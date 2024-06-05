State transportation leaders come to Portland at start of ‘long road ahead’ for funding bill

Yesterday was a big day for transportation in the Portland region. The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation (JCT) came to town for the first stop on a 13 city, statewide tour to garner feedback on what’s expected to be a multi-billion dollar funding package in the 2025 legislative session.
Over the course of seven hours, an impressive assemblage of state lawmakers and agency leaders took a bus tour of Portland, participated in a two-hour roundtable discussion, and held a public hearing. The bus tour and roundtable were invite-only affairs and there was no livestream or official recording available to the public.
I took part in all three events (you can read my live updates on X if you’d like) and learned perspectives from across the political spectrum and got a good sense of the contours of the debate at the outset of this important process. The day was full unsurprising, disappointing and hopeful statements, relatively bold commitments from elected leaders, lines lightly drawn in the sand, emotional testimonies, and more. I’ll share more about the public hearing and public testimony in a separate post, but for now I want to focus on what I learned on the bus tour and roundtable discussion (which I recorded and might turn into a podcast soon).
Get comfortable and scroll down….
Coming into these conversations, everyone wanted to know how ODOT is going to raise new revenue for transportation. We can debate why their finances are in such bad shape, but there’s no denying the fact that the agency (like many transportation departments) is in a hole that grows deeper by the year. The culprits are declining gas tax revenue, paying for commitments to expensive freeway expansion megaprojects, and soaring inflation.
ODOT says they have a $1.8 billion annual funding gap. And that’s just to pay for services and basic system investments. When they add three other projects they claim the legislature committed to in 2017 — the I-5 Rose Quarter Project and two phases of an expansion of I-205 (including a new Abernethy Bridge near Oregon City) — they add another $2.6 billion to the gap.
This funding hole is part of the reason why the 2025 conversation has begun with a clear message from ODOT, JCT members and other insiders: Beyond coming up with a funding plan for the “unfinished business” of those aforementioned megaprojects, there will be no new project spending in the next bill. The focus will be on “critical services,” operations and maintenance. So don’t send your senator or representative a wishlist of projects, because they probably won’t consider it.
I shared a seat on the bus with Oregon Transportation Commission Chair Julie Brown, one of five members of the OTC, a governor-body that has the unenviable task of setting ODOT’s budget. Brown said the focus on maintenance is due in large part because project costs have become “astronomical” due to inflation and budget overruns. “We’re sticker-shocked,” is how she put it to me.
That being said, Brown (who has a deep background as a public transit system manager and advocate) shared that existing ODOT programs like the successful and popular Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF, created in House Bill 2017) could see a huge bump in funding if/when a new bill is passed. That program currently spends about $110 million per year on public transit infrastructure and services statewide. One source said the STIF allotment in the 2025 bill could go up as much as 500%.
How will the state fill their funding gap and fund the infrastructure so many Oregonians want? Yesterday’s conversations illuminated a few front-running ideas.
Metro, Portland’s elected regional planning authority, had two representatives at the roundtable, Councilor Juan Carlos Gonzalez (who’s also chair of Metro’s Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation) and Councilor Christine Lewis. They were unified in a belief that it’s time to push forward on some sort of road usage charge (also called a vehicle miles traveled tax or VMT tax), something Oregon’s been working on in pilot-mode for many years.
“A road user charged should be our region’s future,” Gonzalez said at the roundtable. “I’m ready to personally say, let’s figure out the next steps to get there,” Lewis added.
Those steps will need to make sure the new fee doesn’t negatively impact people with low incomes. Everyone around the table is aware of this political pitfall around a road user charge. JCT Co-Chair Rep. Susan McLain voiced her interest in a “fair VMT”. Indi Namkoong with nonprofit Verde said they support a VMT tax, but only one that is, “Fair and accountable to the low income communities and communities of color that we work with.”
