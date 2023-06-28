Opinion: Let’s have the right conversations after tragic Bend e-bike death

About one year ago, we shared a guest article from Hood River cycling advocate Megan Ramey. In Dawn of the throttle kids, Ramey laid out her take on a phenomenon in Oregon cities where throngs of tweens and teens are taking to electric bikes.
“All it’s going to take to have this conversation explode,” would be a high profile crash, Ramey wrote. “If it happens with someone who is underage riding an e-bike, the media frenzy would be harsh. We could see overly restrictive laws passed, police changing their enforcement stance, and a general public backlash that sets bike advocacy back decades. As always, it’s best to get ahead of the issue and create these laws in advance, and not in reaction to a tragedy.”
I’m sad to say that 11 months later, a 15-year-old riding an e-bike was killed in a collision with a car driver. It happened in Bend June 17th, and the response has been almost exactly what Ramey predicted. It has sparked a big conversation about bike safety and enforcement (the victim was 15 years old and not wearing a helmet, both of which are a traffic violation). Right on cue, folks are pointing fingers at kids on bikes and calling for mandatory licensing. On Friday, the editorial board of The Bend Bulletin called on schools and parents to step education efforts.
And just yesterday, OPB’s daily news analysis show Think Out Loud welcomed a Bend Bulletin reporter and I onto the show to talk about the issue. I encourage you to listen to the segment. Host Dave Miller posed some important questions and I hope my responses to them help direct us to the best possible outcome.
As I shared with Miller on the show (listen above or read a not-perfect transcription here), it’s very important we don’t get into the standard, knee-jerk reactions that always happen when something new bursts onto the scene. Yes we need to take action to address how these new types of bikes are being used and increase awareness of the dangers they pose when used incorrectly. But as we process this tragedy and map out next steps, we must have a healthy perspective on what’s going on here.
Folks need to less time pointing fingers and more time in front of a mirror. I’m hearing a lot of people demand “more education!”, “more enforcement!”, “more laws!” Those are lazy responses because they put the onus on someone else to do something. If we want to make streets safe for everyone, we must reflect on our own behaviors. One of the major tenets of the “safe systems” approach to traffic safety (that PBOT and many other cities are working on as part of their vision zero goal) is that our streets should allow people to make small errors in judgment without the consequence of death.
Death is not a normal part of moving around a city. If you think it is, then consider this question: Which one of your loved ones are you willing to sacrifice to that belief?
We also can’t forget that our transportation system and our society on the whole is very car-centric. Everything outside of a car is an outsider, an interloper, the “other.” That strong bias often blinds us from good decision-making, especially when emotions are high following a tragedy.
I’m also concerned that not enough folks in Bend are talking about the role of road design. Just look where this fatal collision happened (above): A very dangerous urban highway and a side street built for getting onto it with as much ease and speed as possible. That wide turning radius is akin to a freeway onramp and should never exist in this type of context. And many people are questioning the teen’s decision to ride on the sidewalk; but would you ride in that bike lane? Do we really expect a bike rider to cross a five-lane arterial twice just to get to their destination?
Riding on the sidewalk in the opposition direction of road traffic was likely the safest choice they could have made given the alternatives.
And speaking of alternatives… What if all these kids lost their love of bikes? How would they get around instead? As folks like Ramey (who leads Safe Routes to School programs) and other parents of tweens and teens know all too well, it’s not easy to get them out of cars and away from their video games. So let’s be careful how we respond to this tragedy. Let’s embrace these bikes, and not let our penchant for finger-wagging and othering squander this opportunity to get kids outside.
It’s been interesting reading the headlines and articles about this and the skewed hype over it being an E-BIKE!. All those articles sound way too concerned about the accident if you just replace “ebike” with “car.” Yet it would be more accurate. Sadly car accidents have been normalized and it doesn’t get much coverage when a 16 yo is drunk and crashes a car full of teens and kills everyone inside, and/or outside/nearby. Maybe it’s time to say you can get an ebike at ~14-15 years, and then a car later when you’re 18.
I’d take a road full of 15 year olds on e-bikes over a road full of 16 year olds in cars, any day.
