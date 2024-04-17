PBOT to face reality of record traffic death toll at City Council today

It’s no longer possible for the City of Portland to dismiss the startling toll of traffic deaths as an aberration. At City Council today, leaders of the transportation bureau will face the incontrovertible facts as they ask Mayor Ted Wheeler and the other four commissioners to accept a Deadly Crash Report that includes 69 confirmed fatalities — the most recorded in at least three decades.
2023 was the fourth year in a what the Portland Bureau of Transportation referred to in a statement released today as an, “increase in egregious travel behaviors among people using the streets.” Those behaviors, PBOT will share in a presentation today, are partly to blame for a consistent spike in the annual death toll that has been over 50 Portlanders per year since 2020. Prior to that year, the last time we suffered more than 50 road deaths was 1996.
When Portland proudly passed its Vision Zero goal in 2015, there were 37 traffic fatalities. That means despite our city’s focused effort on this problem and millions invested in infrastructure, education, and programs, we’ve nearly doubled the amount of deaths with just two years left before our target date of eliminating them.
At City Council today, PBOT will focus on two core themes: how the behavior or road users is largely to blame for the uptick in deaths; and that they need more “cross bureau collaboration” to address it.
“PBOT can design safe streets, but we cannot reach our safety goals by focusing on street design alone,” PBOT Director Millicent Williams said in a statement. “Ending traffic deaths depends significantly on traffic enforcement and the efforts by government and community partners. This includes important work to provide social services, mental health treatment, drug and alcohol addiction services, housing services, investments in state highways and facilities. It also depends on every single person in our community making a commitment to traveling safely.”
PBOT’s statement included a list of “simple actions everyone can take now to help PBOT eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in Portland,” that included things like driving slower, watching for other road users, leaving the car at home and taking a different mode, installing yard signs, and not driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
No one at council today can act like we don’t know what’s going on or how to solve it. The trends are clear: 74% of deaths happen on high-speed, car-centric arterial streets; 40 of the 69 traffic deaths involved speeding, and nearly one in five people killed in our streets last year were homeless.
PBOT will have a lot of research and evidence on their side when they lean into the “Safe System” approach, which has “shared responsibility between those who design, manage, operate, and use the system,” as its main tenet.
But buzzwords and admonitions for safer behavior are likely to fall on deaf ears of advocates and skeptical electeds. “Visions are not enough, we need swift action and concrete investments to save lives,” said a statement released this morning from The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone.
Iannarone said her organization is “saddened and concerned but not surprised” at the record death toll. “For years, advocates have been sounding the alarm on the worsening epidemic of traffic violence in our community and proposing solutions which have been ignored by the City Council, so of course the problem continues to worsen.”
To combat the “crisis conditions”, The Street Trust is calling on the City of Portland to implement a citywide 20 mph speed limit. They are also urging PBOT to more strongly enforce its policy of daylighting intersections (pulling parked cars away from corners to increase visibility), do more automated enforcement with cameras, and work with state legislators to reduce the blood-alcohol content (BAC) limit from from .08 to .05.
So far, beyond calling for more meetings with other bureaus, PBOT hasn’t acknowledged any shortcomings in their existing approach — nor have they shared details about what they plan to do differently to save lives going forward.
Stay tuned for coverage of the council meeting. You can watch it on YouTube here.
Why isn’t street trust pushing for more physical police enforcement? Automated cameras are not enough. Many drivers don’t have license plates or the plates are obscured anyways. Drivers need to see cops on the streets constantly, to feel that behind every corner could be a cop ready to bust you. Put the fear of consequences back into dangerous drivers. Infrastructure investments should only supplement strong traffic enforcement.
One morning, on the way to my bus stop, I paid attention to the cars parked in my neighborhood (street and driveway) and counted that 50% have expired tags even though the vehicles are being used.
It was quite telling what zero enforcement causes people who likely would always pay their tags now do . . . ignore the laws.
They are probably the ones that saw that they could run the stop signs and speed through the neighborhoods when Wheeler told people in the early days of COVID that the police were no longer going to stop people for traffic infractions. Amazingly he still hasn’t publicly reversed that policy.
So we are still left, at least from what I’ve personally seen, can’t say for others, red lights ignored and high speeds on streets. Even the streets with speed bumps.
Portland has such potential, but lawlessness is definitely holding it back in so many ways.
They’re anti-police.
