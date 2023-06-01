Pedalpalooza Kickoff Ride Photo Gallery

A few of the thousands (?) or riders on NE Alberta Street. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Y’all really turned out tonight.

What an amazing way to kickoff three months of free bike fun. One of the biggest crowds I’ve seen in all these 18 or so years. Overheard so many people saying it was their first Pedalpalooza ride — and even a few folks said it was their first group ride ever.

We rolled from Alberta Park, south to Going and then down 7th, eventually making our way over to 15th to cross through Lloyd and then onto the Blumenauer Bridge and over to the Burnside Bridge via Couch. The end at Salmon Springs to connect with Thursday Night Ride was definitely the biggest group of bikes I’ve ever seen on the Waterfront. The crowd was thick from the Hawthorne Bridge all the way to the fountain. I mean thick! So fun. So many smiles and friends.

Huge kudos to the organizers and volunteers and corkers and all the beautiful Portland people who rolled out! You are all so inspiring and wonderful. Enjoy the photos and check back tomorrow for some fun videos.