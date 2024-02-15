Major e-bike bill opposed by The Street Trust

A bill that would change the legal status of electric bicycles in Oregon is up for its first public hearing in Salem later today, and cycling and road safety advocates disagree on whether or not it’s the right path forward.
There are two e-bike bills up for consideration in the Oregon Legislature this session: House Bill 4067 and House Bill 4103. HB 4067 would create a task force on “electric micromobility,” a catch-all term that includes e-bikes and other small, battery-powered vehicles. That bill has broad support and is likely to pass.
But the more substantive of the two, HB 4103, has created a bit of a stir in advocacy circles. Some say it could hinder e-bike adoption, adds too much regulation too soon, and is overly punitive; while others say it’s a step forward for safety. Most notably, the bill is being opposed by Portland-based nonprofit, The Street Trust.
Here’s what’s going on…
HB 4103 is championed by Representative Emerson Levy, a Bend lawmaker who dedicated herself to the issue following a traffic collision last summer that killed a teen who was riding an e-bike. Dubbed “Trenton’s Law” in memory of 15-year-old Bend High School student Trenton Burger, if the bill became a law, it would do four things:
- Change current definition of “electric assisted bicycle” and add Oregon to the list of 39 states that have a three-class system of e-bike classifications: Class 1, 20 mph max with no throttle; Class 2, 20 mph max with throttle; and Class 3, 28 mph max without throttle.
- Allow anyone 15 and under to ride Class 1 e-bikes. (Current Oregon law makes e-bikes illegal to that age group.)
- Prohibit anyone 15 and under from riding an e-bike with a throttle (Class 2 and Class 3). (Already technically illegal, but not enforced.)
- Create a new Class D misdemeanor traffic violation of “unsafe electric assisted bicycle riding” punishable by $115 maximum fine. (Note: Bill was introduced as a Class E misdemeanor but amendment filed Wednesday would raise it to Class D.)
The bill comes in response to concerns that arose long before Burger’s death around the rise of “throttle kids” in several Oregon cities. Burger’s bike was equipped with a throttle, but it’s unclear if that led to the crash. The collision happened when a driver turned into Burger as she attempted to pull her minivan onto a busy arterial highway from a slip lane. Burger was on the sidewalk prior to the collision.
In an email to Rep. Levy Thursday, The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone said she appreciated the intent behind HB 4103 and was glad to see the provision opening up Class 1 bikes to young riders, but was, “apprehensive about the imposition of Class D Traffic Violations for parents, as this could create unwarranted obstacles for low-income and BIPOC individuals.” (The Street Trust launched an e-bike program last fall that expands access for low-income and BIPOC individuals.) Iannarone also expressed that many of the most affordable e-bike models are Class 2 and she feels Oregon should align its laws with the 42 other states that currently allow these bikes to be ridden by people under 16.
The Street Trust recently took over leadership (from electric vehicle advocacy group Forth) of an ad hoc group known as the E-Bikes for All Working Group (EB4A). EB4A has been meeting monthly since 2019 and includes about 80 people from a wide variety of people on its invite list with several dozen regulars who attend the meetings. The Street Trust recently installed a contracted staffer (through a partnership with Portland State University) to lead the meetings.
In a statement to BikePortland this morning, Iannarone said,
“The E-Bikes for All Working Group has not been able to get traction from Rep. Levy on our proposed amendments, despite the breadth and expertise of people assembled, which is a shame given the high caliber of business, public policy, and academic achievements among that group. Further, we have seen time and again how the transportation needs of teens in particular are regarded as a nuisance or PR problem in the public discourse, especially in more affluent communities – whether it’s scooting, or skateboarding, or now e-bikes. Our hope is that the true threat on our streets – motor vehicle operators behaving dangerously – can be the focus of transportation conversations and that we are educating and empowering our youth to move independently and safely through the world without needing access to a private automobile, which we know is hugely regressive for our lowest-income Oregonians. We also hope that these policy discussions can be undertaken more systematically in the future via the Electric MIcromobility Task Force (HB 4067).”
The EB4A group released a statement and petition this week opposing the bill that has already garnered support from 275 individuals and organizations.
The Street Trust Mobility Programs and Policy Fellow Frank Stevens (the aforementioned staffer who leads EB4A meetings) submitted testimony of his own to the Joint Committee on Transportation where the bill currently resides. “I am frustrated by the short sightedness exhibited by HB 4103,” Stevens wrote. “[The bill is] a one-sided incomplete bill that will focus solely on rider enforcement as a deterrent” and it, “does not in any way address the need for youth education.” “Teens getting around town by e-bike instead of a car builds on the potential for a generation of kids to envision a life getting around in something other than single occupancy cars,” Stevens added.
