7th First Annual Ladds 500 Photo Gallery and Recap

The 7th First Annual Ladds 500 took place in southeast Portland today and it was absolutely amazing. Well over 500 people (estimated!) pedaled circles around Ladd Circle Park until they hit 100 miles. They began at 10:00 am and some of them are probably still pedaling as I type this.
Fears of the event becoming too big were calmed a bit as organizers realized within minutes of the green flag being waved that the sheer volume of riders created slower traffic overall — which means less likelihood of crashes; but also that it might be dark before some teams finish.
Today’s turnout was by far the most the event had ever seen since the first year in 2016 when about 40 people attended. The perfect weather and an eagerness to emerge from winter and dive head-first into cycling season brought out all of Portland’s vaunted bike clubs and bike lovers. The riders, fans and friends packed nearly every inch of the circular park, every inch of the street around it, and every inch of the sidewalk and median along the edge.
A mobile feast for the eyes on an unending loop was available to everyone lucky enough to be there. Folks wore costumes and makeup and rode every type of bicycle imaginable. There were unicycles, skateboards, scooters, runners, roller-skaters, and even a karaoke bike or two. Local radio station X-Ray FM boomed music from the east while they broadcasted live from the middle of the street. Clubs and teams set up elaborate picnics on the infield. There were too many BBQs to count, and some of the items they cooked were being offered as free hand-ups to any rider who rolled by.
And the teams! They were so creative and fun. There was Lamps 500 (they wore lampshades on their head), Friends of Steve Irwin (in honor of the late Australian zookeeper and conservationist), Team Mario Kart, The Lefty Lucys (all men who dressed up as well-known Lucys), and even Cruising to City Council — a team made up of Portland City Council candidates.
I’ve got interviews with fun folks, lots of riding and other great footage in a video I’m working on. Stay tuned!
I focused mostly on video this year, but also managed some stills. Check out the photo gallery below. See if you can find yourself or your friends!
I’m from San Diego and was here for the weekend visiting my sons. What a treat to attend the Ladds 500 with my younger son and his wife and friends. We have NOTHING at all like this is SD … but we should!! It’s a spectacle, party and treat for the eyes all wrapped up in a fun blanket. There were a few knuckleheads riding waaay too fast but during my 50 or so laps I saw near misses but no calamities. I was quite surprised at how few cops I saw there … only 2. Quite a peaceful and fun-loving group. Kudos and cheers!!
Jonathan, it was so nice to see you out there today!
Crushed I missed this
I think someone needs to make a children’s book with illustrations from this event. Every type of bicycle and costume, full of colors, silliness, and whimsy. Looks like fun!
It sure was a great day out there! So many wild bikes and fun people, cant wait for more rides and bike fun as we get into warmer weather
It was my first First Annual Ladd’s 500, what an event! Looks like my partner and I each managed to be in the background of your article photos, haha. We only got to 120 laps before we had to head home. Excited to see the video!