect, so will the vibes. Learn more about the event by browsing stories in the BP archive. More info here.

Reach the Beach Training Ride – 10:00 am at Sellwood Park/Oaks Bottom (SE)

Join an experienced ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club on a 50-mile, brisk-paced (15-17 mph) road ride that will help get you in shape for the big Reach the Beach ride on May 18th. More info here.

Trail Maintenance at Stub Stewart State Park (Washington County)

Join NW Trail Alliance for a fulfilling day of earning your turns and help fellow volunteers get the freeride area ready for a busy season of riding. If you love riding, or just love nature and want a perfect excuse to spend the day immersed in the woods, this is the event for you (and the whole family!). More info here.

Sunday, April 14th

Dig Day at Sandy Ridge – 9:00 am at Sandy Ridge Trailhead (Sandy)

Help maintain the trails at one of the best MTB riding areas in the region and spend a day in the dirt with some awesome folks. Hosted by NW Trail Alliance. More info here.

Southerly Ladies Series – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail Trailhead (SE)

Join a crew of wonderful women for a “chill pace road ride” to Oregon City where you’ll be awe-inspired by an overlook of Willamette Falls. Led by Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur. More info here.

West Hills Climb-athon – 10:00 am at Bethany Village (West Side)

Brooks, Old Germantown, Rock Creek, Logie Trail, McNamee and Newberry. If you love to climb, you should know those names. Come out and sharpen your uphill skills on these iconic summits and share in the pain with fellow cyclists. Led by Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

Monthly Overlook Ride – 10:15 at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Join a leader of the Overlook Neighborhood Association to explore nooks and crannies of this beautiful place while connecting with other bike lovers. Casual, social ride that starts at a great coffee place for drinks and snacks. More info here.

Corvidae Bike Club Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park Fountain (N)

This is a welcoming group that knows how to have fun and takes care of each other while doing it. Expect a no-drop vibe where all bikes are welcome and bring your sense of adventure. More info here.

Sellwood-Moreland Nature Ride – 3:00 pm at Sellwood Riverfront Park (SE)

Get your 15 minutes of fame as ride leader and filmmaker Amit Zinman documents this classic Portland ride on his BikeStuff PDX YouTube channel. Expect to be on camera. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.