Cameron Bennett, a Portland State University graduate who wrote his Civil Engineering masters thesis on e-bike use in North America is neutral on the bill. In written testimony, he shared the same concerns as The Street Trust and said the bill as written leaves out a key provision: that Class 2 e-bikes should be required by to have pedals. Bennett also thinks if e-bikes are going to be classified, there needs to be a cargo bike class for freight delivery vehicles.
Iannarone, Stevens, and Bennett want to further discuss these and other issues in the new task force that HB 4067 would create, and then make any necessary changes to e-bike laws at subsequent legislative sessions.
But others want change now and feel HB 4103 should pass.
Brian Potwin, executive director of Commute Options, a nonprofit that promotes alternatives to driving, said in written testimony, “HB 4103 increases student access to e-bikes for their travel needs. We believe these bills will support our community’s efforts to encourage bike riding by adding enforcement to our engineering, education, and encouragement programs.”
And testimony submitted to the legislature ahead of tonight’s hearing from Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, states that she supports HB 4103 because it, “limits acceleration rates,” of young riders and “simplifies operations.”
Trenton Burger’s father David Burger has also shared his support of the bill. In a letter to transportation committee chairs, he wrote, “Regulating e-bikes in a way that makes sense age-wise is an appropriate next step… We want parents, children and community to know that this law can’t change what has already happened, but could serve in adjusting the culture and awareness around e-bike risks and contribute to safer use of e-bikes.”
The bill is up for a public hearing today at 5:00 pm.
— Note: I’ve asked Rep. Levy for comment and will update this post when/if I hear back.
If Representative Emerson Levy and other legislators that support this bill do not also put forward legislation to limit car and truck speeds, like has been done in California, then they are deeply unserious about road safety and they are exploiting a tragedy for political gain.
https://sf.streetsblog.org/2024/01/24/s-f-senator-scott-wiener-intros-bill-to-limit-cap-speeds-of-new-cars
Exactly. Trenton was killed by a driver going too fast in a slip lane, which are known to be dangerous design to bike/peds. Why not a bill banning slip lanes?
Because you can score some easy political points this way and be seen to “be doing something” related to something that happened in your community.
Right?! My exact thoughts. As usual politicians don’t want to actually solve problems, they want to do the easy thing that doesn’t really help the community.
I just don’t understand. A minivan killed the teenager, and the resulting legislation targets electric bicycles? Am I understanding things correctly?
I’m glad the Street Trust is against this, and I’m also glad they left the traditional equity arguments out of their official statement which I thought was very clean, powerful, inclusive and focused on a truer equity of everyone should have personal safety while outside a motor vehicle. I’m also very glad they identified the actual culprit that HB4103 should be addressing,
Attempting to clarify the laws for e-bikes is “targeting” them?
I don’t think kids under 16 need throttles on their bikes or even need e-bikes.
If the Street Trust thinks the roads are unsafe (and they are), why do they want children (there is no limit in age), riding around the streets at 20mph with throttle’s?
BB,
What do you think about 15-16 year olds driving around in souped-up Dodge Hemis that can go 0-60 in a few seconds?
I think a lot of the anxiety over this bill is because it further regulates bikes and restricts access to them in a society where kids have ubiquitous access to much more dangerous vehicles and it feels like it would take an act of God before anyone even cares about that. But since it’s easy to regulate bikes – especially to make laws that impact teens (two groups that have very very little to now power in the system) – we regulate the bikes, thus furthering the wide chasm of access
What do you think about 10 year olds riding 20mph without pedaling on city streets?
Thats the issue here, Of course there should be car legislation, but bringing it up in regards to this bill is just gaslighting.
Obviously dangerous use of any vehicle is something I’m very concerned about. That should go without saying. And we both agree that some behaviors are very dangerous and we should do more to prevent them from happening. But my previous comment still stands. It’s not gaslighting. That’s not what that word means. My point is that there are myriad extremely dangerous things kids can do anyday, everyday… the question is always the same: How do we responsibly mitigate the risks. I don’t think this bill does a great job addressing that risk or – more importantly – the larger questions it wades into. And in my opinion, the more we do to regulate and try to make cycling safe in ways that restricts access in any way – while doing nothing similar to cars – we exacerbate the existing imbalance which is the true danger and risk that we face.
