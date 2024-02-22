Legos, growth, and ‘Dynamic Density’ in Irvington

Game on!
Armed with only a bag of legos and a table-sized map of district properties, you and your team have a couple hours to insert 600 new residences into Portland’s historic Irvington neighborhood.
The group which gathered last Saturday at the Broadway McMenamins seemed up to the task and happy to spend a rainy afternoon talking about density and zoning. Their hosts were urban designer Jonathan Konkol and architect Rick Potestio, and the event was a dry run of the duo’s Dynamic Density process, a new method of accommodating growth which empowers neighborhoods.
I bet you think you know where this is headed.
We’re in Irvington after all, the inner-Portland neighborhood which in 2010, after years of work by neighborhood activists, was put on the National Register of Historic Places. With that designation, “Irvington now benefits from important protections that encourage preserving the area’s character and livability for future generations.”
Offhand, one wouldn’t expect this to be the most receptive audience to a pitch about growth.
ReUrbanist Collaborative
But Konkol and Potestio think there is a way forward, past the tension between preserving neighborhood character and the need for affordable places to live.
As Konkol says, “It’s not if we grow, it’s how we grow.”
Konkol and Potestio have teamed up to form the ReUrbanist Collaborative, and Saturday’s event was a test to see if their Dynamic Density process was viable. And yes, the test involved a bunch of legos, and a bunch of people who care about their neighborhood, about half of them were affiliated with the board of the Irvington neighborhood association.
Potestio began the day with a presentation about density, zoning and growth. He pointed out that, even without changing a single building in Irvington, the neighborhood population one hundred years ago would have been about double what it is today. That’s partly because families were larger and more people lived in a typical house, but also because our standards have changed. People today want two bathrooms, not one, and they want more space per person to live in. But, in a disconnect between what people want and what is actually getting built, Potestio said “we are right now designing for one-, two-bedrooms, or studios.” We are also in the middle of a housing crisis, he continued, without enough housing production to meet demand. And our local and state governments are responding by undoing decades of growth policy. “There is a lot of pressure to expand the urban growth boundaries, on the precept that more land is cheap land and that we can build affordably by building out. And that argument is being made in legislature right now,” Potestio said.
Both Konkol and Potestio disagree that sprawl is the answer to the housing crisis, and their goal is to increase the housing supply in all neighborhoods — particularly urban neighborhoods well-served by transit — in a way that makes neighborhoods a partner in that growth.
Dynamic Density and the pattern book
We have all heard of duplexes and four-plexes, but what about the cryptoplex and the bricker? Distributed throughout the room were pattern books of traditional building typologies: the twin house, the stacked duplex, courtyard apartments.
With those typologies in mind, the group toured the neighborhood to see examples of them in real life. Upon returning, Potestio numbered participants off into three groups and gave each one a bag of legos representing 600 housing units. There was a catch of course. The collection of legos in each of the bags was not the same, no, no, no, there was a “low-,” “mixed-” and “high-” density bag, each filled with legos representing different types and densities of structures. The Dynamic Density task for each group was to create a granular zoning which would accommodate the additional dwelling types in each bag.
The low density bag was filled mainly with Duplexes and FourPlexes, the high density folks got L-shapes and Towers.
The mixed-density group got an even distribution of the six building types, meaning it had the most diverse set of buildings, and also about an average number of lego bricks—compared to the generous low-density bag, or the meager high-density bag of towers.
And off the three groups went to their tables and maps.
So how’d they do?
To be honest, I took off for a couple hours as the groups worked, but I returned in time for the presentations, and to a room full of intently focused people. Afterward I talked to Konkol a bit about the mood in the room, and he described it as one of “curious problem solving.”
The final group to present was the table with the low-density bag (pictured at top), and when they were done everybody ended up in a loose circle around their table. The hosts bought a round of beer for participants and we fell into a relaxed conversation about growth. This was my favorite part of the day, informed people thinking out loud, and the conversation was all over the place: low-density infill doesn’t solve the affordability problem because the new units end up costing the same as the single-family house they replace; ground is expensive in Irvington; zoning is exclusionary; the difference between the old Portland Development Commission and its new incarnation, Prosper Portland; the Pearl district was built by local developers; 25% of the units there were built as affordable housing; today, most developers are based out-of-state, an extractive economy.
