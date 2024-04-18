Weekend Event Guide: Tweed, De Ronde, spring flowers, and more

Tweed Ride is Sunday! (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just look at the wonderful collection of options you have this weekend. Weather should be great too. Soak up as much of this glorious spring as you can and have fun out there.

Friday, April 19th

Portland Psychedelic Society Ride – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Bicycles are a trip. Join the Psychedelic Society to commemorate an important date in LSD history. Expect an 8-mile loop and a fun after-party on Alberta Street. More info here.

Saturday, April 20th

Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (SE)

It’s spring! A perfect time of year to get out and explore Portland’s largest farmers market on the South Park Blocks. Make sure there’s room in your bike bags for all the great food and treats you’ll find. This is a weekly ride. More info here.

Spring Flowers on the 70s – 10:00 am at Roseway Park Blocks (NE)

Join the Portland Bureau of Transportation on a ride that will familiarize you with infrastructure and destinations along the 70s Neighborhood Greenway. More info here.

Woodstock and Creston Bike Bus Park Crawl – 10:00 am at Woodstock Park (SE)

Parents and fans of bike buses will come together to mark Earth Day and build awareness for their preferred way to get kids to school. Expect a very short ride that’s perfect for little ones. It’s a play date on wheels. More info here.

The 420 Ride – 3:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

It’s 4/20, which apparently has some significance. IYKYK. More info here.

Sunday, April 21st

De Ronde PDX – 3610 NW St. Helens Rd (NW)

This is it. The time has come to see if your training has worked! De Ronde is a Portland classic. Very tough, but lots of folks to share in the beautiful pain with you. More info here.

Fallout Ride – 11:00 am at Convention Center Plaza (NE)

If you are fascinated by fallout culture or a fan of Wasteland Radio, this is the ride for you. Fallout-themed cosplay encouraged. Ride ends at a sports bar on SE 84th near the Springwater. More info here.

Tweed Ride – 3:00 pm at Brooklyn Park (SE)

Get dressed in your finest outfit and enjoy a smashing scene of cycling civility. For a taste of what to expect, see BikePortland’s past coverage of this ride. More info here.

Sunday Sunset Soulride – 5:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park Pond (SE)

“Join jazbot and frendz on a vybe-fueled vehicular voyage into the unknown.” Expect great tunes and vibes on this magical journey. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.