But cold water was immediately thrown on the idea by advocates for truckers and drivers. Oregon Trucking Association President Jana Jarvis said a road usage charge would be expensive, difficult to administer and wouldn’t net nearly as much profit for ODOT as the gas tax does. Jarvis also said her people aren’t in the mood for more taxes. “We took a 53% increase [in taxes] in 2017 and that was a huge increase,” she said. “We did it to pay for the Rose Quarter project and we don’t have the Rose Quarter project… and many of those funds were diverted to non-road projects.”
And Marie Dodds with 765,000 member strong AAA Oregon/Idaho isn’t into the idea either. “A road usage charge is going to be a long time coming and very expensive,” she said, adding that she too is disappointed promised highway projects haven’t been completed and making very similar talking points to trucking reps she sat next to.
But Dodds, and many other people around the table, seemed fine with another idea that’s likely to figure large in the 2025 package: Indexing existing revenue streams to inflation. There’s widespread agreement that indexing current fees to inflation is a politically feasible, short-term solution to help raise revenue.
What wasn’t mentioned at the roundtable was tolling. It appears Governor Tina Kotek’s move to mothball ODOT’s freeway tolling plan has put that concept on ice politically — right when Oregon needs it most.
On a more local level, Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams added to the chorus of support for basic maintenance funding. One of the bus tour stops was the intersection of SW Broadway and Jackson where Williams talked about failing pavement and the city’s lack of resources for street sweeping. “With sustainable funding, we can get to work on the backlog of deferred maintenance and stabilize the foundation of our system,” she said.
While Williams is clearly committed to her “back to basics” message of funding maintenance over new capital projects, she’s also a big supporter of ODOT’s I-5 freeway widening at the Rose Quarter. “It is an important artery, it is an important connection between Canada and Mexico,” she told a full bus as we rolled through the Rose Quarter. “We often say the only stop sign along I-5 is right here. And I don’t know if that’s the compliment that we want to receive, but it is certainly the comment that we hear.”
Williams’ support is notable because whether or not Oregon should continue investing in freeway expansions is a good example of just how far apart various factions of the debate around transportation funding are right now. Some believe “no more freeways” is the only answer and others believe that concept is untenable.
Oregon Walks Executive Director Zachary Lauritzen spoke up at the roundtable to say, “I want to say this very clearly: We cannot build our way out of congestion. We can build another lane, we can build another lane and another lane. We can do that. And then we’ll be Los Angeles or Houston.” Lauritzen was among several people who spoke about the need for a “holistic” approach to transportation that integrates land-use, housing, and other issues — not just freeway megaprojects.
Rebecca Sanders, a PhD and founder of Safe Streets Research, a consulting firm, added, “We shouldn’t be expanding highways for any reason.”
But those views drew a retort from JCT Co-Vice Chair Representative Shelly Boshart Davis, a Republican whose family owns a trucking company. “When we talk about not being able to build ourselves out of this problem, I categorically disagree. We can build ourselves out of some of this problem,” she said.
“When we talk about the Rose Quarter, that’s the only two-lane section of I-5 in an urban area from Canada to Mexico. It’s two lanes. I’m not asking for five. And it’s one of the top 30 bottlenecks in the United States, so I think that we can’t just say, ‘we can’t build ourselves out of this problem,’ we can, in some cases. We gotta get those trucks through if we want to lower emissions.”
Talk of needing more investment in biking, walking and transit in order change driving habits was well-represented at the meeting. The Street Trust Board Chair Thomas Le Ngo spoke up about the need to encourage less driving because, “The average cost of car ownership is about $12,000 a year and it’s going up.” Ngo pointed to The Street Trust’s free e-bike program as a “proven model for behavior change.”
But House Rep Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland wasn’t comfortable with all the talk about driving less. She said poorer people often have no choice other than to drive:
“I’m a little frustrated with that sort of thing… While I appreciate the concepts of reductions of vehicles and multimodal and the whole thing, I still feel like I sit in a place where I work with people who are low income all day long in my real life job [Rep Sanchez is a social worker]. We still have food deserts in this city and in this state. When we’re building low-income housing, we’re building it without parking for the most part, and have an expectation that people will — somehow or another, miraculously be able to shop for their five, six kids or whatever, however many people they have in their home once a month or twice a month — and be able to bring that all back on the bus or something like that. This is not reality for poor people, let’s just be realistic… we all got here some kind of way and not everybody can ride a bike, or do all of those things, you know, keep it all on transit or whatever. It’s just difficult on some level so I want us to think about that too.”