For me, the day felt like a long monopoly game (that’s a compliment), and I found myself wondering what it was like to play monopoly during the depression — you didn’t have any money but it might have been fun to throw around the fake stuff.
Similarly, this past few years we have seen all sorts of changes to regulations in the name of encouraging housing production. Some of it might be necessary, but it is also true that the housing crisis is starting to feel like a great big fig leaf covering enormous giveaways to the building industry, giveaways that may not adequately increase the housing supply, or make it more affordable. It seems like there’s a lack of vision and a flailing attempt to do something, anything.
In that context, it is kind of nice to have someone ask for your recommendation about accommodating future growth in your neighborhood, and fun to sit around talking about it.
The sweetener: system development charges for all
I left off the part about money. A key element of the Dynamic Density plan is that neighborhoods would become Community Development Corporations, making them eligible to receive a portion of the system development charges the city collects from new development. This lets a neighborhood benefit financially from the growth happening within it. Neighbors could then direct their allocation to neighborhood projects, such as a community garden, a new dog park, or beautifying.
Jonathan Konkol summed up the ReUrbanizing sensibility to me with some final words:
“We are stewards of our built environment, watching over it for the next generation. There should be a synergy between preserving what we love about our neighborhoods and growing gracefully.”
— Learn more at ReUrbanistCollaborative.com.
Somebody put a tower lego directly on top of my house. 😮 😀
I have lived in Portland for 35 years. Not one time have I ever thought “Gee, I wish there were more people living here.”
I don’t know anyone who wants more people living here. Not one person.
Well I actually have known people who wanted a more populous dense city.
They moved to one.
Hi BB,
I want more people living here. That’s why I moved to Portland. I love having lots of people around because it makes my neighborhood and my city more interesting in all types of ways.
What were your opinions about more people moving to Portland 36 years ago?
I am sure a lot of people were not happy I moved here….
When you go to Mt Hood or the coast or the Gorge do you wish there for more people around?
In cities on the coast I do, so the restaurants would be open! Glad for the public beaches of course.
Hood and Gorge, no – and that’s exactly why I think Portland seems like a better place to make it legal for more people to live.
Michael, I wanted to let you know that I read one of your recent Sightline articles on this topic.
Potestio and Konkol repeatedly mentioned the King’s Hill, Goose Hollow neighborhoods as locations that developed with a natural diversity of building types and resident incomes. And that’s true, Rick talked about King’s Hill being the highest density area of Portland, after the towers of the south waterfront.
But my mind kept turning to Long Island City, Queens, as a bigger example of a vibrant mixed-use, mixed-typology location. You have thought much more about these issues than I have, but in LIC there has been a substantial government investment in affordable housing, over decades, of all types. From the enormous subsidized housing projects along the river, to mid-20thC courtyard brickers intended to keep the middle-class in the city (housing for teachers and fireman).
And all of that is real close to the high-end condo towers which started going up about 25 years ago. Throw in all the streets with typical Queens row houses and you’ve got a real happening neighborhood, with quite a mix of people.
It seems that what Portland misses is the investment in larger-scale affordable housing.
Run with it if you want.
Yes, definitely agreed! A big part of the reason all that publicly funded affordable housing was fiscally possible to build in LIC is the same reason King’s Hill and Goose Hollow have such a rich diversity of housing types…when the current buildings in those areas were built, the rules were relatively flexible (or at least in the King’s Hill/Goose Hollow cases, almost nonexistent) micromanaging what new buildings were allowed to look like.
But having super flexible zoning rules isn’t going to house everybody who needs housing. Only subsidy will get that done. It’s just that every subsidy dollar goes further if we let people share walls and roofs and land if they want to, by allowing all sorts of housing types in our zoning codes.
You make it sound like this is an attribute people want (rather than one they’ll tolerate if the price is right). Noise from shared walls/ceilings is the number one complaint I hear about (and experienced in) apartment living.
Honestly you just have to have good walls. My apartment is far quieter than the detached house I used to live in. Difference between ca. 2010 concrete construction vs ca. 1920 wood framing.
You bring up a good point and it’s something I’ve personally thought about a lot. I will probably always live in shared-wall situations, as being able to walk/bike to places is my “right price” for accommodation.
