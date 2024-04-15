Monday Roundup: Pooch effect, police chases, the new Earl, and more

Happy Monday friends. Hope you enjoyed the weekend and that you can still feel the sun on your skin. I’m eager to get started on the week and I can’t wait to see everyone Wednesday night at the Bike Happy Hour Anniversary Party. I’ll kick things off by sharing the best stories we’ve collected in the past seven days.

I also want to shout out all the BP readers who send me Monday Roundup suggestions. It’s very helpful. Thank you.

Dog power: It takes a very cute little pup to humanize a bicycle rider in lycra — and to transform drivers into respectful, caring human beings. (The Guardian)

Drive-through cities: I’m glad Portland has relatively few drive-throughs, but after reading this article about how terrible they are it validates my inclination to fight against the ones we have and support an even stronger ban on them going forward. (Vox)

E-scooter lessons: City staffers should have learned a lot by now about how to get the most transportation and environmental bang for their buck from shared e-scooter programs. But if they haven’t, this article should be required reading. (Grist)

The enforcement question: The conversation around police and traffic citations has evolved a lot in the past years and I feel like this article demonstrates how San Francisco is in a similar situation as Portland when it comes to ramping enforcement back up. (The San Francisco Standard)

Pursuing danger: It behooves road safety advocates to understand the high cost of police pursuits, especially given that our local police bureau recently relaxed restrictions aimed at making them safer. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Buses over bikes: This story from London about how that city’s bikeway promises have been watered down in favor of buses feels way too relatable. (Road.cc)

Say nice things: If you need a shot-in-the-arm of optimism as we head into prime cycling season in Portland, don’t miss this article about how riding here is still “magical.” (Portland Mercury)

Earl’s successor: Northern California U.S. House Rep. Mike Thompson has taken over leadership of the Congressional Bike Caucus from Portland’s Earl Blumenauer, so you might as well get to know him. (Streetsblog USA)

Give ’em hell(cat): Banned from driving his own car is way too light of a punishment for someone who repeatedly drives recklessly and is guilty of noise pollution. How does he still have a license? (The Drive)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.