As Ladds 500 grows, organizer feels pinch of expenses

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
9

When David Robinson launched the Ladds 500 in 2016, he had no idea it would become a phenomenon. I mean, who would want to ride 500 laps (about 100 miles) around Ladd Circle Park? Even Robinson’s self-deprecating slogan, “Let’s do something stupid!” didn’t seem like the best way to attract the masses.

But over the years, this event has become a favorite on Portland’s bike fun calendar. As the first big event of the year, it’s much more than a ride and it has blossomed into a community gathering where friends are eager to meet after a long, dark winter. Last year about 400 people crowded into the park (a planted roundabout where eight streets come together) and now Robinson is feeling the growing pains of success.

Organizer David Robinson at last year’s Ladds 500. (Jonathan Maus – BikePortland)

As an all-volunteer event, costs for things like porta-potties and the permit have traditionally been offset by a few community sponsors and from sales of commemorative patches and stickers. As crowd have swelled, however, so too have expenses. More people means more sanitation facilities are needed and the cost of the event permit has tripled since 2020 and now sets him back about $1,200 — about a quarter of the total event budget.

“Demands have continued to scale from a financial perspective,” Robinson shared in a conversation with BikePortland Thursday. “I keep getting more [porta-potties] every year and then the lines are still halfway across the circle. I’ll need about 6-8 this year at $250 each. It adds up and the big hole in my pocket was scary going into this year.”

Thankfully, as word spread in the community, a fundraising effort has been “wildly successful so far” and Robinson says the event will survive for at least another year. “Community support allows me to make decisions regarding event logistics without having to worry about whether I (as an individual) will be reimbursed,” Robinson said.

So mark your calendar for April 13th, grab some friends, make a team, and get ready for what Robinson calls, “A celebration of the inane, and bikes, and spring.” And remember it’s not a race, it’s a relay.

Follow @ladds500 on Instagram for updates. Find a PayPal donation link here.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Brighton West
Brighton West
6 hours ago

There is a church on the north side of the circle that I worked with for a “gathering in the greenway” a few years back. It was like breakfast on the bridges, but along different greenways in SE (before the pandemic.)

Portland Parks wanted an expensive permit to allow us to give out donuts and coffee inside the circle for a couple hours, so we contacted the church and they were eager to support the community and host our event.

I suggest reaching out to them as they were much more helpful than Parks. They may even be willing to provide bathrooms and cut down on portapotty costs 🙂

Just an idea for next year…

Chris I
Chris I
4 hours ago

LADD-flation?

Beth H
Beth H
4 hours ago

Here’s a suggestion: if you plan on going to ride or watch, bring a couple bucks with you. Go to the middle of the circle, ask around for David (there’ll be a few hundred people crammed in there) and press the cash into his hand to help defray his out of pocket expenses and start a nest egg for next year.
See you on the 13th.

Jay Cee
Jay Cee
3 hours ago

How is the city justifying a tripling of the permit fees? That seems outrageous.

SolarEclipse
SolarEclipse
3 hours ago
Reply to  Jay Cee

Exactly! How dare citizens, as a group, try and use public spaces for their events!

Vans
Vans
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jay Cee

We’re The City, we don’t have to justify anything because we say so.

The Mt. Tabor race series has had to weather the same.

Looks like its back on for this year.

David Hampsten
David Hampsten
1 hour ago

Sounds like the perfect PCEF grant opportunity, tapping into the Portland nonprofit industrial complex…

OregonRainstorm87
OregonRainstorm87
16 minutes ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

the second part of your snarky comment is totally misguided and incorrect (City of Portland isn’t a non profit and PCEF gets money from taxing the top 1% of corporations which was voted in by a majority of Portland voters) but I do agree with the first part, this would be a cool use of PCEF money, they’re swimming in it but I do appreciate that it goes to more serious things, like buying AC units for low income people so they don’t die in the next heat wave

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
10 minutes ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

haha nope. this doesn’t fit the PCEF code.