I think that the first step is a culture change in encouraging people to engage more with their neighbors. You don’t have to be best friends, but you need to at least get along. Whenever I move into a new place, or have a new neighbor move in, I introduce myself and chat with them. It really humanizes the people around you. From a cynical ‘transactional’ point of view, you’ve “done something” for them by helping them feel welcome, so when you do have to have a tough conversation about noise there’s some rapport and all parties will be more willing to listen and compromise. Some people are just not reasonable – but I touch on that later.
Second is making sure that neighborhoods have third places that fulfill typically noisy activities. I’m thinking community music centers, gyms, bars, etc. There also needs to be accessible spaces that people can hang out in without having to spend money.
Third, multi-family housing should have stricter standards for noise insulation between units. Doesn’t help existing housing stock, but new builds could at least have that feature.
Finally – this is the part folks might not agree with – but there need to be clear and steep consequences for bad behavior when living in shared-wall situations. If someone in an apartment chooses to torture those around them, and there is documented proof, they should get evicted, full stop. It is really incredibly easy to be a quiet and considerate neighbor.
I don’t think this issue gets brought up enough in pro-density circles. It might be a blind spot, given how many people who advocate for density live in detached homes themselves. Or maybe it’s just a can of worms that nobody really wants to open up. Nobody wants to float through life stressed and sleep-deprived because they can’t sleep over their neighbors’ noise.
In some ways I agree. When I moved to Portland 30+ years ago it had a small town vibe (the town I grew up in was <4,000) where people said “hello” and took time to care about others.
It hasn’t felt like that for me for a long time.
If my household didn’t have ties to the community/neighborhood, I’d be voting to move in a heartbeat.
I want more people to live here.
What an anachronistic perspective on things and a mindset that leads directly to the types of housing “solutions” being pushed through this session.
So, you don’t want more people in the city, therefore we should expand along the edges and lock in more and more auto-dependent development and everything that goes along with it.
Ironically, when people say they don’t want more growth or density in their neighborhoods or cities, it can usually be distilled down to, “I don’t want more traffic,” yet the anti-density bent leads to exactly that: more cars and traffic, oh and more white bread monotony.
Cities change – that’s the rule. I applaud Konkol and Potestio on this effort and their constructive approach to what are always difficult conversations.
I don’t want growth outside the city either. I am anachronistic I guess since am anti growth. Who does growth benefit? How many people is enough?
I think the world passed its population limit decades ago.
What is your limit, I assume you have one. The Willamette Valley could easily have a population of say 10 million people. Is that too many? Not enough for you?
Whats the right number?
This is a bad argument. Essentially a version of a slippery slope fallacy. Increasing density in Irvington is not going to result in 10 million people living in the Willamette Valley. Even then, if we actually were preparing for an influx of millions to the Willamette Valley, we’d absolutely need higher density in inner ring neighborhoods.
Second, you’re presuming that because someone who wants more density or people in their city don’t have a target number, their position is invalid. This is also fallacious. Example: my toddler wants crackers. I’m not going to withhold crackers until she tells me exactly how many will be enough. However, she is perfectly capable of eating some, seeing how she feels, and determining if she’s still hungry. We can have smart, controlled growth. And that’s exactly what people like this are trying to figure out.
From where we are right now, growth (in density, not area) has benefits for just about everyone here. Portland is almost a grown-up city. We’re almost big enough. We almost have the resources. But we aren’t above the critical mass needed to sustain the nuclear reaction indefinitely. Not saying we need an explosion, but we need more neutrons bouncing around than we currently have. Want better transit? Want restaurants open more hours/days? Want financial resilience from disasters (ice storms, pandemics, etc)? More people and more density will help.
Stable population works fine. Have you been to Santa Barbara California? Ever been to Ireland? Most of Europe?
You absolutely don’t need population growth for a vibrant healthy society.
It sounds like what you want is a different city and culture.
You can always move to states like Texas.
Ireland’s population has grown almost 50% in the last 30 years. Since 1860, there have only been four decades (1940, 1960-1980) where the population in Portland has grown by less than 10%. It sounds like you moved to a city that’s historically had a very high growth rate and a culture that accommodates that. To me it sounds like you’re the one who might need to look for a city with a different culture.
So, what would you think of instituting a one child policy? I heard it worked out quite well in China. They also haven’t had any increase in population. Just like Ireland and Santa Barbara.
