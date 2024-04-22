Monday Roundup: Cotton, car drivers, Jamaica, and more

Happy Monday everyone. Jonathan has been away from Portland attending to a family medical emergency since Wednesday, so things might look a bit different around here until he gets back.
Don’t dis cotton: A breezy piece about the pleasure of wearing cotton when riding. (Outside)
E-bike infrastructure: Manhattan is poised to convert an iconic newsstand into an e-bike charging station, but first it has to jump through a few hoops (like the Landmark Preservation Commission). (Gothamist)
VanMoof is back!: Under new ownership, the company is relaunching with a new line of e-bikes. They recognize that they have a big job getting “angry customers back on track” who were left in the lurch after bankruptcy with no place to go for service or upgrades. The new owners, LaVoie, have revamped the company’s business model and seek to offer “better customer experience, after-sales servicing, and reliability.” (The Next Web)
Cotton mouth: Republican Senator of Arkansas Tom Cotton escalated the tension over pro-Palestinian demonstrators who block traffic by calling for inconvenienced drivers to “take matters into their own hands.” (NBC News)
Too much pavement: Turns out that San Diego shares one of Portland’s problems, a backlog of needed street repair, and no funds to pay for it. A group of advocates, led by the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, is asking whether the city just has too much pavement. Discussion of San Diego’s first-of-its-kind Pavement Management Plan. (KPBS)
Jamaican racing: Better known for success in Track and Field, Jamaica hopes to develop cycling as a sport too. Nice discussion of the differences between the two sports, and the different pathways to success. (Cycling News)
Expired tags: This article reveals the breadth of the Fake Tags crisis which has exploded in U.S. cities since the pandemic. Portland gets mentioned because “even motorists with legitimate plates have become routinely late in registering their cars.” (NY Times)
Bad drivers and death: A must-read analysis of road fatalities reveals that the reason the U.S. is an outlier is not just because of our affinity for obscenely large trucks and SUVs; but also because maybe our drivers are just more inconsiderate and recklessly distracted. (Financial Times)
Biking through grief: A moving and insightful piece about how a jerry-rigged e-bike helped the author grieve the death of a newborn daughter, and how biking has moved in and out of her life. (NY Times)
Vision Zero at City Hall: Taylor Griggs writes about how susceptible Portland’s houseless population is to traffic violence, and how some city officials seem to be shifting the conversation away from traffic safety, infrastructure and design and instead toward the fentanyl crisis. (Portland Mercury)
Cars are the problem: A thorough opinion piece about the problems of car-dependence from the editors of this popular science magazine. Leads with the Dutch Stop de Kindermoord, talks about the epidemic of U.S. traffic fatalities, street redesign, density. A good introduction for the person in your life who is new to transportation issues. (Scientific American)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
I don’t understand how expired or fake tags are actually a problem. Is there some reason it’s a bottleneck to just check the registration? This all hinges on something or someone with enforcement powers looking at a plate and being tricked by the fake tags. Are they really just looking and going “yep, looks good”? It just seems, similar to the usual “proof of insurance and registration” you’re always supposed to have, it’s a pointless extra step and just an opportunity to catch people who mistakenly lost paperwork or whatever.
What I’m saying is, the DMV has all that information. Why can’t cops or traffic cameras just look up your plate and see who it’s registered to, if it’s up to date, if you’re insured, etc? It seems like the solution to this “problem” is not that hard to come up with.
That would require our milk-toast politicians to want to enforce our laws. That has been sorely lacking these past 4 years.
Also, making it easier for folks to get their tags might help. Once upon a time DEQ said that less than 5% of the vehicles being tested were failing. Why not dump the whole DEQ requirement, let folks renew their tags online? Seems like a win win for all.
Counterpoint; At the DEQ, in addition to emissions testing, they also check all your lights to make sure they work, make sure windows aren’t cracked, check your goddamn defrost setting blows warm air so you can see out of your windshield when its cold/wet, make sure bumpers aren’t held to the vehicle with zip-ties and hope, you have side and rear view mirrors, etc. All these are necessary to safe travel. If your vehicle is failing at these very basic but very essential tasks, it’s not street legal until repaired.