That’s already possible, I did this regularly as a kid, find a moderate to decent hill, tuck yourself up small and hang on.
By allowing more people to ride e-bikes than is currently the case, I think it does the opposite.
Yes good point. I should be more careful with my words. My feelings remain however. Right now we have a situation where there’s no enforcement because the law is vague. With this bill and related efforts to promote it, there will be more enforcement and I think it’s reasonable to assume that overall, more parents will prevent their kids from riding e-bikes in general — hence lowering access than what their is now in some respects. The bill adds some elements that I feel will lead to fewer young people using e-bikes and an increasing narrative that ebikes and young people are an inherently dangerous proposition — when I believe that the truth isn’t as clear or soundbite worthy.
So your only real objection is the throttle?
What does a bill that clarifies that anyone younger than 15 can ride an e-bike but can’t have a throttle have anything to do with lowering access?
Isn’t this just a knee jerk reaction?
I don’t think you’re willing to understand where I’m coming from BB.
My objection is more to the general thrust of the whole thing and how, despite many kids being killed by dangerous driving every year we never see this type of reaction. Why? It’s very simple: Because going up against car culture is harder than going up against teens and bikes. That really rubs me the wrong way!
This bill does not “go up against teens and bikes”. It just doesn’t. Older teens would be unaffected, while younger teens would be permitted to ride bikes they currently can’t, while adding no new restrictions.
No one can point to anything in the bill is actually bad, or how we’d be any better off if it didn’t pass.
Yes, it is targeting e-bikes when it should be going after the actual deadly weapon involved in the death. I had a drivers learners permit at 15 and could drive a car/truck wherever I wanted. It’s ridiculous to say an e-bike that can go 20 mph is somehow intrinsically more dangerous than a car, a scooter, a dirt bike or any other thing that might propel a young person faster than 20mph. Its even not that fast for a strong rider (even a teenager) on a bicycle, let alone going down hill.
Also, I have a hard time imagining that kids are plunking down that kind of money on an ebike themselves so can only assume parents or other parental types are providing and can mentor as to what the limits could be.
Children all over the industrialized world go to work in horrid conditions every day and they are very capable. I think children here in the states will be okay having access to ebikes.
I agree that’s a ridiculous thing to say. How is this bill saying that?
For one I was responding to BB’s statement on speed and age (Jonathan’s comments kind of kicked my response down the page a bit), but as far as the bill goes it is saying the 20mph on an ebike is more dangerous than in a car because it is legislating that speed and making it illegal to go faster. At 15 I can go as fast as I want in a car legally (as long as I maintain the speed limit, LOL) and there is no bill against that no matter how many teenagers die behind the wheel.
Now we have one teen killed by a car and it’s time to restrict teen access to ebikes of all things.
How does this bill restrict access to e-bikes for teens?
16-18 year olds can ride anything that is manufactured, under 15 years of age can ride class 1 e-bikes.
We have age laws on all kinds of products. It’s pretty clear you didn’t read or understand this simple bill.
It codifies E-bike use for kids.
It IS targeting e-bikes when it’s being portrayed by its supporters as a response to a crash and death in which an e-bike was only one of several factors involved, and not even necessarily a relevant one.
It wouldn’t be targeting if the response to the crash was a bill that also addressed some of the other factors.
That’s not taking any position on whether the proposed rules make sense, just commenting that it definitely is targeting e-bikes, because the bill doesn’t address ANY other factors that may have been relevant.
It’s a bill about E-bikes, perhaps they address the war in Gaza or something else?
I don’t understand the complaints, it a bill about E-bikes in response to a death of a child riding an e-bike and the father of the dead child supports the bill.
If someone wants to sponsor and put forth a bill regulating automobiles, they can.
Why is putting a bill forth to address one issue have to address multiple ones?
The issue that is important here is safe access to transportation for vulnerable users. This bill uses that important issue as a background for political theater. This “low hanging fruit” legislation is low hanging because it manipulates a large uninformed constituency into believing they are solving a problem by targeting a small relatively powerless constituency.
As lawmakers, they should be looking for solutions that actually address real problems, not waving around performative laws named after children. And, the fact that they are not “putting forth bills” that actually make roads safer, but doing this instead is incredibly frustrating and shows how little they actually care about root causes.
Yes, exactly. You’re saying it doesn’t target e-bikes, then everything you just said backs up that it targets e-bikes.
Of course, someone can sponsor a bill regulating autos. That bill would be targeting autos.