By the way, Santa Barbara has a median home price of $1.8 million. It’s seen it’s home prices go up an astonishing 48% year over year. https://www.sfgate.com/realestate/article/santa-barbara-tops-emerging-home-markets-list-18642141.php
That’s not the city I want to live in. It’s a rich enclave of people who want to keep out the riff raff.
For better or worse, that is not one of the policy choices we face. What we get to decide is what growth looks like. I take comfort knowing that our younger generation(s) are being more thoughtful about planning for growth and are finding success chipping away at rules and policies (e.g. parking requirements) that make for the type of growth that you are imagining.
Please give me more of the monotony of 1920s Craftsman houses and multi-family buildings. That’s so much better than the “variety” provided by the shoddy crap many builders are building today.
Given the context of that sentence, I would hope it was clear that the “white bread monotony” I’m referring to is the predominant development pattern occurring on the edge of the Portland metro region. If we don’t, or won’t allow thoughtful density in central places, we get exactly what is built on the edge: housing that requires everyone to own at least one and likely more than one vehicle to live their lives.
What do you suggest? Make our city so terrible to live in that no one wants to live here? Build more housing on our farms and forests for the reality that human population is growing, that immigrants and refugees are coming? Fight for constitutional change that allows for us to put gates up around the city now that we’ve had the fortune to move here?
Just because you’ve been here for some time, doesn’t mean that you haven’t contributed to the population gain you’re complaining about. You are at least a +1 on who is here. That’s if you haven’t ever had friends or family join you here or had a family. Thank you for being here. But, there is some hypocrisy in now saying that you won’t welcome others that are making the same choice you once did.
Keeping our heads in the sand about the need for places for people to live is the root of a lot of the terrible problems we’re dealing with today. Lack of workforce housing, lack of low-income housing, lack of enough family housing.
That lack of supply drives up costs and puts on the pressure to expand growth boundaries as we just saw the state legislature do. By definition, expanding the growth boundary means that we are building on previously protected forest and farmland.
Love the Gorge? Our farmers markets? The coast? Thank density. Thank the decisions made before you moved here that we would be a place that was built for people, not cars. For the environment, not large lawns. For vibrant city neighborhoods that are only strong when there is a concentration of social capital.
You don’t speak for “everyone”. Your comment that, “Not one time have I ever thought ‘Gee, I wish there were more people living here.’ ignores large swaths of people who value who are and the unique decisions that have been made to make this place great. So, hear it now. It’s important that more people continue to live here.
Great coverage, Lisa, and great project by Rick, Jonathan and company. “Bricker” is a new term to me!
I worry that this level of visioning sometimes lends itself to super prescriptive and specific zoning codes that don’t work out in real life, but I think it’s great to have Irvington folks thinking about what they would want growth to look like. Giving the neighborhood (association?) more control over the use of SDCs is interesting.
I’m glad you mentioned the part about the SDCs. One thing people arguing for more density rarely talk about is how to expand and improve communal infrastructure (roads, parks, schools, etc.) to accommodate more people.
Community Development Corporations might be part of the solution, as would giving residents more voice over the location, type, and amount of density to add.
When I moved to Oregon in 1979 I, in my Volkswagen square back was literally run off the road by a lifted truck ( called a highboy at the time).
Policy wonks want more people and I agree that Portland should grow taller to rebuild a critical mass of density but there are a lot more highboy truck drivers out there and their attitude is not changed.
The caption for the high density map labels it low density. That group put almost all its buildings in the Broadway strip, and all three groups tended to put their largest pieces close to the border of the neighborhood. Was it assumed that no buildings would be torn down?
Thank you, X, I fixed the caption.
I also noticed that the two higher density groups tended to have buildings hugging the boundaries. I even asked about it. It wasn’t assumed that existing structures couldn’t be demolished. However, I haven’t reported the initial exercise of the day, which was to mark up a map on the wall with resources which shouldn’t be touched, an “off-limits” map — special trees in green, landmark buildings were pink — I don’t remember what else. I’ve attached my photo of that map.
Also, there wasn’t any critique of the work, I don’t know what Potestio or Konkol thought of each map. But I shared your initial impression.
The plural of Lego is “Lego”.
Sure, but I can’t imagine telling a child to pick up their lego. And I was a robotics coach, “Rubber Duckies, pick up your lego.” LOL
All them little fishes.