Can you point me to a list of things the DEQ checks beyond emissions? I am 100% sure they’ve never checked my defrost, and I’ve never heard of the other stuff either.
They don’t check anything except the emissions. This isn’t one of those states where you have to have a vehicle inspection.
I just went through DEQ on one of my vehicles. The only thing they did was plug into the OBD-II port and let the ECU tell their system all my sensors were good, so my emissions pass. They don’t even measure anything at the tailpipe. There is no safety check in Oregon so nothing else gets checked.
I have never in my life had to take my vehicle to DEQ to renew tags, it’s probably only for pretty old vehicles.
As to the enforcement – that is my point. The article headline was about a “crisis” of fake tags and expired tags. It’s only a crisis if it somehow makes enforcement harder. If enforcement isn’t happening, it’s just clickbait. There is no crisis because the problem (expired tags) isn’t doing anything.
I’m just saying, if anyone wanted to enforce it, it would be trivial to do it.
“Vehicles registered in the Portland Metro and Medford/Ashland area are required to pass an emissions test in order to register a vehicle. Then, the vehicle must be tested again every two years before the registration can be renewed.”
https://www.oregon.gov/deq/vehicle-inspection/pages/new-to-the-deq.aspx
You must on live in the Portland Metro or Medford/Ashland
Wow, I somehow managed to skate around this for various reasons. I’ve had motorcycles (exempt), leases an electric car, currently my only vehicle is new, and my last two vehicles I only had for a couple years. I just assumed the reason I never had to do it was that they only required it for vehicles likely to have problems, yet ironically vehicles older than 1975 are also exempt (nonsense).
I bought my 2013 Audi in Feb. 2021. Tags were good until August and I then had to take it to DEQ before renewing. Also, when I renewed in 2023, I had to take it to DEQ.
Just saying that it’s not “only for pretty old vehicles.”
I spoke to a PBOT enforcement person the other day. Apparently they will be ticketing people for expired tags soon. Not sure if it’s only in addition to other parking tickets or if it’s just a warning at first, as they called it an “insert” included in the ticket envelope.
In NYC, “the vast majority” of the fake or purposefully obscured plate violators are cops and firefighters, per this one guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1J5nuA1QNs
All parts of that make perfect sense.
On the topic of PBOT issuing tickets, I wonder if they are able to run plates. If they don’t, that would mean the fake tags would still be a problem.
I guess maybe the idea is they just want to drive around and look really quick at every tag to search for expired ones. It just seems, as evidence proves, so trivial to get around that they should be doing something smarter.
Maybe fake tags need to be a very serious crime (not sure what it is now). Serious like revoke license and impound car serious. Then “spot check”. I dunno. It does seem to me like anything that gets in the way of automated enforcement needs to be taken very seriously, and missing plates or fake tags or whatever do that.
Automatic license plate readers have been available for years now. Driving is a privilege, not a right, and so all license plates should be scanned and verified as often as possible while on public streets. No human action required, either–the camera captures a plate number, feeds it into the DMV database, and verifies it’s not expired or reported stolen. If it is, it pings somebody (the parking enforcement officer or police officer driving the car with the system) with an alert.
You forgot a very important step; after the vehicle is determined to have legal plates, all relevant data collected should be immediately and permanently deleted.
This is exactly what I’m talking about. It shouldn’t be something you can get away with. And unreadable plates should automatically have drivers fined (or more serious consequences).
The lack of enforcement and the “fake tag crisis” seems entirely manufactured.
Dan Ryan’s comments in Taylor Griggs’ piece for the Mercury are utterly banal. He should never see elected office in this city ever again.
Do people deserve to be killed by cars because they are impaired? The fentanyl crisis is a national crisis – other cities haven’t seen traffic fatalities double in the same period we have! There’s clearly an utter lack of institutional weight behind any measure that would make our streets safer for anyone. Vision Zero has been a failure, and Dan Ryan would rather point a finger at the most destitute and disadvantaged in the city than consider things the city council has done to create this crisis.
