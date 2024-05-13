Get to know Hood River County advocacy superstar Megan Ramey

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

Megan Ramey is doing so many cool things to make bicycling better in Hood River it was hard to decide on just one way to introduce her when we connected for an online interview this past Thursday.

The main hat she wears is Safe Routes to School program manager for Hood River County. But if you’ve followed her on X or Instagram, you’ll know she’s up to all sorts of cool stuff — from lobbying for e-bike legislation and donating free used bikes, to leading afterschool bike clubs and getting grants for demonstration projects.

During our conversation, Megan shared:

  • how she first got involved in transportation reform advocacy,
  • how raising a daughter sharpened her appetite for safe streets work,
  • what a typical week is like for her,
  • how some folks have the wrong impression about the type of families who call Hood River County home,
  • what she’ll do with a recent $25,000 federal safety grant,
  • why she started afterschool bike clubs for elementary school kids and the impact it has had on them,
  • what music is most often requested for the ride playlists these days,

and more!

Listen and/or watch via YouTube in the player above. And stay tuned for the audio-only version that will hit our podcast later today.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Get to know Hood River County advocacy superstar Megan Ramey

From nightmares and grief, comes support and resolve: Community gathers to remember Joe Brausen

Comment of the Week: ODOT and the Robert Moses approach

Monday Roundup: bike parking 2.0, labial swelling, a local constructeur, and more

Featured Story

Truck driver Paul Thompson wants you to know he’s sorry for role in deadly crash