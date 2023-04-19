Podcast: Live from the Ladds 500!

by

If you missed Saturday’s Ladds 500 and can’t wait for next year’s edition, check out this episode of our podcast where we take you right into the action.

In this episode you’ll feel like you are part of the event when you hear from an interesting cast of characters, including event founder David “DBR” Barstow, Portland bike scene veteran Beth Hamon, bike community builders Joan Petit and Armando Luna, and many others.

Don’t miss the inside scoop on the homemade vegan cake pops handed out by Team Tie Dye, Beth Hamon’s reflections on why events like this are so important, Joan’s explanation for making a team that’s welcoming to everyone, the irreverent silliness of team Dead Baby Bikes Club as they celebrated their victory, or the many joyous sounds of the day.

Below is a audio preview of the episode:

Listen via the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Browse past episodes on our podcast page and check a full transcript below (time-stamped version will be coming soon). Thanks for listening and supporting our podcast!

