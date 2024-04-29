Comment of the Week: walk?, me? to where?

Has everyone else been enjoying the week of guest posts? I have, and I noticed that having the variety of authors brought out some new, or at least infrequent, commenters.
One of them was Ilya. (How’s that for dumb luck, maiden comment selected for “Comment of the Week?”) I liked Ilya’s comment into Sarah Risser’s guest post, because they point out something we’ve probably all noticed, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen stated so simply in the BikePortland comments sections.
Don’t we all know that person who drives the kids to school, and then drives to a nearby park to walk a few miles? Here’s how Ilya describes it:
I see people from my block driving to the little shopping strip in Hillsdale, which is about 0.2mi away, to get a cup of coffee or a loaf of bread. It literally takes longer to drive there. This does not comport with the view that it’s a “useful tool.”
I don’t know that I would call it an addiction. It’s more like cars have become the default mode of locomotion. Walking, on the other hand, has become something that people plan for. They carefully plan out the route that they think would be safe. Sometimes, they even drive to places where they can walk. It’s fundamentally a different way of life. What can be done to change this paradigm?
Thank you Ilya. I’ve always experienced this as an east-coast, west-coast thing, which probably isn’t completely fair. But in the dense, east coast cities where I’ve lived, it’s easy to walk a couple miles a day just going about your business. In the west, for many people, taking a walk often seems to involve driving to a beautiful park. It’s recreational.
You can read Ilya’s comment and what everybody else thought, under the original thread.
I hardly ever preplan my walks, and I doubt many would give much thought to the .2 mile walk described in the post. More generally, I give far more forethought to driving than walking, and I definitely plan my bike rides more than my car trips.
With my car, I’m usually venturing into areas I am less familiar with, so I can and must rely on Google Maps. Mot much more to think about.
With biking, I am more sensitive to routes, and am more likely to have some info about conditions along the way. I want to avoid hills and bad intersections, and make tradeoffs between length of trip and pleasantness of ride that may depend on the time, weather, and purpose of ride. I also know where Google is likely to steer me astray because my preferences are different than their assumptions.
Also, I have a lot more good route options on a bike, so there’s more options to consider.
I used to walk a lot more than I used to. Rain, snow, or hot temps didn’t stop me.
Once upon a time I walked the 3-mile round trip to get coffee or groceries. Not anymore. My life is too precious to leave it in the hands of the lawless people driving our streets.
It’s pretty much driving full time now except the 2 or 3 times I walk to my post office which is just a few blocks.
Every time I went to Europe, I walked everywhere, everything is just so much closer together, locals design their cities to be walk-friendly, to be visually interesting and stimulating, that one walks without thinking about it (and get huge blisters to prove it.) Some Canadian cities are great to walk in too, but most are like the US.
US cities in contrast are much more spread out, even most cities on the East Coast, with boring square blocks, a boring sameness even in the densest cities, but mostly suburban sprawl, often without sidewalks to walk on, with cars dominating.
What a drag life is.
I have such treasured memories of knowing cities by foot, US cities. Every crack in the sidewalk, the interesting buildings, houses, gardens. My favorite Italian bakeries.
Portland Heights with its hidden staircases and passages. The food cart selling lamb with salt and lemon. “The New Haven Casket Company” chiseled into a stone façade. The familiar pan handler, the doorman who says “hi.” The street performers, (sometimes the same one for decades). That ice cream parlor where all the ballerinas hung out …