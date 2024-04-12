Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 17

Happy Friday! Eva Frazier and I are back on our regular schedule. Hooray!

This was a really fun episode and it’s the perfect listen for the weekend. There’s even sound effects of sandhill cranes (only because Eva was too shy to do it herself). Here’s a taste of what we talked about:

PDX Sidewalk Joy map

Eva’s report from her trip to Nebraska to see sandhill crane migration

Bike Happy Hour Anniversary Party is coming Wednesday, 4/17!

Eva’s old commute route on Barbur from southeast Portland to Tualatin

My ride with Chad Lykins

Nails in the bike lane story from 2019

Eva’s fear of riding over bridges

Food in New York City

Our review of the CityNerd event

Sandy Blvd potential as BikeLoud eyes a bike lane and Eva dreams of depaving it.

Will Ladds 500 be too big?

Why artists make great BBQ chefs

Eva is going sailing this weekend

Water-related rides during Pedalpalooza

Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.