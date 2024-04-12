Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 17

Happy Friday! Eva Frazier and I are back on our regular schedule. Hooray!
This was a really fun episode and it’s the perfect listen for the weekend. There’s even sound effects of sandhill cranes (only because Eva was too shy to do it herself). Here’s a taste of what we talked about:
- PDX Sidewalk Joy map
- Eva’s report from her trip to Nebraska to see sandhill crane migration
- Bike Happy Hour Anniversary Party is coming Wednesday, 4/17!
- Eva’s old commute route on Barbur from southeast Portland to Tualatin
- My ride with Chad Lykins
- Nails in the bike lane story from 2019
- Eva’s fear of riding over bridges
- Food in New York City
- Our review of the CityNerd event
- Sandy Blvd potential as BikeLoud eyes a bike lane and Eva dreams of depaving it.
- Will Ladds 500 be too big?
- Why artists make great BBQ chefs
- Eva is going sailing this weekend
- Water-related rides during Pedalpalooza
Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.