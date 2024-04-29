Councilor thinks Metro should run regional VMT tax and tolling program

[Hi everyone! I’m still in a hospital in southern Oregon with my dad, but I started looking into this story a few days ago and just started typing. I’m not back and working normal hours quite yet; but I hope to be back to Portland by Tuesday night! – Jonathan]
Two budget amendments proposed by Metro Councilor Gerritt Rosenthal last week would more firmly ensconce Portland’s regional planning agency as a key player in transportation funding talks that will be a top priority for state lawmakers during the 2025 legislative session.
Rosenthal, who represents Metro District 3 (portions of Washington and Clackamas counties and the cities of Beaverton, Durham, King City, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin and Wilsonville) wants Metro to fund two new staff positions and related consulting costs to study what a regional vehicle miles traveled (VMT) tax and tolling plan would look like. Those topics have traditionally been the realm of the Oregon Department of Transportation and state lawmakers, but Rosenthal believes since Metro represents the part of Oregon with the most congestion and largest megaprojects, his agency should play a larger role. He also doesn’t trust ODOT, members of the Oregon Transportation Commission (that oversees ODOT), or state lawmakers to uphold Metro’s values.
At Thursday’s Metro Council meeting, Rosenthal and other councilors put forward a total of seven budget amendments. Rosenthal proposed two of them: a “Vehicle Mile Tax Scenario Assessment” and a “Regional Values Tolling Prototype“. Each of the proposals would require Metro to fund one full-time staffer and cover costs for consultants and studies from the general fund. The VMTax proposal would fund one FTE and $25,000 for consulting-related costs, the tolling proposal would fund one FTE and $200,000 for “consultant support.”
Electeds, experts, and advocates have been pushing for a VMT-based fax for many years. U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer introduced legislation for a VMT pilot program in 2012 as a way for the federal government to fill a deficit in the Highway Trust Fund. ODOT has spent over two decades trying to launch some type of VMT charge, but even with the official launch of their “OreGo” program in 2015, it is still voluntary and has not gained traction (there were less than 900 participants as of last summer). And the Portland Bureau of Transportation included a “road usage charge” as one of the recommendations in their Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) plan adopted by City Council in 2021.
From a policy perspective, VMT taxes and tolling are widely considered reasonable ways to pay for transportation infrastructure amid dwindling gas tax receipts and shrinking budgets; but they are often politically toxic because most Americans don’t realize they vastly underpay for their use of streets, parking spaces, and other transportation infrastructure. And most people dislike having to pay for something they’ve received for years at a highly discounted rate due to government subsidies.
So it didn’t take long after Rosenthal’s amendments were posted publicly early last week for a predictable backlash to begin. PDX Real, a local independent media outlet, shared a video Friday that’s been viewed nearly 50,000 times. In the video, PDX Real Founder Angela Todd made it appear as though the VMT tax was a done deal. “Without our push, Metro will approve a full-time position for a consultant to come up with a plan for the VMT,” Todd warned. “Together we can cancel the vehicle mileage tracking plans dead in its tracks.”
As expected, outrage ensued in the hundreds of comments below the video. And Glenda Scherer, a small business owner from Gladstone, testified during the public comment period to make sure Rosenthal, Council President Lynn Peterson, and other council members heard that “No means no,” when it comes to tolling. And since the VMTax would require a transponder to track vehicle mileage, Scherer said, “This is government overreach and has a big brother, 1984 feel to it. We don’t want to be tracked.”
Even if passed, neither amendment would actually create a VMT tax or tolling program. Rosenthal says the idea is to just flesh out a proposal—from Metro’s point-of-view—for what each could look like in the region.
“We’re the only region in the state that was proposed for tolling,” Rosenthal explained at Thursday’s meeting, referring to ODOT’s tolling plans which were shelved last month by Governor Tina Kotek after widespread backlash, “And tolling effects all of our freeways, not just the interstates—we have congestion on all of them and we have to deal with this.” Rosenthal also says since the Portland region has the most expensive and complicated infrastructure projects and is the economic driver for the state, he feels “We have special needs and special concerns.”