Senator Lew Frederick, a Democrat whose north Portland district I-5 runs through, shared a similar sentiment:
“I’m not getting on a bicycle anytime soon [he’s 72]. I used to love riding, I rode a bicycle every day. But I know my balance won’t let me be on a bicycle. So I’m not going to be doing it. I’m also not going to be taking the bus, or the train to Salem, because there are only two trains. And so I need to be able to move around a lot of different ways. So we need to be looking at the needs of folks out there and figuring out how we can support what’s going on.
Every day, I get off the freeway at the Rose quarter. Every day, I get worried every time I get on the freeway at the Rose Quarter. The lanes are too narrow right now, nevermind trying to to make them even more narrow.”
It’s curious why folks make statements like this because there has never been a proposal to force everyone out of their cars and onto bikes and buses. Thankfully, Southeast Portland House Rep Khanh Pham made the point I was screaming silently in my head. She responded to Sanchez by sharing how her family has gone down to just one car — not just to save the earth but to save money. “It’s often not about a conversation about never driving, but we have to balance… the data shows if we were to build a transportation system that allowed people to reduce their miles driven by 20% — so 80% could continue but just a 20% reduction in driving — it would save the average family over $1,450 a year. And that’s a huge that’s a huge savings for working families.”
These comments led to an interesting discussion of behavior change. Rep. Sanchez said “We are not Europe” [one of three people in the meeting who uttered that unfortunate phrase] as a way to explain how she thinks Oregonians are simply too stubborn to change behaviors. “We don’t want to change. We don’t want to do things differently. We have loads of stubborn individualism.”
JCT Co-Chair Senator Chris Gorsek added that people haven’t changed because the system hasn’t changed “We’ve been trying to get people to use alternative forms of transportation for years. For years! We’ve done transit oriented development, and then it fails. So I think it’s a good idea, but we have to find a different mechanism for inspiring people to actually do those things… We have to think of a new model, a new way of thinking about what we’re doing with transportation, I would argue a new and bold way of thinking…”
“New” and “bold” isn’t what politicians are typically good at, so I’m not very hopeful that Gorsek or anyone else can encourage significant behavior change.
I thought how ODOT Director Kris Strickler posed a question in his closing comments at the roundtable was very interesting. According to ODOT calculations, Strickler said, the average Oregonian spends about $350 per year in taxes and fees for their use of the transportation system (per vehicle). “So what do you want to do with that $350?” he asked, rhetorically. “And would you spend more to provide some of the outcomes we’ve been talking about around the table?”
All this talk must lead to somewhere, but the destination isn’t clear yet. Strickler said Oregon is in a “no fail moment,” but politics only cares about votes. With differences on the merits of freeway spending and concerns about new taxes even among the same party and a listening session tour that won’t be over until October, there’s a long road ahead before a package comes together.
And Kelly Brooks, the transportation and infrastructure advisor for Governor Kotek, wasn’t exactly optimistic in her remarks. While she said the Governor “cares a lot about the issue,” her cool outlook on the discussion was notable. “We have to acknowledge that time is a pretty limited resource right now,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do and not much time to do it.”
Senator Brian Boquist, a Republican who represents rural counties and was one of the architects of HB 2017 said he doesn’t think anything will pass in the coming session. He doesn’t see a package getting hammered out in time or the votes to pass it if it did. “I’ll just say I’m the naysayer. I think it’s going to be really tough to do anything big in 2025. It’s going to be 2026… It’s a long road ahead and you’ve got to convince a bunch of people.”
At the level of Burnside, there are ~20 freeway lanes going through Portland connecting Canada to Mexico on I 405, I5 and I205.