In the context of your post, parents are probably most concerned about whether their child is safer in a car or on an e-bike. Cars can go faster, but that increase in danger is at least partially offset by the greater physical protection they provide and the fact that drivers have passed a test that, while minimal, should at least be able to determine they know how to wear seatbelts, not to drive on sidewalks*, and which side of the road to be on. Many drivers will have taken a full-on driver-ed class, but very few e-bike riders have received a comparable amount of training on safe operation of their vehicles.
*I am not trying to reignite the debate about whether sidewalk riding is good practice or not, but in my reading of this incident, riding the wrong way on the sidewalk was probably a large factor in the crash**. As they say in art, you have to know the rules to (safely) break the rules.
**As was the driver not looking to see if someone was approaching at e-speed on the sidewalk in the opposite direction of traffic. As a rider, the driver’s behavior is out of your control, so to be safe, you have to reasonably anticipate that a driver making a turn onto an urban highway is probably focused on not getting t-boned by pulling on at the wrong moment rather than thinking about you approaching at e-bike speeds from the opposite direction, something that might reasonably not occur to you if you don’t have much experience driving in similar circumstances.
Nothing I’ve posted is intended to assign fault or blame on any party.
it’s long past time to file a lawsuit against Tesla, Ford, GM, and the federal government for failing to regulate the speed, acceleration, and horsepower of cars/trucks and the ages and places that one can drive a missile without penalty, especially upon crashing into a person walking or riding a bicycle. If Multnomah County can sue BP, Shell Oil, Exxon, et al, for last summer’s heat dome, then the City of Portland should sure Tesla, Ford, GM and the federal government for all the death and mayhem on our city streets.
Yeah, I’d say this has just about nothing to do with the fact that it was an e-bike other than an e-bike is just as vulnerable as any other bike. Any bike would have been just as likely to get hit in this situation. Focusing on the e-nature of the vehicle is no different than if red was a new trendy bike color and we started talking about regulating red bikes after this crash.
When I was 15 I was riding a Kawasaki 100cc motorcycle and caused a car to deviate into a tree. The car was totaled but the crash would have killed me if the driver didn’t swerve. I had no sense of the risk or responsibility I bore in sharing the road. I was stupid and not fully formed as a thinking person. E-bikes have about the same pep as a small motorcycle and young teens now are just as dumb as I was then.
I agree that young people should go play outside but it is willful ignorance to expect kids to act safely and responsibly on e-bikes in traffic. Just saying
So the driver was going too fast to stop or at least fast enough to kill someone while they were either approaching or leaving a stop sign?
Also, agreed on the design, a large radius turn and stop sign don’t go together.
That intersection looks deadly as hell for peds. Drivers look like they need to float over the stop line just to see what’s coming from their left … Anybody trying to cross in the crosswalk there is putting their life at risk on a good day. I hope some type of redesign has been discussed. A helmet can only do so much against the size of some of the vehicles on the road these days. So many sad endings because of poor road design.
The roadway intersection doesn’t strike me as particularly deadly – in fact it meets all the criteria for a “complete street”. East Portland (and most of the rest of the country) have lots of similar streets that are far deadlier in design. There’s even a pedestrian refuge on the side street, which is almost guaranteed to slow cars down before they turn. I’d say it’s pretty likely that the cyclist failed to stop – Was it bad brakes? Riding too fast on a city sidewalk? – rather than a fast car hitting them.
Blaming the crash on infrastructure is a cop-out, particularly when the infrastructure meets most community safety standards. I’d say it was more likely all the same issues we have with car users – not paying attention, poor brake maintenance (or poor design), traveling the wrong way on the sidewalk, using the sidewalk at a speed it wasn’t designed for, and so on.
It’s one thing to try to design infrastructure to prevent common human error, but it’s impossible to design idiot-proof infrastructure for those who are drunk, stoned, medicated, having a heart attack, driving down the middle like a Saudi, or going way too fast to stop their e-bike. Let’s face it, the kid screwed up and paid for with his life. It could be Bend, it could be Paris, it could be Utrecht, but it still happens.
As per usual the general public puts little blame on the motorist that didn’t bother to look/notice the 15 year old child riding on the sidewalk (sidewalks are not one way). Most children are taught to only ride on the sidewalk. Drivers should not assume that people on the sidewalk will only appear to their left. Too many times while walking I notice right turning drivers only looking to their left for other car traffic, so much so that I just now wait at the corner until they look in my direction, sometimes they never do before moving through the intersection. Motorists must make sure they don’t move forward until both directions of the sidewalk traffic is clear.