Witness describes fear of being hit by suspected car thief while biking on Springwater path

For several moments during a scary police chase on the Springwater Corridor last Friday, Elliott Young thought he’d become the latest victim of a reckless driver. Young was on his way to work at Lewis & Clark College, heading south on the popular bike path near Oaks Amusement Park when he saw someone in a car driving right towards him.
Young was one of the people who narrowly escaped tragedy when a suspected car thief chose to evade police by driving nearly two miles on the Springwater path at speeds near 50 mph.
“I noticed a car driving on the grass [near Oaks Amusement Park] and thought, ‘Oh must be some kids just having fun.'” Young shared with me in a phone call Tuesday. “But than as I got closer it went up the steep embankment and I thought maybe the person had lost control of the vehicle and it was headed right for me so I jumped off my bike.”
At this point, Young was standing right up against the chain-link fence that separates the railroad tracks from the path. And the driver of a white Kia was headed up the sloped embankment between the path and SE Oaks Park Way. “I thought I was going to be hit,” he recalls. “I thought they were intentionally trying to mow a bunch of people down on the bike path.”
Fortunately the driver of the car — a repeat felon who’s been charged with stealing seven cars in the past four years — turned away from Young at the last second and continued north on the path.
Given the suspect’s long police record, it’s understandable why he wanted to escape the police.
According to court documents we’ve reviewed, the 23-year old man has been in and out of court and charged with numerous felonies since early 2019:
- February 2019: Arrested for theft of a bank card and possession of meth in Deschutes County.
- April 2020: Interfering with an officer of the law (misdemeanor).
- November 2021: Arrested and charged with five counts: fleeing a police officer (felony and misdemeanor), unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of stolen vehicle.
- March 2022: Arrested and charged with five counts: fleeing a police officer (felony), unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of stolen vehicle.
- June 14th. 2022: Arrested for stealing a car on NE 33rd Avenue.
- June 19th, 2022: Arrested for stealing a car on N Going Street.
- November 2022: Arrested for car theft.
- March 25th, 2023: Arrested for car theft.
- April 14th, 2023: Arrested for attempt to evade police, use of a stolen car, reckless driving, and hit-and-run (property damage).
His latest arrest on April 14th included four felony and three misdemeanor charges. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office he was released three days later and is no longer in custody.
It’s an indictment on our entire system that someone like this is in such dire straits and is able to continue to commit so many dangerous crimes.
“I think it speaks to the larger social issues that have been unattended to and uninvested in for the last 30 years in Portland,” Young said when asked to respond to the suspect’s long criminal record. “There’s obviously a lot of people who have various problems in our community that results in these kinds of behaviors. And it’s unfortunate, and makes all of us feel less safe.”
Young said he doesn’t want more police to be thrown at this type of problem. He wants the focus to be on the root causes. “My reaction is that we need to understand the underlying problems that lead people to houselessness, addiction, and mental illness; and then invest in finding solutions for people who are clearly hurting.”
Yeah, sure man. But we’re a little ways off from healing all the ills of society and finally seeing the day no one is left behind. This dude is unable or unwilling to participate in normal society. It’s amazing he didn’t kill someone the other day. No one can keep damaging other peoples lives like this and just keep truckin’ along like he has clearly been doing. It’s madness.
That’s a noble goal. Addressing the “root causes” of behavior like this is generational and will take decades, assuming Oregon is able to deliver, which almost all recent evidence indicates that it cannot, at any level of government, even when resources are available.
How do we fix our government so that we can address the root causes, and how do we protect the community while we wait for that project to bear fruit?
“Given the suspect’s long police record, it’s understandable why he wanted to escape the police.”
Setting aside that there is no reason to “understand” what this suspect and other similar folks like him want, the suspect’s long police record and fact that he has already been released seem to clearly establish that there isn’t a substantial difference in consequences from fleeing or staying to get arrested.
aha yes I knew someone would make this exact comment. I hear you.
I’m not educated in legal matters at all, but how exactly does someone with that many prior arrests get released just days later?
Genuinely asking
Well this is what voters have asked for. Electing leaders who prioritize ideology over common sense (DA Schmidt, Karfoury, Hardesty, Eudaly, Rubio, Vega-Peterson) have brought us here. Only voters can change our course back to the “Pragmatic Progressivism” that had made Portland a great place to live.
100% agreed, Jenni!
I wouldn’t put Rubio on that list, she seems like the best person on council.
This kind of thing is a perfect example of someone who should be held. And I don’t believe that anybody who has advocated for more humane treatment of homeless people, reducing police violence, etc etc, was suggesting that this kind of thing should have no consequences. I want to know for what reason they just released him. It’s not because DA Mike Schmidt has decided not to prosecute grand theft auto, nor is it some caricature of Hardesty’s politics. Something else is going on here. Repeated car theft is a perfect reason to hold someone without bail because there is good reason to expect a repeat offense, so the fact that they let him go is strange.
It’s amazing that someone charged with two felony counts of eluding the police would be released on his own recognizance.