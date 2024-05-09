Weekend Event Guide: Kids, moms, greenways, and more

Portland is poppin’ right now. Get out there and enjoy it. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Is there a better time in Portland than right now? Everything is so lush and colorful, and everyone is looking forward to summer fun. Yes, there’s a lot of heavy and serious stuff to think about, but that doesn’t mean you have to neglect your two-wheeled friend.

Here are some fun things to do on a bike this weekend…

Friday, May 10th

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:30 pm at Putter’s (SE)

Join Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur for this late-night ride that is sure to scratch your itch for adventure, fun, and camaraderie. There will be a hill and Maria says you’ll need to be able to lift your bike over several large downed trees. More info here.

Saturday, May 11th

Kids Bike Fair – 10:00 am at Abernethy Elementary School (SE)

Free tune-ups, a bike swap (bring a bike, get a bike), and a traffic garden to give kiddos confidence — it’s all happening at Abernethy! More info here.

Best Day Bike Ride – 12:00 pm at Beaverton City Library (West Side)

An excellent family ride opportunity hosted by Beaverton Downtown Association. Show up for an awesome prize raffle and fun route where you can gain riding skills and meet other families who pedal together. More info here.

Know Your Greenways – 1:00 pm at Rainbow Road Plaza (SE)

This is part of a series of rides organized by BikeLoud PDX that aims to familiarize you with new connections in the greenway network. Come out and learn about new routes that access the 70s and 60s greenways. More info here.

The Reggae Ride – 2:30 pm at Abernethy School (SE)

NakedHearts PDX will lead vibin’ ride full of sweet reggae rhythms and chill people. Leader will build playlist based on your requests, so share a song you love with the community and enjoy it while pedaling through the city. More info here.

Joe Brausen Memorial Walk & Ride – 3:30 pm in Hillsboro (West Side)

Joe was just 12 and on his way to play at a park with a friend when he was involved in a collision with a driver. Now friends and family will complete his ride. Walkers and rollers welcome. Ride will end with ghost bike installation at site of his death, SE 10th and Gumleaf Lane. More info here.

Sunday, May 12th

Día de las Madres Bike Ride – 11:30 am at Milagro’s Zocalo (SE)

The Street Trust and Milagro Theater are teaming up once again for this annual ride, “For mothers and their families as well as folks who might not have mom or family along and want to celebrate the special day with us.” After a gathering at the plaza outside Milagro, there will be a three-mile, guided ride to view murals in the central eastside. More info here.

Taurus Birthday Ride – 12:00 pm at Sellwood Park (SE)

If this is your sign, this is your ride. Join other Taureans and, “Indulge on decadent treats and let our Taurean stubbornness guide us on a mystical ride.” More info here.

Heart of St. Johns Peninsula Ride – 3:00 pm at Columbia Park (N)

Join filmmaker Amit Zinman on a journey north on a classic, PBOT-endorsed route as he compiles footage for an upcoming video. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.