Nobody said a bill to address one issue has to address many. But if you DO sponsor a bill to address one issue, that bill is targeting that issue. That’s what targeting means.
Whether some particular person supports or opposes this e-bike bill, or whether it has merit or not, is irrelevant to whether it targets e-bikes. It only addresses e-bikes, so it targets them.
This bill literally removes restrictions on who can legally ride e-bikes. So perhaps it targets them, but does so by making it legal for more people to ride them.
Yes, and I think that’s good.
Throttles appear to be a distraction in this conversation and bill. What is the difference between 20 mph by pedaling and 20 mph by throttle? The acceleration and the physical effort from the individual can be independent of the mechanism and highly variable between eBikes. Some eBikes on the highest assist level essentially have foot throttles, that require barely any effort. Is it just because the throttle idea is captivating for people who haven’t ridden many eBikes?
Restrict cars not bikes. Limit the things that kill people not the vehicles of the victims. This is 1920’s jaywalking laws criminalizing pedestrians all over again but for bikes
This bill would:
Why is this bad?
I assume it’s because they did not read the bill or even the article.
It doesn’t address every car violation on the planet so it’s bad or something…
jay walking or something something….child labor laws or something something.
Its just a fairly simple bill about E-bikes., it’s not trying to address every issue in transportation so it sucks…
If the father of the child who got killed thinks some further clarifications for E-bikes may help with safety why is that upsetting this crowd?
I don’t agree that using the father twice now as an example of the moral purity of the crowd seeking to scapegoat ebikes rather than the vehicle that killed the teenager is as you’ve stated it. To me it reads as the father is doing his best to absolve himself of whatever guilt he feels by providing the ebike to his son by blaming his death on the ebike rather than the minivan or the layout of the crossing. The ebike is a low hanging fruit to ban for teens and maybe that will help him feel better. Perhaps legislation clarifying ebikes is needed, but that clarification doesn’t need to be bundled into a HB whose original goal is to restrict access.
Watts,
Like many things we discuss here, it’s not just an issue of whether something is “good” or “bad”. I think a bill can be good, and also might need to be opposed because it’s not good enough, or it has other negatives that make folks feel the good isn’t worth the unintended consequences, and so on. Things are often more nuanced and complicated and I think in this case – as I’ve laid out by sharing many different perspectives above – it’s not just that the bill is good or bad, it’s more a question of, “Is this the right bill, right now?” And it doesn’t have to be perfect, but I think folks have good reason to answer that question with “no”.
I always try to understand the reasoning behind different opinions; in this case I’m truly bewildered.
This bill clarifies the law and expands access to bikes. No one has made the case that there is anything bad in this bill, or why we’re better off with the status quo. The most clearly articulated argument against it is that it doesn’t restrict driving, which most bills don’t do.
I am honestly perplexed.
The ebike regulation I really want to see is batteries and chargers. Unfortunately, those “affordable” e-bikes are often -in addition to being poorly built bikes – equipped with dangerous and unreliable batteries.
This bill is a dumb reaction to the real problem; distracted and inattentive drivers on dangerous infrastructure that encourages reckless behavior.
Why aren’t the multi passenger vehicles getting more restrictions?
Perhaps this bill(s) need to be rewritten more holistically [broader] to include the exiting focus on e-bikes PLUS similar speed capping (geofenced) of motor vehicles in urban areas (to be geographically defined by x y z) …
Interesting discussion, thanks everyone for sharing your perspective. I’ve learned a lot reading these comments, so keep them up! I find it fascinating that I kind of agree with every perspective voiced so far in this comment thread. I see the benefit of standardizing the e-bike classes. I used to ride a Gazelle Innergy that was considered a Class 1 e-bike because it had no throttle. I was told that this setup was to conform to Dutch bike laws regulating the speeds of e-bikes. I also see the benefit in opening up non-throttle bikes to more users. I find them very safe because they are designed to assist you without turning the bike into a motorcycle, so they really feel like bikes to me still. I also don’t see a problem with a narrowly-focused bill that doesn’t have a lot of additional elements to it. If anything all bills should pass that way, part of the reason “rider” gets a bad rap in the legislature. I also agree that this is targeting e-bikes too much based on that unfortunate incident mainly because there is no proposed bill that is trying to eliminate slip lanes where they don’t need to be. Slip lanes are death traps for pedestrians and bikes, and is likely the primary reason for this incident, not the fact that the victim was on an e-bike. Looking forward to following this issue further. Thanks Jonathan for writing so eloquently about this important topic. Take care 🙂