Toast BikeLoud PDX at Bike Happy Hour tonight

Hi everyone. I’ve been out of town for the past two days, so I apologize for the tardiness of this post about tonight’s Bike Happy Hour (BHH).

I don’t think we’ll have any local political candidates in the room tonight, but you never know who might show up. What I do know is that we’ll save some time on the mic to highlight the great work of our friends at BikeLoud PDX. This scrappy-yet-mighty nonprofit has come a long way since their first meeting in August 2014 and I’ve never felt more confident in their trajectory.

Let’s come together and let BikeLoud know how much we appreciate their work!

If you’ve been to Bike Happy Hour there’s a good chance you’ve met a BikeLoud member or one of their leaders. They’ve supported the event since the start and I’ve really appreciated the ways we’ve leaned on each other to make our community stronger.

We figured it’d be fun to make this BikeLoud Night because right after BHH, they’re hosting their first quarterly meet-up of 2024. So around 6:00 pm, I plan to hop on my bike and follow BikeLoud’s Aaron Kuehn over to the Blumenauer Bridge where there will be a party at the new Bear Blocks! I hope you’ll join us. (And don’t fear the weather. There will be covered places to sit and hang out. Also, jackets exist.)

What are the Bear Blocks? It’s a new gathering space on the south end of the Blumenauer Bridge that will eventually have food carts, a beer garden, and so on. You might recall a story about this project back in August. There’s been exciting progress at the site, so let’s help break it in before spring is in full swing. The BikeLoud event will run from 6-8:00 pm. Show up for free delicious snacks, no-host drinks (beer and non-alcoholic), and to help break-in the bike parking and get a sneak peek at the Bear Blocks.

See you tonight!

Bike Happy Hour is every Wednesday, all year round at Ankeny Tap/Gorges Beer/Crema PDX. Find us on the Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.