Wow, that’s quite a move over the years, switching from going after impaired drivers, to blaming impaired victims. Impaired pedestrians don’t kill other people. They’re a danger (outside rare cases) only to themselves.
What also struck me in Ryan’s comments is that he brings up that we didn’t used to have fentanyl or other “poisonous drugs” but doesn’t seem to consider that those same drugs could be impairing drivers. He also doesn’t bring up that years ago, we didn’t have large numbers of drivers impaired by phones.
But your focus is the big one–that impaired pedestrians need safety as much or more than anyone. Gerry Spence, a famous trial lawyer years ago, who won many huge cases, was especially proud of a case he won representing a “town drunk” who was killed crossing the street. He turned the opinion around from the victim being responsible for his own death, and not really anyone important anyway, to showing the jury that impaired people are who society has a special obligation to protect, because they’re the most in need of protecting.
The most effective (and probably cheapest) way to protect the town drunk is by providing them a safe place to sleep it off. I would say the same holds true for the town fentanyl junkie. Leaving them on the street and vulnerable is the real sin here.
I guess making the streets safer for vulnerable people is not an option, right?
It would probably not be as effective to try to regulate the rest of the world for the sake of the town drunk, but it’s always an option to try.
How about just making streets safer for vulnerable people such as children, the elderly, the blind and otherwise disabled, which would incidentally benefit the town drunk as well?
Sounds great!
The irony is, instead we regulate the rest of the world for the sake of drivers and motor vehicle transportation. Anything to take the blame off of the actual cause of the problem.
Don’t drive drunk. Don’t bike drunk. Don’t even walk drunk! You need to hire someone to drive you home. Complete nonsense.
There’s some truth to that. In the town drunk case, as I recall he was on his way home (not homeless) to sleep it off, but got run over on the way.
But also, lots of pedestrians killed weren’t homeless or impaired, and I’m guessing of those that were, being homeless or impaired wasn’t a main factor in why they were killed.
You could also say similar things about other people who were killed–“The real sin is that this single mother wouldn’t have been killed if she hadn’t been walking at midnight because she had to work a second job because child care is unaffordable”, “the real sin is that those kids wouldn’t have been out on the street at night to be hit if they hadn’t dropped out of school”, etc.
Those could all be true, and solving the underlying problems could prevent deaths. But the transportation system should still be protecting those people in the meantime. If Ryan had said something like that (maybe he did?) I’d view his comments in a Vision Zero meeting more favorably.
That’s a very passive-voice statement. Who ultimately bears responsibility for the outcomes of systems we’ve collectively built over a century?
It’s not an easy question, but the answer is probably not “Dan Ryan”.
That’s not what “passive voice” means.
I know Dan Ryan isn’t the person who ultimately bears that responsibility. I think most other people also realize that.
I agree the transportation system has been built collectively over a century (actually even longer). That’s why I think it was perfectly logical for me to say it should be protecting people, versus trying to name the people who ultimately bear responsibility for its outcomes. So it’s weird to me that you seem to be questioning that wording.
I have no idea what your point is.
Any suggestion that anyone other than an active driver or PBOT engineer can have any role in preventing traffic murder is simply victim blaming.
Dan Ryan is a member of city council, and has the ability to directly change policies to better prevent traffic violence. Do you think his comments about impaired pedestrians are helping or hurting that effort?
In my opinion, neither.
Doesn’t it take time and focus away from, you know, solving the problem at hand when sitting council members use their taxpayer-funded time to air petty grievances like Ryan did?
In an absurdly reductivist world, yes. Imagine what could have been accomplished had those 90 seconds not been wasted!
Luckily, Ryan gets a salary, so he was not paid extra for the time he spent making his statement.
This was not just an off-the-cuff remark. Ryan said he wants to “dig deeper” into the issue of impaired pedestrians somehow causing their own deaths instead of what he sees as PBOT’s “car-shaming” approach. This despite the abundant data linking pedestrian fatalities to car dependency and the growing size and weight of passenger vehicles. Personally I would like my elected officials to follow the advice of actual experts instead of pushing moral panics about drug use among the poor, but that’s just me.
