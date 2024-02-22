Survey aims to understand barriers to cycling faced by women

When City of Portland Transportation Planner Sean Doyle presented the 2023 PBOT bike counts at a meeting last week, he pointed to one figure in particular he feels is, “an important indicator of the quality of our bike network.” That figure was the number of women who ride.
Now, BikeLoud PDX is sharing a Women Biking in Portland survey that aims to learn more about women and cycling with an aim to achieve gender parity.
While a 50/50 split of men and women riding is the goal, Portland has never come close to that. When PBOT first began counting bicycle riders in the 1990s, the number of women on bikes was estimated to be about 20%. The number grew steadily, and between 2003 and 2021, PBOT found that about 31-32% of all riders were women.
But for the past two years, the number has dropped several percentage points and is now at around 29%, its lowest point since 2006. East of I-205, PBOT’s latest counts found that only 17% of bicycle riders are women. “Since the start of the pandemic, the gender split in people biking widened,” states the PBOT report.
The charts below are from PBOT’s 2022 and 2023 bike counts:
“Not to dampen on the recovery,” said PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee Chair Ally Holmqvist at their meeting last week, “but the distribution between men and women… looks like we’re back at 2006. And that jumped out to me as starkly concerning.”
BikeLoud PDX volunteer Cathy Tuttle is also concerned and wants to see Portland set on the trajectory of cities like Osaka, Utrecht (where she lives currently), Copenhagen, and Tokyo where women make up 64%, 56%, 55%, and 50% of the cyclists respectively. Tuttle was impressed with “Women’s Freedom,” an initiative led by the nonprofit London Cycling Campaign. Part of that effort is a survey. Tuttle contacted LCC staff and learned they are interested in responses from other cities, so she created a nearly identical survey and is now urging Portlanders to take it.
Some of the questions Tuttle hopes to learn answers to include: Are there lived experiences of people who identify as women that make them more or less likely to continue biking for everyday work, errands, and recreation? Is it a lack of safe routes or harassment from drivers or something else that skews the balance toward fewer women on the road in Portland?
The survey has 22 questions (see a few of them above) and should take about 10 minutes to fill out. Please take this survey and consider sharing it with friends. Find it online here.
The biggest threat I face as a female cyclist is from homeless people in the bicycle right of way or immediately adjacent.
Antagonistic drivers are highlighted as the primary social threat to cyclists in this survey but unpredictable, often intoxicated, violent, and weapon carrying individuals in greater proximity are conspicuously absent.
The start of the pandemic is also when Portland saw encampments boom along previously safe cycling trails, which tracks with the dip in the timeline they see here.
The survey appears biased and not well designed – revealing results before completion further skews the integrity of the study.
Thanks Nicole. I hear you. Also, I agree that I shouldn’t have referred to any of the results before the survey was closed. I have deleted that sentence.
Nicole,
I agree with you. I don’t use our MUP’s because they’ve become dangerous linear campgrounds. I never have heard the Street Trust calling for the cleanup and end of camping on them. Dangerous drivers are problematic but it seems that is all they focused on in the questionnaire.
Jonathan doesn’t seem to want to address the issue of addict/homeless and their effects on the MUP’s or much of East Portland and Downtown for that matter. I beleive that Nicole, you are correct that he consistently shows a form of bias which I would term extremist left poltics.
Wow you sure have a selective comprehension. I’ve posted several stories about safety concerns on MUPs and even wrote an opinion saying how unacceptable the conditions are.
This is a pretty dumb question IMO, as the (partisan) elected Mayor of London who runs a city of several million has a lot more powers, real and symbolic, than Portland’s mayor, especially as Portland is going through a major government transition. (Obviously the Lord Mayor of London who sort of runs the inner core of London’s 8,000 residents has no powers worth speaking of.)
For me it’s drivers. Traffic volumes have increased, drivers are more distracted, and over the years the volume of outright hostile drivers actively trying to harm me has increased. Probably not per capita, but with more drivers comes more awful people who think it’s perfectly ok to harm someone so long as they’re on a bike even if the percentage of drivers like that stays the same.
Since the infrastructure near my home has continued to languish as a 45mph zone with no bike lanes, shoulders, or typically sidewalks, and the traffic has increased it simply feels too dangerous.
There’s also that I no longer have the raw power I once did so no longer have the ability to evade bad drivers as easily as I once could. Making a living eventually has to take precedence over training rides.
I’m perfectly happy riding slowly as that’s my current fitness level, but not when it means dramatically more time spent vulnerable on the most dangerous stretches of road. Perhaps create a new rule where roads automatically get dropped to 35mph if there is no infrastructure present for those not in cars? At least it would improve the odds of surviving a crash a bit. Wouldn’t have the problems with being unaffordable either like they keep citing as the reason to leave the west hills so insanely hazardous.
And yeah, I’ll agree with the other ladies here that the state of the MUPs is a problem too as it ruins the one truly safe option that is available, if one is willing to drive to reach said infrastructure.
As a further note on this topic: the addiction crisis also impacts the type of driving behavior we see as anyone who has walked around East Portland (like me) for years can attest to having gotten much worse. Many of the drivers I see behave, IMO like they are high.