Weekend Event Guide: Big sales, Sunday Parkways, and more

Grab your squad and head east for open streets! (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Ever ridden a fat bike on the beach? This weekend would be a great time to try it. The Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival happens all weekend long. And the organizers are wonderful people who do tons of bike advocacy and also support BikePortland with an ad campaign for their event. Check it out!

If that’s not your thing, here are some other really cool things to do on a bike this weekend…

Friday, May 17th

Vvolt/Showers Pass Warehouse Sale – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at their shared HQ (SE)

Buy e-bikes at 25-50% off and save 40-60% on rain gear and related apparel. Sale also runs Saturday from 9:00 am to 12 noon. More info here.

Breadwinner Cycles Moving Sale – 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Breadwinner Cycles (N)

Breadwinner is downsizing and they have tons of cool stuff to sell off. Come grab smokin’ deals on everything from high-quality framebuilding tools to frames and even new and used complete bikes! Sale also runs Saturday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. More info here.

Saturday, May 18th

Reach the Beach – Sauvie Island

The big annual ride that benefits the American Lung Association shoves off from bucolic Sauvie Island en route to Astoria. More info here.

Coffee Outside & Pop-Up Market – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Lords Luggage (SE)

Get your DIY caffeine fix and then check out the wares of local artisans and makers. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)

Join a merry and social crew for this weekly jaunt from inner southeast, across the Tilikum Bridge, and into downtown to purchase and peruse wonderful food and other items at the market. More info here.

Milwaukie Greenway Ride – 10:00 at Water Tower Park (Milwaukie)

Explore new greenways just south of Portland and bring a few bucks for a cookie stop and food carts at the end spot. More info here.

Ride to Outdoor Bike Storytime – 10:00 am at UO Concordia (NE)

A bike-themed storytime hosted by Multnomah County Library out on the grass is a perfect excuse for a ride with the kiddos! More info here.

Beaverton Policy Ride – 10:30 am at Beaverton Central MAX Station (West Side)

Hosted by Ride Westside and led by two Beaverton city council members, this is a must-do event if you are interested in bike policy and projects. More info here.

Bike Swap Meet – 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Rose City Food Park (NE)

Clean out your parts bin and bike shed, grab a table for $10 and hang out with fellow bike nerds. $1 off beers. More info here.

Sunday, May 19th

East Portland Sunday Parkways – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm (E)

This it it! The big kickoff of Portland’s favorite open streets event. So many cool things to see and do along the out-and-back route. You can do it any way you want: take a chill cruise and swing into parks for treats and people-watching, or grab your squad for a party on two wheels. More info here.

Cycle Homies Cycle Sundays – 11:30 am at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

A new ride series led by a collective of cyclists and DJs that will happen every other Sunday. Expect 15-20 mile routes with “moderate to fast-pace.” More info here.

Heidi Across America Author Talk – 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Powell’s Books (W Burnside)

“Hailing from big sky country of eastern Montana, Joe Wilkins joins Wyoming-imprinted Heidi Beierle in conversation about Heidi Across America – One Woman’s Journey on a Bicycle through the Heartland. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.