Monday Roundup: Pooch effect, police chases, the new Earl, and more

Happy Monday friends. Hope you enjoyed the weekend and that you can still feel the sun on your skin. I’m eager to get started on the week and I can’t wait to see everyone Wednesday night at the Bike Happy Hour Anniversary Party. I’ll kick things off by sharing the best stories we’ve collected in the past seven days.
I also want to shout out all the BP readers who send me Monday Roundup suggestions. It’s very helpful. Thank you.
Dog power: It takes a very cute little pup to humanize a bicycle rider in lycra — and to transform drivers into respectful, caring human beings. (The Guardian)
Drive-through cities: I’m glad Portland has relatively few drive-throughs, but after reading this article about how terrible they are it validates my inclination to fight against the ones we have and support an even stronger ban on them going forward. (Vox)
E-scooter lessons: City staffers should have learned a lot by now about how to get the most transportation and environmental bang for their buck from shared e-scooter programs. But if they haven’t, this article should be required reading. (Grist)
The enforcement question: The conversation around police and traffic citations has evolved a lot in the past years and I feel like this article demonstrates how San Francisco is in a similar situation as Portland when it comes to ramping enforcement back up. (The San Francisco Standard)
Pursuing danger: It behooves road safety advocates to understand the high cost of police pursuits, especially given that our local police bureau recently relaxed restrictions aimed at making them safer. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Buses over bikes: This story from London about how that city’s bikeway promises have been watered down in favor of buses feels way too relatable. (Road.cc)
Say nice things: If you need a shot-in-the-arm of optimism as we head into prime cycling season in Portland, don’t miss this article about how riding here is still “magical.” (Portland Mercury)
Earl’s successor: Northern California U.S. House Rep. Mike Thompson has taken over leadership of the Congressional Bike Caucus from Portland’s Earl Blumenauer, so you might as well get to know him. (Streetsblog USA)
Give ’em hell(cat): Banned from driving his own car is way too light of a punishment for someone who repeatedly drives recklessly and is guilty of noise pollution. How does he still have a license? (The Drive)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
+1 on drive-thru restrictions and bans. Yes, we’re fortunate that Portland at least doesn’t (yet) embrace the mega-lane drive-thrus some cities have. But where they are more common also happens to correspond with the places where more drivers kill people with their cars. As PBOT works to make 82nd safer and more pedestrian friendly, a ban on additional drive-thrus on 82nd seems a logical step. As the article points out, drive-thrus require curb cuts, which are antithetical to pedestrian and cyclist safety.
re Seattle Hellcat guy: According to the story, being banned from driving that particular car was not a his sentence, but a condition of pre-trial release. So… he may very well have his license suspended when the trial is up, especially if he continues to make defiant statements about continuing his reckless driving. If he’s smart he’ll make a few insincere conciliatory statements and get off light, but it hasn’t happened yet…
As for the article referencing “snazzy condos” or whatever… Belltown has some of those, and it also has apartments running the whole gamut from absurdly expensive to fully subsidized. It’s a truly diverse place. In case anyone gets the idea that this is a bunch of elites trying to boot someone out of their exclusive neighborhood… Belltown ain’t some exclusive place. The people put at most danger by street racing there are people that are on the street most at night, and they don’t skew toward the “snazzy condo” set.
Anyone who can afford a car like that is most likely of the exclusive part of the neighborhood.
I’d be the first person to say that enforcement is not a substitute for larger changes needed in the transportation network. In Peter Norton’s excellent look at how automobility got entrenched in American cities, he talks about how police largely acted against the interests of automotive companies to reimagine the city street as a place solely for cars. It wasn’t until coordinated campaigns to criminalize previously normal behaviors (like so-called jaywalking) that the conservative police forces got on board.
In a similar vein, it’s unlikely that police departments will be the vessel which drives social change. That just isn’t how police departments work at an institutional level. While traffic enforcement is no substitute for real policy that fixes root causes, it shouldn’t just be thrown out. Automobiles aren’t something that people have some inalienable right to, and if you operate one with a wanton disregard for the safety of others, you should have your license revoked – and as it stands now the state’s chosen means of doing so is the police.
But doing only draconian enforcement absent any other policy to make streets more welcoming for all, and without more funding for transit and non-motorized transportation the most likely outcome is just poor people getting screwed over. So let’s make it easy and practical to get around without a car, and make it so those who operate an automobile in a way that puts everyone else’s life at risk have that taken away from them.
“Poor people” (and “rich people”) always have the option to driving their vehicles lawfully to avoid “getting screwed”. I have found this approach can be quite effective.
I agree that those who drive recklessly should be punished appropriately. You seem to suggest that there are ways of accomplishing this without involving the police. I’m curious what you have in mind.
I haven’t heard or read a single person do this. Portland’s bike scene is repeatedly hitting records in bike scene event attendance. None of this, however, has anything to do with the fact that transportation cycling* has cratered and the safety in numbers effect has evaporated making it far less comfortable to bike for transportation. Moreover, distracted driving and speeding sharply increased during the pandemic and have yet to decrease. These two factors make transportation cycling a far shittier experience than in the zeroes and teens. This sucks.
*Not a “scene” but rather a boring every-day thing people do (e.g. like taking a shower or putting on shoes)
In regards to:
The story was a much appreciated and pleasant boost to a Monday morning. Always good to hear about a popular doggie ambassador and doubly so when the ambassador is on 2 wheels.
“…humanize a bicycle rider in lycra”: Apparently the Stockholm syndrome is strong today. Being in lycra means you are _very explicitly_ human, especially compared to someone riding around in a metal box. Words matter, folks.
Related to the dog passenger: I have found drivers are much nicer when I’m carrying a passenger (dog or human) in my bakfiets. Intersections where cars never stop for me alone will suddenly be not that bad when someone’s riding in the box.