Lack of “cross bureau collaboration” is what brought us to city government reform … I predict a chaotic couple of years while we shake out the kinks of an entirely new system, but having a city manager should help get the police and PBOT and other concerned agencies cooperating with one another. Without getting all political, I’m not inclined to vote for any of the current city councilors for mayor, since they contributed to the current mess.
It’s going to be a long long time I predict.
The only way meaningful change is going to happen is if ALL the top level bureaucrats in the various bureaus are fired (they are tainted by political gamesmanship) and new people hired that don’t have the taint of political games on them. It will be hard, but necessary to get Portland onto the path of recovery and not stuck in the years of endless committees and do nothing non-profits.
I love PBOT’s idea of installing yard signs. That’s sure to make a huge difference.
I’ll put that Vision Zero sign right next to my “20 is plenty” sign, which has really made the drivers slow down (not).
Just like all those Zero Visions of years gone by. I still see a few of those in my travels around Portland. Those signs were such a good investment.
Nono, yer just doing it wrong! You are supposed to pile all the signs in the middle of the street to make people slow down.
The city council meeting during which the report will be discussed and accepted, for reference.
Jonathan, while I admire your optimism, I guess I’m too cynical think anything other than that the council will quickly discuss without saying anything, unanimously accept the report, and move on to the next agenda item. What makes this report any different than any other day of any other year in which the council has failed to adequately implement its own adopted Vision Zero goal?
https://www.youtube.com/live/rCDq6Pg8hRw?si=jp5pqg09C52K1giR
I have a really good hunch there will be discussion. This is a little different than other times because PBOT is pushing the “Cross-bureau” thing. And Mayor Wheeler was even quoted in the press statement today, something that PBOT doesn’t do very often. And this is an issue Council has heard a lot about thanks to the great work of BikeLoud’s “Squeaky Wheels” testimony campaign and they’ve been talking about traffic safety issues every week for months so they are primed for this. I just wish I could be there but I’ll be at Bike Happy Hour!
Attending Bike Happy Hour will have as much of an impact on safety in Portland as this Council discussion, so therefore a good choice.
Well, I truly hope your optimism wins the day! I’ll be watching on YouTube, so we’ll find out soon enough!
Considering some people currently in charge of PBOT’s “cross bureau” efforts are telling people in SW and SW to walk in the road and like it, I remain doubtful.
“Discussion” is NOT “action.”
So said Millicent Williams.
Anyone who spends any time on the roads and streets outside of a car knows that 60-70% of drivers have zero regard for anyone on the roads besides themselves.
They speed, use their cellphones while driving, and engage in all manner of other dangerous behaviors that undermine “a commitment to traveling safely.”
And why shouldn’t they? They are insulated within their comfy cocoons, with no care for anyone else. None of their dangerous behaviors are punished, so they continue them.
Until we get actual consequences for dangerous driving, nothing will change. The failure of Vision Zero in Portland is largely a failure of enforcement, in my view.
This problem is a distillation of many of our social problems on a national level. The people who decided generations ago that everyone should drive decided the consequences for us too.
The answer is easy! Build more trains!
Dude, I just wanna see the people playing on their phones get busted. How many deaths could be avoided if these assholes could just… put the phone down?
Blaming traffic deaths on three groups of people that are unlikely to change their behavior on their own, without larger systemic changes, is deflection. Police people, homeless people and driver people are waiting for the world to change, so that they can change.
Something something [snarky], meaningless drivel, (sarcasm), something something, nothing meaningful. Some pointless remark about East Portland, racism, and/or Oreo Cookies, then something Portland City Council compared to somewhere in Europe far more progressive, then bicycle/walking/transit stuff and things. Greensboro NC somewhere in there, no sure where, maybe on a later edit?
To combat the “crisis conditions”, The Street Trust is calling on the City of Portland to implement a citywide 20 mph speed limit.
So let me get this straight. The Street Trust wants 20 mph speed limit everywhere but also opposes police traffic enforcement. Right now people routinely frequently significantly exceed 20 mph on my 20 mph street. How in the world would we get anyone to go 20 mph on major thoroughfares? This just seems like more “rainbows and unicorns” thinking from a group not grounded in reality.
Just yesterday I was driving east on Hawthorne Boulevard at 7:15 AM at 25 mph (5 mph over the limit) and at about SE 30th an impatient driver, who’d been riding my bumper for a few blocks, pulled out into the oncoming lane and passed me doing at least 45 mph before accelerating eastwards away from me towards Cesar Chavez.
Hawthorne has had a lot of infrastructure investment recently, but it didn’t stop this person from driving very dangerously and ignoring the law. We can’t get there on infrastructure alone.