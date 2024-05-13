Get to know Hood River County advocacy superstar Megan Ramey

Megan Ramey is doing so many cool things to make bicycling better in Hood River it was hard to decide on just one way to introduce her when we connected for an online interview this past Thursday.

The main hat she wears is Safe Routes to School program manager for Hood River County. But if you’ve followed her on X or Instagram, you’ll know she’s up to all sorts of cool stuff — from lobbying for e-bike legislation and donating free used bikes, to leading afterschool bike clubs and getting grants for demonstration projects.

During our conversation, Megan shared:

how she first got involved in transportation reform advocacy,

how raising a daughter sharpened her appetite for safe streets work,

what a typical week is like for her,

how some folks have the wrong impression about the type of families who call Hood River County home,

what she’ll do with a recent $25,000 federal safety grant,

why she started afterschool bike clubs for elementary school kids and the impact it has had on them,

what music is most often requested for the ride playlists these days,

and more!

Listen and/or watch via YouTube in the player above. And stay tuned for the audio-only version that will hit our podcast later today.