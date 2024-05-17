Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 19

Happy Friday and Welcome back to The Shed.

Retired bike shop co-owner and BikeLoud PDX Board Member Eva Frazier and I (BikePortland Publisher & Editor Jonathan Maus) had a wonderful chat and I can’t wait to share it with you.

Here’s what we talked about:

That awful bumpy section on NE Tillamook between Rodney and MLK.

How I keep track of so many meetings.

Why Mayor Wheeler is a PCEF superfan (related BikePortland story)

Eva’s report back from Future Sandy open house (related BikePortland story)

Who’s lying, Commissioner Mapps or business leader Andrew Hoan?

Why I’m so mad about Rose City Recreation Trail project.

PBOT budget quiz

Eva walked 10 minutes from Union Station to find a charged Biketown

PBOT should use PCEF money for Biketown upgrade

St. Johns Bridge photos and community discussion on BP Instagram.

Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music. Listen via the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.