Based on his comments at the meeting, Rosenthal doesn’t trust ODOT to develop a VMT or tolling system on their own that will match Metro’s values. He’s worried ODOT and state lawmakers will run roughshod over Metro’s adopted goals around transportation, climate, and land-use planning and that ODOT’s “main concern is to generate revenue for ODOT.” To be taken seriously in Salem, Rosenthal believes Metro must be more proactive and build up the research, marketing, and staffing capacity it takes to implement controversial—yet necessary—programs.
“It’s desirable to get ahead of the process,” Rosenthal said to his colleagues on Metro Council. “If we wait [for] the legislature… the die will be cast. And we will be playing catch up.” From Rosenthal’s perspective, Metro needs to be better-equipped to lead conversations about these policies, rather than react to whatever happens at the State Capitol. He wants Metro’s values to be, “on the table before the debate gets started.” “[These proposals] at least set the stage for future discussions.”
But Rosenthal clearly wants to do more than start a conversation or do a few studies. He’s already considered that Metro has a database of licenses and addresses that would make a tolling proposal, “technologically quite easy to do.” His VMTax idea, however, would be a bit more complicated. “A vehicle mile tax system involves creation of a whole new dataset that does not exist. And that could be both complicated both from a technical standpoint, as well as a political standpoint.”
When it comes to politics, Rosenthal’s idea has already run into a speed bump. District 4 Councilor Juan Carlos González expressed concerns with the proposals not from a policy standpoint, but from one of process. González spoke of the robust public engagement process Metro went through for the Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and was clearly uncomfortable making the proposals a priority given all the other projects and policies the public has said they want Metro to focus on. “Who is asking us to do this? It just feels like there’s a disconnect.”
“Logic is asking us to do this, because we’re the only entity that can,” Rosenthal replied. “We’re the regional transportation planning entity in this area, so logic would dictate that this is a regional question that has to be asked by Metro and answered by Metro.”
González spoke diplomatically, but was clearly not supportive of how the amendments were proposed. “What I’m not seeing is the level of partnership required and buy-in from our jurisdictional partners. It kind of feels like putting the cart before the horse.”
But Rosenthal feels the time is now to “set the stage” because once state lawmakers set out their policy ideas and the wheels of legislative action spin into motion, “It would take twice as much—maybe five times as much effort—to change that direction.”
District 2 Councilor Christine Lewis was much more direct. “I just want to be really clear and on the record that I can’t support bringing resources to tolling at this time. Our region does not want tolling and there is no appetite in my district for us to put local resources towards this.” Lewis said going forward with a Metro-led plan not in consultation with ODOT, “Does not feel like the right direction or the mission of our agency.”
For fans of the ideas who’d love to see Metro shape (and possibly even administer) a future VMT tax and tolling plan, don’t pop the champagne just yet. And for foes, rest assured Rosenthal’s proposals are not likely to go anywhere. Sources say Rosenthal’s amendments aren’t likely to have more than one vote (his own).
Even Rosenthal is pessimistic about his proposals. “I’m not going to pretend that they are not controversial… I realize this is probably not going to be accepted.”
Metro’s budget committee will vote on amendments May 2nd. Budget work sessions will be held in June and the final budget will be up for adoption June 13th.
METRO Councilor Rosenthal’s idea is a very intriguing one (especially vs ‘do nothing’ / ‘head in the sand’ for the region) and aligns much tighter to a metropolitan planning organizations’ core mission than some other extraneous things that METRO currently manages.
AND I would strongly recommend to METRO that they also study contracting out these proposed tolling activities to WSDOT due to its comprehensive experience, reported positive customer program feedback, AND the synergy if the IBR rebuilds the Interstate Bridges.
https://wstc.wa.gov/studies-surveys/
2nd:
https://wstc.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-0105-2024AnnualTollingReport.pdf
Other:
https://wstc.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/WSTC-01-03-2024-Annual-Report.pdf
It’s a little slow at work today so I thought I’d do a search for some of “Metro’s values” that were mentioned several times and constantly alluded to. I searched and when nothing popped up went through their website and still couldn’t find anything concrete. So not trying to be difficult, but what are their values??