Other places where I5 has two lanes in an urban area in Oregon:
Either Portland is the only urban area in Oregon, or our transportation leaders don’t get out much. The Medford viaduct in particular is something they ought to be aware of (it was controversial and is nearing replacement time)
*they might have expanded this part of I5 in Salem, I know part of it near there has been done recently. If so, Salem might be the only urban area in Oregon (unless we count Woodburn?) that doesn’t have a two lane section
Bonuses outside Oregon:
Maybe a bit cheeky on the LA one – it was the only part of I5 with two lanes in a California urban area I could find.
MAYBE WE SHOULD FUND RUNNING MORE TRAINS THEN LEW
We need to fund more trains, and also ensure that transit connections on either end are reliable and comfortable. How much extra travel time and expense do you think is reasonable for Sen. Frederick to spend on his trip, compared to his existing point-to-point solution?
How many new daily riders would be needed to offset the pollution of each additional heavy diesel train between Portland and Salem? Is the additional track available for use?
For me, right now, driving to Salem takes 49 minutes. Taking transit to Union Station takes 31 minutes, and I have great transit accessibility.
“Running more trains” is a simplistic solution.
Senator Fredrick is literally sitting on the committee that could make the decision to fund not only more trains (the simplistic solution) and also increase biking, walking, and transit connectivity to those trains. He is justifying creating policy that perpetuates car-exclusive infrastructure investments.
Perhaps; such a policy would be very complicated, and many of the levers are not under state control. I am also skeptical that there is anything we can do to make such complex/multimodal trips even vaguely competitive with driving, but if someone has a well-considered plan, I would suggest sending it to the committee.
Oh, and to add, Amtrak Cascades has great ridership, the trains are regularly full. Anecdotally, every time I go between here and Seattle or Eugene the trains are almost at capacity.
I agree. I often take the train to Seattle if I don’t need my car.
@Watts – 49 minutes seems reasonable to travel to Salem and even if it took you two hours, that ain’t so bad if you really need to get there. So we should not have to waste any more money expanding the freeway at the Rose Quarter or anywhere else. Travel times are not that bad and if you think they are you need an attitude check.
Seriously, also like the state also runs the POINT bus! It’s really good, and there’s a trip from Portland to Salem at 7:00 AM that gets in at 8:05 AM! From North Portland, you could take the #4 or the Yellow Line to Union Station and have a total trip time of like an hour and a half, and be a short walk from the capitol grounds
Seriously. Has anyone ever taken a train in an advanced country like Germany? Every city of any size in Germany has a fantastic network of fast trains that take people to all points of the metro area quickly and safely. Imagine if you could board a train in Gresham and be downtown in 20 minutes. They can do it in Germany so why can’t we do it here?
Salem is only 46 miles from Portland. A fast train could cover this distance in under 40 minutes. Why can’t we do this? Is it possible we have put our limited resources into other priorities?
Maybe Oregon could approve a 21% VAT like Germany has to pay for its excellent transit service? You know how Oregonians absolutely love sales tax…
The only reason I reactivated my AAA membership is because they offer bike towing service in case your bike breaks down. The comments here from AAA don’t represent me. I’d be very interested if there was a competitor offering this service.
Regarding Senator Frederick, the organizers of the Pacific TrikeFest ought to extend him an invitation.
You could switch to Better World Club, which offers roadside assistance for bikes: A bie only membership is $41.95 per year for roadside assistance, and they claim to be carbon-neutral (via offsets) – I haven’t used them myself, but I’ve heard it is a good option which doesn’t support AAA’s auto-centric policies – https://www.betterworldclub.net/nationwide-bike-roadside-assistance
Better World Club looks great. Can’t believe I’ve never heard of them given they are based out of Portland!
