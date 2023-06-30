Bike path on Hood River-White Salmon Bridge wins $3.6M federal grant

The design of a new bike path on the Hood River-White Salmon bridge is coming into focus. The Port of Hood River announced Thursday they’ve won a $3.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program that will allow them to design and engineer the path.
The bridge between the bustling and popular city on the Columbia River and the growing town of White Salmon on the Washington side, currently has no bike facilities. The bridge is so narrow it’s even scary to drive over (see below). And at 100 years old, the Port is ready to replace it with a new bridge.
Having space for cycling on this bridge will open exciting new possibilities! The design calls for a 12-foot wide, two-way bike path on the west side of the bridge. As we reported back in December 2020 when news of a bike facility first came out, some advocates said they worried that wouldn’t be wide enough. This grant will allow the Port to finalize the design and preliminary engineering for the bikeway; but it’s unlikely the width of the facility will change at this point.
“Bike and pedestrian access across the new bridge is critical to our local communities,” said Port of Hood River Commissioner Mike Fox in a statement. The Port also said they heard a “strong desire for adequate walking and biking amenities on the new bridge, as well as connections to existing infrastructure,” during the public outreach process.
Speaking of connections to existing infrastructure, this project will also include a new roundabout on the Washington side that will come with crosswalks and sidewalks to help get bike riders from the bridge across Highway 14 and beyond.
This is great news and will further boost non-car connectivity in the Gorge and increase the economic impact of bicycle tourism. In the coming years the Gorge will explode with cycling as the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail comes to fruition and word spreads about the amazing riding in the area.
Learn more about this project at HoodRiverBridge.org.
I understand that funding sources vary and have limitations to where/how they are spent BUT I find it troubling that the headline directly adjacent to the announcement of the bike path funding is the coverage of the meeting with HAAB and the lack of funding for that project. It makes that situation seem even more unsettling.
The optics are ironic, but keep in mind the scale. It’s 3 million to create (or at least plan) a currently non-existent piece of infrastructure vs. 1.5 BILLION to slightly enlarge an existing piece of infrastructure.
Both are good news, IMO. We’re getting a bike path in a critical area where one doesn’t exist, and the I-5 widening project that will make cycling through the Rose Quarter more dangerous won’t be happening.
This is super exciting! There are a lot of great destinations on the White Salmon side and it’s always been such a bummer to have that bridge be only for motor vehicles. The roundabout will also be a great addition.
It is good news that the bridge is more likely to have bike/ped facilities (though that will depend on capital funding I suppose). It is a little hard to understand how “planning, preliminary engineering and design” for just the bike/ped component of this project is going to cost $3.6m. My understanding of bridge design is that the tricky part is how wide you can make your bridge deck, and the way you configure the stuff on the deck is an afterthought. A roughly 50’ deck that a DOT in the US would build carry a 12’ shared-use path is a pretty boilerplate piece of transportation engineering, though the only example I can find on the Columbia is the I-82 northbound deck in Umatilla, which crosses a much narrower reach. Obviously with a major waterway like the Columbia, you want your deck to be as narrow as possible so you don’t have to build as many piers. But it does seem like they’re saying that the inclusion of any bike/ped facilities was dependent on extra funding at every step rather than a baseline assumption of the project, which doesn’t really seem worth celebrating.