I understand that Mr. Rosenthal is trying to empire build and while that seems to be all that Metro does these days I would have liked to hear where all the money he proposes to raise will go. Will the VMT and/or tolling go into Metro coffers? To Odot? Pbot? Is Metro going to create an Mdot (because why not, Metro itself is an unnecessary layer of government, why not create another unnecessary level as well)? To me the issue this article raises isn’t whether VMT or Tolling should happen, its what to do with an out of control political entity that has the power to tax the population.
Also, the author seems to disparage PDX Real (who in truth has has been reactionary and wrong before) with jumping the gun and attacking before there is any actual intent. “Even if passed, neither amendment would actually create a VMT tax or tolling program. Rosenthal says the idea is to just flesh out a proposal—from Metro’s point-of-view—for what each could look like in the region.”
And yet a few sentences later confirms that PDX Real might have reason to be concerned when the article states “But Rosenthal clearly wants to do more than start a conversation or do a few studies. He’s already considered that Metro has a database of licenses and addresses that would make a tolling proposal, “technologically quite easy to do.” “
I knew I should have fleshed out what he means by that. If it’s not clear, he’s basically referring to how Metro would be more progressive when it comes to how funding impacts making it easier to drive cars or easier to ride bikes, walk, and take transit. When Rosenthal says that, it’s his dog whistle to say that ODOT’s approach of expanding freeways and not doing enough to limit auto throughput doesn’t work in Portland.
Thank you, those are excellent values, just not sure if they are Metro values since he’s getting push back already from the other councilors.
great point! But note they are both pushing back not to disagree with him about Metro’s values (or their lack of trust for ODOT to uphold them), but about process and politics. Which IMO is a distinction without a difference. I like Rosenthal’s guts in proposing this, even if it was done in a politically clumsy way. I hope the other councilors can figure out a way for Metro to play a larger role on stuff like this. I agree with Rosenthal we don’t have time to dither around and wait for more “convening”. I appreciate the role of public process and getting buy-in, but Portland leaders must find a way to balance that with actually doing big, hard things that wide swaths of our region will not be eager to do and might even fight them on. If you’re afraid to fight for what you believe in, you should get out of politics.
Logic dictates that a VMT program (or tolling on state highways) can only be done at the state or federal level. I see no way that Metro could make this happen, whatever their values (whatever they are).
I don’t love the idea of a VMT tax at all, but I don’t really seen an alternative. So moving on from that is how to implement one in the least intrusive way. I think implementing it at the federal level is the answer, because then you can assess mileage using odometer readings (i.e. without tracking locations), and then divide the money among the states based on statistical measurements of how much people drive.
If OR implements VMT tolling but WA doesn’t, then you need to track where people are driving, and things become much more intrusive (and how would OR capture VMT tolls from WA residents, many of whom drive a lot in Oregon?)
The only constructive role Metro has to play in this would be to lobby the federal government to study and implement such a program. Metro does not have a history of success undertaking new lines of business.
Perhaps values are similar to goals. If this is the case, then here are METRO’s RTP goals:
Goal 1: Mobility Options
People and businesses can reach the jobs, goods, services and opportunities they need by well-connected, low-carbon travel options that are safe, affordable, convenient, reliable, efficient, accessible, and welcoming.
Goal 2: Safe System
Traffic deaths and serious crashes are eliminated and all people are safe and secure when traveling in the region.
Goal 3: Equitable Transportation
Transportation system disparities experienced by Black, Indigenous and people of color and people with low incomes, are eliminated. The disproportionate barriers people of color, people who speak limited English, people with low incomes, people with disabilities, older adults, youth and other marginalized communities face in meeting their travel needs are removed.
