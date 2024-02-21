National bike industry org urges changes to Oregon e-bike bill

One proposed change would carve out a different class for cargo bikes to allow them to have larger motors. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The debate around electric bikes at the Oregon Legislature is heating up ahead of a work session and possible votes on Friday.

As BikePortland reported last week, House Bill 4103 has split opinions among cycling advocates. Now the debate has escalated to a national level as industry group People for Bikes has entered the fray.

PFB has written a letter to leaders of the Joint Committee on Transportation urging lawmakers to make several key changes to the bill. The letter, dated Wednesday 2/21, was written by PFB’s Electric Bicycle Policy & Campaign Director Ash Lovell, Ph.D. The letter had been co-signed by Portland-based nonprofits The Street Trust, BikeLoud PDX and No More Freeways. National bike advocacy group the League of American Bicyclists has also signed on.

The letter says Oregon is at risk of falling out of alignment with federal regulations if the bill does not include language in its definition of “electric bicycle” that clearly stipulates a maximum motor size of 750 watts and the presence of pedals.

Current law allows e-bikes to have a maximum power of 1000 watts, and that size is preferred by cargo bike companies that deliver freight, but PFB says that’s not the industry standard.

“We recognize the desire of commercial interests in Oregon to have the ability to use higher wattage vehicles to transport freight when using electric cargo bicycles. These commercial cargo bikes are not consumer products regulated by the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission), and could have motors in excess of 750 watts,” the letter states.

PFB wants new language that clearly defines e-bikes motors with a maximum of 750 watts and, “an electric assisted bicycle used for commercial purposes to transport cargo,” to have a maximum power output of 1000 watts.

Another suggested amendment is to make sure the definition of an e-bike includes having, “fully operative pedals.” This would disqualify many models that are used more like mopeds or motorcycles from being legally considered electric bicycles.

PFB is also concerned about HB 4103’s language around a ban on people 15 and under from using Class 2 or Class 3 e-bikes (any bike with a throttle), and related traffic violation when they are caught by police.

“This subsection also seems to include underage riders who are merely passengers on either Class 2 or Class 3 bicycles,” Lovell writes in the letter. “This would inadvertently eliminate the ability of families to take advantage of family cargo bicycles that are designed to have children as passengers. Many of these electric bicycles are Class 2 bicycles with a throttle. Family e-cargo bicycles can greatly reduce traffic congestion, air pollution and GHG emissions.”

The final change they request is language that would allow first-time violators of the new “unsafe riding” violation to have the offense waived if they complete a safe riding course.

The bill had a public hearing last week and is slated for a work session and possible vote tomorrow (Friday, 2/22) at 5:00 pm.