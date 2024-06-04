Schedule rundown for today’s big transportation tour stop

Joint Committee on Transportation at their meeting in Salem last week.

In a few minutes I’ll leave the Shed and roll over to Portland Community College to begin a seven-hour assignment. It’s the first stop on the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation Transportation Safety and Sustainability Tour (JCTTSST, just kidding).

As I’ve been sharing recently, this is a big deal because this is the first stop on a statewide tour where lawmakers will learn about local issues and listen (notice I didn’t say “hear”) to what Oregonians think about transportation. It’s also rare for lawmakers and JCT members to hold a public hearing.

Before I head over there, I wanted to share the schedule and a bit more info about what will happen.

The first event is an invite-only infrastructure tour that begins at 12:00. We’ll stop at four spots: Multnomah County’s Bridge Shop on SE Water Ave, the intersection of SW Broadway and Jackson, the DMV in downtown Portland, and N Lombard Ave. Various agency leaders will speak at each stop to discuss specific issues.

After that there’s a roundtable discussion from 2:30 to 4:30 back at PCC Cascade. I just received the list of people who will be around the table:

Mayor Ted Wheeler, City of Portland

Commissioner Mingus Mapps, City of Portiand – Bureau of Transportation

Millicent Williams, PBOT Director

President Lynn Peterson, Metro Council

Councilor Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Metro/JPACT Chair

Commissioner Lori Stegmann, Multnomah County

J.C. Vannatta, TriMet

Dave Roberson, Port of Portland

Pia Welch, FedEx

Sumi Malik, IC Environmental Justice

Zack Culver, Laborers 737

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, City of Vancouver

Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Program Administrator

Jana Jarvis/Evan Oneto, Oregon Trucking Associations

Marie Dodds, AAA Oregon/Idaho

Dan McFarling/Doug Allen, AORTA

Courtney Graham/Alberto Gallegos, SEIU 503

Robert Camarillo, Building Trades

Don Loving, Amalgamated Transit Union

Jenny Dressler/Megan Desalvo, Oregon Chamber of Commerce

Sharla Moffett, Oregon Business and Industry

Kirsten Adams/Dee Burch, Associated General Contractors

Charlene McGee, Multnomah County Health Department

Tina Adams, Casso Consulting

Jennifer Dill/John McArthur, Portland State University – TREC

Jeanette Shaw, Forth

Cassie Wilson/indi Namkoong, 1000 Friends of Oregon

Jacqui Treiger, Oregon Environmental Council

Brett Morgan, Climate Solutions

Victor Duong, Housing Architect

Thomas Le Ngo, APANO

Ariadna Falcon Gonzalez, Getting There Together

Rebecca Sanders, Pedestrian Safety Expert

Zachary Lauritzen, Oregon Walks

Melvin Norman, Western States Carpenters

Kelly Brooks, Office of the Governor

At 4:00 there will be a rally outside the venue hosted by Sunrise PDX. And then from 5:00 to 7:00 will be the public hearing where folks can sign up and testify.

OK, gotta get packed and run over there. Stay tuned for coverage over on my @Jonathan_Maus X account.