Goal 4: Thriving Economy
Centers, ports, industrial areas, employment areas, and other regional destinations are accessible through a variety of multimodal connections that help people, communities, and businesses thrive and prosper.
Goal 5: Climate Action and Resilience
People, communities and ecosystems are protected, healthier and more resilient and carbon emissions and other pollution are substantially reduced as more people travel by transit, walking and bicycling and people travel shorter distances to get where they need to go.
I know what they say, but look at what they do. Did Metro’s 2020 transportation measure live up to these goals? Maybe, sort of, kind of, not really, a little?
Regardless, I don’t know how they could implement a VMT tax. It has to be done by the state or the feds.
Maybe don’t worry about where the cars are driven. Just worry about where they are registered and charge VMT by odometer readings. Collect the VMT along with vehicle registration every two years.
From METRO Regional Transportation Plan adopted Nov 30, 2023:
https://www.oregonmetro.gov/sites/default/files/2023/12/21/2023-RTP-Ordinance-No-23-1496-adopted-package-exhibit-A.pdf
7.2.1 Mode share
The RTP increases transit use and multimodal travel, but does not meet the region’s targets to triple transit, walking and bicycling mode share
Section 4.1 mobility:
Per capita VMT in the Greater Portland region has been significantly lower than the national average since 1997 and has mostly been flat or declining. But in order to meet ambitious VMT reduction targets the region will likely need to take new approaches.
4.1.3 …the Regional Mobility Policy establishes VMT per capita as a critical performance measure for Mobility, and the State has also established VMT per capita as the key metric used in determining whether the RTP meets its climate targets…
4.5.1 …Though the region’s basic toolkit for fighting climate change has remained consistent since 2010, the State regularly updates the region’s GHG and VMT targets and requires each RTP update to include a revised climate analysis that demontsrates the region’s progress toward these new targets that accounts for state clean vehicle and fuel strategies and that updates the level of implementation of different local and regional strategies to reflect the policies and investments in the RTP. If this analysis finds that the RTP is not sufficient to meet regional targets, JPACT and Metro Council can consider changes to the RTP that further reduce VMT and GHG emissions…
…The targets used in the 2018 RTP only extended through 2040, and under the STS+RTP18 Scenario is very close to Target Scenario levels through the year 2040 However, the results also highlight a growing GHG reduction gap for the years 2040-50. This is expected since the State has set targets out to 2050, whereas the GHG strategies adopted in the 2018 RTP only apply out to 2040. Nonetheless, the way that the results of the two scenarios diverge after 2040, when targets become more ambitious while local/regional GHG reductions flatten out, suggests that the region needs to focus on achieving long-term, cumulative emissions reductions to achieve its targets. This analysis estimates that the region needs to reduce 2050 daily VMT per capita by 1.8 miles below currently forecasted levels to meet its targets. This is equivalent to reducing VMT/GHG emissions by roughly a third more than what current plans are expected to achieve
4.5.2 …But in order to continue to reduce VMT – especially in an era when high housing costs make it challenging for many people to live in neighborhoods with good access to travel options – the region will likely need to take new approaches, such as congestion pricing, or double down on high-impact strategies such as expanding frequent transit, creating affordable housing in regional centers, and managing or pricing parking
7.6.1 Pricing impacts the region’s progress toward climate goals
…More discussion of the role of state-led pricing actions in meeting the region’s climate targets and mobility goals is recommended…
The STS contemplates several additional revenue mechanisms, including a road user charge that levies per-mile fees on drivers, carbon taxes, and additional road pricing beyond what is currently included in the 2023 RTP. These changes are not reflected in the RTP because they are not yet adopted in state policies or regulations, but the climate analysis for the RTP is allowed to include them because these state-led pricing actions are identified in Statewide Transportation Strategy and were assumed when the state set the region’s climate targets….
Glossary: Types of Pricing: Cordon / Low Emissions Zone; Parking; Road Usage Charge / VMT Fee / Mileage Based User Fee. Roadway Rate Types: Flat; Variable; Dynamic