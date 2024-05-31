ODOT is hiring a new Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager

If you’re lucky maybe they’ll let you take a “research” ride on the Oregon Coast Bike Route. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Would you like to, “develop and implement statewide policy and program activities to support Oregon’s efforts to improve conditions for people walking, rolling and biking”? Or perhaps you are, “passionate about expanding access for walking, rolling and biking and excited to develop your leadership and project management skills.” If your interest is piqued, and you’ve got experience in the transportation planning world, you should consider apply for a job as the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program manager.

ODOT released the job listing Thursday and they’re willing to pay between $6,400 and $10,000 a month for the right person. I’ve known the last two people to hold this job and they were amazing folks who did important work. Everything from being ODOT’s in-house expert for all things bike/ped and being the staff liaison at the all-important Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, to helping cities and organizations navigate the byzantine web of state-run grant programs and tracking how bike facilities are built (or not!) throughout the state. This person can be a key link inside the system to help our state DOT be as friendly as possible to everyone who rides.

This is a very interesting time to take on this job. Next year the legislature will pass a new transportation bill that could entail major shifts in what gets funded and how revenue is raised. The steady march of climate change and growing political inertia for transit and everything that’s not single-occupancy vehicles should give this program a higher profile in years to come. Adding to the import of this job is a new State of Oregon audit released last month that found ODOT, “faces multiple barriers in its efforts to provide bicycle and pedestrian facilities across the state system.” The audit found gaps in how ODOT funds and prioritizes bike/ped projects, sloppy data and inventory analysis, and poor accounting related to the Oregon Bike Bill.

Thanks to those audit findings, whoever gets this job won’t have to lobby internally to get those things on the radar of higher-ups. Then again, maybe it means whoever gets this job will be on the hook to fix all the findings. OK, I’ve said enough.

Here’s a bit more about the position:

Manage and coordinate pedestrian and biking policy issues statewide.

Identify investment needs, coordinate agency funding distributions and legislative requests.

Recommend policy strategies, options and legislative positions to senior managers.

Participate in multidisciplinary teams to communicate agency policy and implementation strategies.

Represent the agency and communicate policy direction at manager meetings, occasionally before elected officials and other interested parties.

Assess federal and state policy changes for implications to the agency.

Bring forward advocacy, concerns and perspectives from external partners for consideration.

Staff the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (OBPAC), coordinate support for recommendations, develop agendas, assist in developing the annual work program update and track progress.

Report on the progress of key performance measures, update and implement the 5 year Oregon bicycle and pedestrian work plan and coordinate contractor support for policy implementation efforts.

Develop and deliver training, lead monthly coordination meetings for agency staff that support active transportation initiatives and organize regular workshops.

Develop and implement plans to communicate and engage internal and external partners, identify project risks and design strategies to manage and mitigate risks.

Coordinate and oversee the update and distribution of program materials.

Hybrid work options available – minimum in office once a month for meetings and trainings. Occasional over night travel.

The position closes June 17th. See the full description here.