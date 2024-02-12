Dispatch from where a 12-year-old was hit and killed while bicycling in Hillsboro

My husband came home from a shopping trip on Saturday, grim-faced and quiet. “A kid on a bike got hit by a car,” he said. I looked at him for more information. “Is he going to be okay? How do you know it was a kid? Did you see the crash?” “I saw the kid’s bike under the car,” he replied, and shook his head. He didn’t see the collision, or glimpse the victim, but from the position of the bike under the car, and the swarm of cop cars that responded, he suspected the worst.
The worst was confirmed by local news reports: A twelve-year-old boy named Joseph Michael Brausen was killed while riding his bike after a collision with a driver of a car just a few blocks from our home in downtown Hillsboro.
Although police and news reports say the collision occurred at or near the intersection of SE 10th Ave and Baseline St, my husband clarified that the car was facing west on the alley by the Starbucks”— that’s SE Gumleaf Lane at 10th Ave.
I wanted to pay my respects, bear witness, and try to figure out what happened, so I rode to the place my husband described. Sure enough, at the exact spot, the family of 12-year old Michael Brausen was there, tying balloons to a nearby pole and trying to put up signs with phrases like “Slow Down” and “Speeding Killed My Son” — but the wind kept blowing the signs down. I felt stupidly helpless and pathetically useless. What good are my tears or condolences to the family who lost their son forever?
Still, I wanted to try to figure out what happened. I wish I could rely on the official investigation for answers, but frankly, I don’t have a lot of faith in that process right now. So I went out to have a look for myself.
SE 10th Avenue is a very busy five or six lane road (it changes right at this spot). This section is known as “Calle Diez” by many Spanish-speaking locals because of the concentration of Latino-owned businesses. The City of Hillsboro is working on a plan to “enhance the livability” of this section of 10th because so many people feel it’s stressful and dangerous to walk on. At this location there is a concrete center median, so no left turns are possible onto the Gumleaf alley from northbound Baseline. My husband said the car was facing westbound on Gumleaf, which would suggest it was making a right turn from southbound 10th Ave onto Gumleaf (which is more of an alley or parking lot throughway than an actual street).
I wondered, and then timidly asked a relative standing nearby, “Do you think the boy was riding on the sidewalk?” “Oh yes,” he said, “he only rode on the sidewalk.” The family was very strict about that fact. “He always rode on the sidewalk,” he repeated.
And that made sense. 10th Ave is terrifying. There are no bike lanes. It’s very busy. I don’t even like walking on the sidewalk there, which feels narrow and frighteningly close to the passing cars. I have never biked in the road on that section of 10th Ave, and generally avoid it entirely. I don’t think a kid (nor most adults) would ever ride on the road there. The few times I have ridden it, I have used the sidewalk as the only option.
While it’s possible the boy was riding on Gumleaf, or crossing Gumleaf between the Walgreens and Starbucks parking lots, or even doing some kid bike behavior that an adult may not guess at, I suspect the boy was riding on the sidewalk along 10th Avenue, when the driver hit him as it turned onto the Gumleaf alley. The boy may have been crossing the alley “driveway” on the sidewalk as the car turned right into him. That’s my best guess, based on the few details I could gather. Maybe a surveillance camera from the adjacent Starbucks or Hillsboro PD office or other businesses will have recorded the collision. I hope investigators do a far and thorough investigation.
I have more to say, and much I am thinking about. But nothing I say, or write, or think, will restore the life that has been lost. So for the moment, I just want to offer my condolences. And to say that someone cares. I know there are tons of drivers passing by that very spot every minute, unaware, unknowing, and it may feel like no one cares. But I care, and many other cyclists care, and many other parents care, and many other advocates for safe streets care. And I know I speak for more than myself when I say: I’m so sorry for this untimely loss.
Ugh this is just the saddest. Thank you for sharing and bearing witness.
Regardless of what the true cause of the crash was, I hope we can all agree that this is tragic, and that the street design of the area is wholly inadequate. I believe that 10th north of Baseline is owned by Hillsboro, while Baseline, Oak, and 10th south of Baseline are owned by ODOT.
To anyone wanting to suggest that cyclists should take 9th instead of 10th, 9th is not a viable route because of the lack of signals to cross the busy streets of Baseline and Oak. 12th is also not a viable route for most people as it does not continue north of Main, and 8th also has no signal at Oak. This leaves riding the sidewalk on 10th, or detouring all the way to 7th as the only options for north/south travel in the area, neither of which are in any way acceptable. Note that Hillsboro block sizes are much larger than Portland’s, making a three-block detour much larger than it would be in Portland itself.
In my view, ODOT should be immediately adding signals at the 9th/Baseline and 9th/Oak intersections to immediately create at least one safe north/south route in the area without having to go all the way west to 7th, while further planning of how to make 10th safer is also needed.
Yes, thank you for pointing this out. The lack of signals for North/South travel to cross the very busy Oak & Baseline streets is a real problem. To the West, we are able to use 3rd street southbound, which has signals at every intersection, but it is one-way. For us to travel North, we have to go to 7th, or risk a tricky crossing on 2nd or 4th streets, crossing three lanes of car-traffic.
The lack of signal lights across Oak and Baseline has been a concern. If I remember correctly, there are re-design plans for adding bike lanes (or maybe raised/separated cycle tracks–so much better) to Oak and Baseline, but the original concept designs did not add signals or take into account the need for frequent safe crossings of these roads. (I know this was pointed out in feedback given on the Oak/Baseline re-design concepts, but I don’t know if there have been any plans to add the suggested signals.
So tragic and sad.
In looking at that diagram of the accident, I can’t help but think of the similarity to the design for the “new” 82nd, and how that road will still be dangerous to people walking and biking on the sidewalk.
It is time for stroads to get designed and engineered away.
Yes. They’re putting so much money into half measure designs on 82nd that will only provide a marginal safety improvement. We should demand better.
Thank you for this touching article Shannon. RIP little guy.
Poor kid. Poor family. This is so sad and senseless.
ODOT shouldn’t have control of any surface streets. They’ve demonstrated a consistent and longstanding pattern of severely neglecting the safety of anyone who isn’t in a car. It’s gotten so bad that I can tell if a road is managed by them just by looking at it, no matter where I am in the metro area, the difference from how everything else is managed is that dramatic.
How many family members lost will it take before our elected officials wake up and do something? They got 82nd, which is great, but hardly sufficient. Beaverton could be truly wonderful for bike commuting to your necessities, except for the big roads that split it down the middle and are so astoundingly hostile to cyclists. Yes, there are alternatives nearby, but you still have to cross them. Which is always a very unpleasant experience.
PBOT and WashCo Roads, even with their flaws, have very clearly demonstrated that there is another far better way.