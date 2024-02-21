National bike industry org urges changes to Oregon e-bike bill

The debate around electric bikes at the Oregon Legislature is heating up ahead of a work session and possible votes on Friday.
As BikePortland reported last week, House Bill 4103 has split opinions among cycling advocates. Now the debate has escalated to a national level as industry group People for Bikes has entered the fray.
PFB has written a letter to leaders of the Joint Committee on Transportation urging lawmakers to make several key changes to the bill. The letter, dated Wednesday 2/21, was written by PFB’s Electric Bicycle Policy & Campaign Director Ash Lovell, Ph.D. The letter had been co-signed by Portland-based nonprofits The Street Trust, BikeLoud PDX and No More Freeways. National bike advocacy group the League of American Bicyclists has also signed on.
The letter says Oregon is at risk of falling out of alignment with federal regulations if the bill does not include language in its definition of “electric bicycle” that clearly stipulates a maximum motor size of 750 watts and the presence of pedals.
Current law allows e-bikes to have a maximum power of 1000 watts, and that size is preferred by cargo bike companies that deliver freight, but PFB says that’s not the industry standard.
“We recognize the desire of commercial interests in Oregon to have the ability to use higher wattage vehicles to transport freight when using electric cargo bicycles. These commercial cargo bikes are not consumer products regulated by the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission), and could have motors in excess of 750 watts,” the letter states.
PFB wants new language that clearly defines e-bikes motors with a maximum of 750 watts and, “an electric assisted bicycle used for commercial purposes to transport cargo,” to have a maximum power output of 1000 watts.
Another suggested amendment is to make sure the definition of an e-bike includes having, “fully operative pedals.” This would disqualify many models that are used more like mopeds or motorcycles from being legally considered electric bicycles.
PFB is also concerned about HB 4103’s language around a ban on people 15 and under from using Class 2 or Class 3 e-bikes (any bike with a throttle), and related traffic violation when they are caught by police.
“This subsection also seems to include underage riders who are merely passengers on either Class 2 or Class 3 bicycles,” Lovell writes in the letter. “This would inadvertently eliminate the ability of families to take advantage of family cargo bicycles that are designed to have children as passengers. Many of these electric bicycles are Class 2 bicycles with a throttle. Family e-cargo bicycles can greatly reduce traffic congestion, air pollution and GHG emissions.”
The final change they request is language that would allow first-time violators of the new “unsafe riding” violation to have the offense waived if they complete a safe riding course.
The bill had a public hearing last week and is slated for a work session and possible vote tomorrow (Friday, 2/22) at 5:00 pm.
Why not have the new electric micro-mobility task force work out the best legislation?
There is no such thing as “motor size of 750 watts” or a “750 watt motor” An electric motor receives watts from a motor controller and then outputs rpm & torque based on the power delivered to it. They are no designed to only accept x number of watts. The limiting factor becomes overheating, but that means peak watts and continuous watts are very different things and depend on weather and speed etc.
You might think, ok lets limit the motor controllers but they are generally all setup with software and the hardware is over-built so it can put out a lot more power than 750w. You wouldn’t want to be running an electrical system at it’s actual heat limit.
Same with speed, it’s also not something that can be easily relegated at the production side because again it ends up just being a software setting you can change with a button on the bike or an app on your phone.
Thus all five electric bikes I’ve owned can be easily set to exceed 32 mph, and one can go up to 8,000 watts peak, I haven’t measured the others.
I don’t see how they can enforce these kinds of limits since you can easily setup these bikes with bike-legal and off-road modes.
Changing the true top speed of hub motors (i.e., not a software imposed limit) is generally difficult because it’s defined by the supplied voltage and the motor’s windings and internal gearing (as you go faster the back-EMF grows until it reaches that natural limit and you stop going any faster). You can increase your wheel diameter but that’s typically limited by your fork length or the length of your rear stays (it’s also a PITA to relace a hub motor into a larger rim). You can get some increase above the back-EMF limit with field weakening (with an FOC) but that’s pretty limited and a current hog. So basically you need a different battery (with a higher voltage) which is technically doable in the DIY space but it’s still a big cost and not practical or possible on most non-DIY rigs, so probably out of reach for many. In the mid-motor case, you can additionally change your chainrings and sprockets — hopefully that chain stays intact…
Batteries and windings/gearings can be regulated but I don’t see the industry getting a clue anytime soon.
I agree the wattage regulation is kind of silly but I think controllers too can be regulated, at least to some extent. It would be difficult though.
Many hub motors are firmware limited below their engineered output. For example, I have “dongle” that allows assist above 20 mph for my ebikemotion hub by changing output to the controller.
Yea I’m sure you could design a hub motor to not work well past 20 mph but if you designed it that close to a 20 mph limit then it would also be a lot less efficient at 20 mph. So of course at least the ones I have seem to be happy spinning at up to 38-40 mph. Just seems to be motor controlled limited the ones I have anyway. Many e bikes even advertise them as having an ‘off-road only’ mode which you can easily switch to.
Pedals are probably the single most defining part of a bike.
If it doesn’t have pedals, it’s not a bicycle.
Yea but I’m not sure how useful that definition is for us. You could make a 1000lb electric motorcycle that goes 160 mph with pedals. And don’t we still want to allow scooters?
Seems like the real question is – we have some separated transport infrastructure and we have new vehicles, ebikes, e-scooters, electric one-wheels etc. etc. Hopefully we can all agree that we’d prefer people use these over cars. The question is do we make them blend in with cars or do we let them blend in with bicycles?
Given their size and weight I think they generally should fit in much better with bikes. There can be a speed difference but I think generally they’re max speeds are still much closer to bike speeds than max car speeds. Maybe we simply need to regulate speeding.
Weight would be a reasonable and accurate definition.
E-bikes under 50 lbs in bike facilities, over 50 lbs. ride in the street.
Might be kind of low, I think my lightest two ebikes are a bit over 50 lbs. cargo e bikes are like 150lbs.
Except for e-cargo bikes, which are important car replacement bikes for families.
And guess what, actual people who ride don’t care. Only people who like or worship power. If they are on two wheels, that’s good.
In 20 years this will all be moot. Teens are adopting electric motos at a rapid pace. There is a lot of pearly clutching and hand wringing and the reality is it’s good. Because last I checked it was heavy vehicles (looking at you 6000lb electric “car” (really an suv) that’s killling and suvs too.
But what better way to feel better about driving your kid killing suv than to point at kids riding a 30lb e bike/moto as “it’s so dangerous”! Fine start a program for kids for e motorcycles. Be the first to innovate not the last Oregon.
I am concerned about this language. An e-cargo bike that weighs close to 100 lb with a 200 lb adult and one or two 50 lb kids or groceries that needs to go up a hill on a regular basis could easily use that 1000 watt e-assist.
Does this mean that I can’t use a bike lane at 1000 watts unless it is for “commercial” reasons?
I would rather see a max bike lane speeds for e-bikes.