This makes me so so so angry. Wielding the interests of poor people as if they need cars more than richer people is outrageous. It costs me like $250/year to maintain my bikes – for all my riding, for all my trips. If I were to drive to work and park (at PSU), I think I could expect to pay that monthly in parking and gas. And considering I make like $1,500/month this wouldn’t really work for me. Cycling and transit are undeniably less expensive to do than drive a car – but if we don’t have a region that is built so that all trips can feasibly be made by bike or transit, then we will never do as much as we can to help those who need it most. Not everyone has the fortune to be in grad school and to work within a few miles of their home – but get a grip.
Lower income housing in amenity rich urban areas should mean that a grocery store is a destination you can walk to. I feel like so much of the discussion I see based on this just sort of assumes everyone does a huge weekly trip at the supermarket and then drives home. If you live a quarter mile from the store, it’s feasible to just pop in on a walk, or on your way home, for a few things for dinner or lunch. It’s what people do in cities all over the world, and I feel like is part of why Rep Sanchez (and many others) act like it’s some impossible thing to do grocery shopping via transit. People who do shop via walking, cycling, or transit make more trips more frequently – and many of them enjoy the routine of getting out in the neighborhood more often.
Remember that apocryphal single mom working three jobs who can’t attend neighborhood association meetings? How is she supposed to go shopping every day?
I too find “wielding the interests of poor people” distasteful, regardless of the policy outcome being pursued. There is far too much of it right here in these forums.
Her scenario was worse than that! It was a family with five or six kids and making ginormous trips once or twice a month. Yeah of course you’ll do it once or twice a month if it’s a 20 mile drive, but even in our food deserts in Portland, I don’t know how big a food desert here can be. The city just isn’t that big.
But yeah, the solution is not having food deserts. It should be easy to support a supermarket in any of these places if they do in fact have people with families of five or six that are currently driving, what, 10 miles? to get their groceries.
I mean, yeah. If you have five kids, and you’re a single parent and need to do shopping *with* the kids, the convenience of a car (or a Suburban in this case) means you just put them all in. That situation sounds challenging regardless and I don’t know how representative it is or if how it should be addressed. Maybe in that case, financial assistance to drive, I dunno.
But for everyone else, yeah it’s easy to carry groceries.
Right? Who even shops “ once a month or twice a month ” – do people with SUVs or minivans go to Costco once a month only? What about fresh vegetables? I shop at least once a week since vegetables don’t last longer than that, usually 2 times, for a family of 4.
I think that the US “mega grocery trip” social pattern is part of why fresh produce isn’t really the norm for lots of people here (though cost/lack of government subsidy for healthy foods of course is huge too).
And we have virtually none of this relative to the vast and chronic BASIC HUMAN NEED for shelter in this thoroughly classist metro region.
The propensity of young college-educated “urbanists” from upper and middle-class backgrounds to glibly dismiss the barriers and disparities that prevent low-income communities from adopting transportation alternatives is one of the reasons I view the urbanist movement as thoroughly classist movement.
Even in the Netherlands and Denmark immigrant households are segregated to low-income housing built in very poorly-resourced areas that are typically far from “twee” urban centers. Recently, Dutch cities have demolished low-income social housing neighborhoods in city centers (that date to less right-wing extremist and anti-immigrant governments) in order to sell land to private developers while evicting poor tenants to resource-poor areas. Disgustingly, one of the bigoted criticisms of immigrants in the Netherlands is that they don’t adopt cycling for transportation. Gee…I wonder why…
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/248979816_Escaping_poverty_neighborhoods_in_the_Netherlands
Yes but that’s not because low-income immigrants are incapable of riding bikes or busses, it’s because the places they can afford to live don’t have amenities. You don’t have to fix that by saying bikes and busses don’t work, you don’t have to be racist about it (ok, well maybe we must, I don’t know). We could fix the problem instead.
I don’t know exactly how, in capitalism, we get there to be affordable groceries, walkable schools, etc. in low income areas. That’s really just a conundrum of capitalism. But either the problem is unsolvable or it can be addressed. I don’t know, subsidized grocery stores? Sounds weird. But better infrastructure at least. Of course, that will cause it to gentrify and push the problem somewhere else.