Gotta love how Ryan thinks a sedative (like fentanyl) makes people jump in front of his car “doing a dance”, and how apparently ten years ago we didn’t have “poisonous drugs”. Meth? Crack cocaine? Nope, didn’t exist, I guess.
Ryan didn’t say this, and Griggs didn’t claim he did. Where did you get this idea from?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCDq6Pg8hRw
Starting at around 1 hour and 32 minutes in, Ryan says, “we can assume with some of the data” that pedestrians who get hit by cars do so “because they are impaired while walking”. He describes seeing “people who are homeless that appear to be in their own world, jumping out in front while I’m driving…doing a dance”. He then asks, “are we getting that data on why people are dying…what their blood count is”, and says when Vision Zero was launched a decade ago, “we didn’t have fentanyl, we didn’t have the poisonous drugs that we have on our streets today”.
Ryan didn’t mention methamphetamine or untreated mental illness, which one might charitably assume he was thinking with that little anecdote. Victim-blaming aside, he either forgot what his own story was about or he is equating fentanyl use with a person having a psychotic episode and stepping in front of a car. That’s dumb.
Other cities/states didn’t pass Measure 110. Look at us all surprised there were negative consequences to being stupid.
There are definitely no negative consequences to jailing people for drug possession, amirite?
Of course, that’s literally the point of incarceration, it is supposed to be a negative consequence particularly to those who were incarcerated.
What’s the angle of this article though, that if it weren’t for being in prison these people who get out and immediately overdose were going to do what exactly, what was the massive opportunity cost to society that we missed out on?
Research has found no link between Measure 110 and drug overdose deaths. Not sure why it would increase traffic fatalities at the same time.
Neither of these points really matter. The botched rollout of Measure 110 has set back the cause of drug legalization by decades; the actual cause and effect is much less important than the perception, which is that our legalization experiment was a disaster. Instead of Oregon being the vanguard of a national movement, we’ve effectively killed it.
It needn’t have been so, and if the state can get its act together and get the treatment options in place, we may still end up with many of the benefits promised by M110. But I’m not holding my breath.
Not seeing what the rollout of Measure 110 has to do with blaming unhoused people for their own deaths when they get hit by a car.
Who said that?
It’s survivorship bias, the people overdosing and dying in a tent can’t be hit by a car. The people regularly using because they can’t go to jail for it have lots of opportunities to get hit by a car. That study doesn’t say anything meaningful about increased levels of drug use and death by other means.
I’m so very tired of “progressives” erasing the anarchist and anti-capitalist groups that inspired and influenced the move away from a car-centrism in the Netherlands.
https://99percentinvisible.org/episode/de-fiets-is-niets/transcript
Although the Stop de Kindermoord movement was influential, other influential groups with anti-capitalist/development leanings also participated in direct actions including Amsterdam Autovrij (Amsterdam Auto-Free”) and De Lastige Amsterdammer (“The troublesome Amsterdammer”). Amsterdam Autovrij was one of the founding organizations of the Dutch cycle union.
Ironically, some of the images/videos that show traffic protests are wrongly attributed to Stop de kindermoord.
For example:
Images of this protest are often attributed to Stop de kindermoord but took place before it was founded and contain a mix of anti-capitalist groups including Amsterdam Autovrij (whose slogan you can see painted on the upside down cars).
Likewise, the events depicted in the following youtube video took place many months before Stop de kindermoord was founded:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY6PQAI4TZE&t=12s
(Protest footage starts at 2:45
Source:
https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2013/12/12/amsterdam-children-fighting-cars-in-1972/
Thank you WTLBCTOTL, that was a wonderful video.
Nice to see BSNYC talking sense again.
There was never anything wrong with cotton, and it sure beats animal fiber. I’m not morally opposed to it, I just can’t go a whole day of wearing even the finest stuff without feeling rubbed raw. Sorry wooly bullies.
Expired tags: The article is behind a paywall so I can’t easily read it.
Bad drivers and death: This article is also behind a paywall.
Biking through grief: Paywall again.
Those NYT reporters gotta eat food. Somehow I’m able to get by on sunshine, water and the dirt under my fingernails.