Sure, but where affordable housing is being built by the city with the housing bond it tends to be in at least pretty good locations. I don’t disagree that allocating housing by ability to pay is broadly bad though, or that food deserts exist.
Sure, I am absolutely from an upper middle-class background. I have more money to spare than most, even with my low income levels. But the point still stands that driving would absolutely cost me far, far, far more money than cycling and transit (especially since I am an Honored Citizen). And I cannot currently afford to drive to my work, let alone to the supermarket or to do other errands – that’s the point.
I am referring to how people who live in cities go grocery shopping. Like in basically every city everywhere, since the dawn of time. You take a a few bags, maybe a roller dolly, and you walk to the nearest small market for your basics. Maybe you have a few speciality shops if you can afford it, or maybe you make a larger trip for larger quantities of staples. The auto-oriented supermarket trip is a very recent phenomena, and one that is extremely baked into US culture for the worse.
I am not advocating for anything resembling Dutch policy on anything, you don’t need to put those words into my mouth
Great points. Sanchez and her ilk assume you have to drive to Costco.
Yup, the pandemic must be well and truly over, everyone packed in there and no one seemed to be wearing masks.
I thought this comment was interesting in a couple of senses:
Just looking very briefly at this source:
https://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/freight/freight_analysis/mobility_trends/national_list_2021.htm
So the cognitive dissonance on display with that quote seems pretty remarkable to me.
There’s a lot to unpack in this post.
I wonder sometimes if advocates for freeway expansions are totally math illiterate. They need billions. “…many of those funds were diverted to non-road projects” my rear end. A quick look at ODOT’s 2023-25 Budget and “Public Transportation” (transit and active transportation) amounts to 465 million, 8% of ODOT’s budget for that cycle. Even if the state didn’t spend another penny on bikes or transit ever again, it wouldn’t be enough fund one of these expansions, let alone three of them. If they’re not sitting there dreaming up with massive new revenue sources for these fantasy projects, they need to be advocating for stopping these projects now. Anything else is just delusional.
I do find it curious that Director Williams appears to be completely unaware of freeway traffic in Southern California or around Puget Sound. I wonder who hears stuff like “We often say the only stop sign along I-5 is right here” and doesn’t think the speaker is kind of… not too bright.
Yeah, I mean the Rose Quarter isn’t even consistently the worst place for traffic in Portland. Sure it’s usually busy and there’s usually traffic, but all my worst driving experiences on I-5 have been approaching the Interstate Bridge (honorable mention to Wilsonville too). I never plan my intercity driving trips around Rose Quarter traffic, but I always plan around getting through Vancouver or Wilsonville
Thanks for putting in seven hours to cover this roadshow (I almost typed s**tshow).
On the whole I find our reps’ discussion of these issues to be disappointing, depressing, and clearly not at the level we need if we’re to have the paradigm shift in transportation that we need. We need better representation, and we need to imagine a world in which people can get around safely and efficiently without getting into a car.
Much like drivers complaining about traffic and not realizing that they are traffic, Frederick, Sanchez and company point to a car-loving electorate as if they aren’t cheerleaders for a failed transportation system. They are not informed or curious enough to weigh-in on transportation and reflect much of what is wrong with Oregon dems. It is frustrating that they run pretty much unopposed.
It’s pretty useless to talk about ODOT’s funding problems without discussing the possibility of tolling to raise funds to keep said highways maintained and modified to better serve the region. I’m beyond disappointed that Kotek is putting off tolling so much longer than it needs to. Tolls are used all over the country – red states, blue states, everywhere.
Jonathan, did Sen Taylor say much of interest (or otherwise)? I see no mention of her in the post, though that kind of silence would be in line with that I’ve experienced as her constituent (she did have one joint town hall relatively recently, to be fair, but that’s been the only one I can remember, in contrast to my state rep who is doing one a month or so outside of the busy session seasons).
Not that there’s much ado either way; she ran unopposed in the primary and I wouldn’t be surprised if she basically runs unopposed in the general +/- some token opposition that may as well equate to unopposed, so not a lot of pressure to bear there.