Bicycle rider hit and seriously injured on NE Cornell Rd at Orenco Station

Around 7:00 am on December 12th, a young Hillsboro man was involved in a traffic collision while riding his bike. The crash happened at or near the corner of NE Cornell Road and Orenco Station Parkway. According to a crowdfunding page set up by a friend, a twenty-something named Connor is the victim and he’s still in the hospital recovering from serious injuries.
Photos taken by KATU-TV at the scene show a white sedan (pulled over on NE 61st Ave, one block west of the intersection) with a significant damage to its upper driver-side windshield. The damaged bicycle Connor was riding was shown in a photo without its rear wheel and with a helmet and backpack strewn about the street about 100 feet west of the Cornell/Orenco intersection.
This is the second serious traffic crash at this same intersection in less than a month.
Around 8:00 pm on November 27th, a person died after being hit by a car user while walking across or near Orenco and NE Cornell. A cursory web search shows another person was hit by a driver and killed while walking on Cornell just a few blocks away in 2015.
Despite being a (relatively) dense commercial and residential area, this section of Cornell is known as a place where people drive dangerously. “People drive way to fast down Cornell in that stretch. I work right there and constantly hear what sounds like drag races up and down daily,” wrote one person in a social media comment. “People often forget to yield to the pedestrians in the crosswalk here,” wrote another.
The speed limit is 45 mph, the cross-section has 5-6 lanes for drivers and narrow, unprotected bike lanes. In the westbound direction there’s a straight, one-quarter mile stretch between NE Century and Orenco Station Parkway with no traffic signals.
The Gofundme page made for Connor says he’s lived in the Beaverton/Hillsboro area since 2007. According to his mom (via Gofundme) Connor was riding to work about two miles away when he was hit. “We have a long recovery ahead of us but Connor is strong!” she wrote. “He will be back on his bike before we know it!”
The posted speed limit is 45 mph?!?! That’s absolutely absurd! With the satellite view of the area and all of the development that’s happened in recent years, 30 seems like the highest the posted limit should be.
Yes, I know it won’t prevent speeders w/o enforcement, which I why it should be paired with a significant road diet and, of course, actually protected and separated bike lanes.
Hoping Connor recovers fully and quickly.
Every single arterial west of Beaverton to Hillsboro are 45 MPH with 5-7 lanes of traffic. If you go 45, you’ll quickly get harassed by drivers wanting to go 60 mph. When I drive out here during rush hour, it is a really strange experience. You go 50+ MPH for 30 seconds, and then spend 5 minutes waiting through 2+ light cycles to get past the intersection. I cannot believe we spent so much money on such stupidity.
A bicycle rider also died recently on a rural road out west there. Was hit by a semi trying to pass. Not a good winter season for cyclists in the burbs.
The cops said the driver of the car was ‘cooperating.’ doubtless this means they will be charged with no crime even if they were engaged in reckless or distracted driving when they hit the cyclist. And so it goes.
What if there’s no evidence they were driving recklessly or distracted?
Then they’re just negligent.
Based on what evidence?
Without knowing movement of the bike rider it’s hard to say, I guess. My initial comment was meant to mean that they neglected to see or yield to the biker, though we really don’t yet know if that is the case. Your point is taken.
Sure, it’s possible that Connor just left the bike lane and swerved in front of a speeding car. Also possible that the driver had to drive into Connor to avoid a trolley full of people who would have surely died if the driver hadn’t taken evasive action.
But 9/10 times that I read about bicyclists being hit by people in cars, the car driver has no good excuse, or an implausible excuse at best, and the cops default to trusting the word of the driver and the district attorney brings no charges
I’m quite prepared to believe the driver is at fault, and it would not take much to convince me they were being careless or inattentive (though to conclude that — or anything — without a scintilla of evidence seems premature).
That is very different than there being enough proof to charge the driver with a crime.
All the best in their recovery.
it seems bizarre that a “(relatively) dense commercial and residential area” would have a speed limit of 45 mph.
I get nervous when I’m driving down N Lombard and see the 35 mph signs. Way too fast for a residential neighborhood. I don’t care if it’s a US highway.
There should be some statewide legislation to determine speed limits.
I remember when Orenco Station was built, it had state-of-the-art bicycling and walking facilities in a neo-traditional urban design, a veritable utopia of “complete streets” in a model Transit Oriented Development (TOD) near MAX. The area hasn’t gotten worse, if anything it’s well maintained, but our standards of what makes for a safe walking and bicycling environment has changed significantly, as the top streetview photo shows – now it looks a lot like 122nd or any other basic multi-lane stroad, no longer very safe looking.
Excellent point. The fact that orenco is one of the “best” examples of tod in the Portland metro speaks volumes about why the region has continued to grow more auto centric despite massive investments in transit and less massive, but still significant investments in bike infrastructure.
Thank you David for this great observation. I think a common mistake in TOD development is to ignore the fact that transit users travel beyond the high density development on their way to and from transit. Another TOD – City of Vancouver, WA’s Waterfront Development was built (unfortunately with zero attention to bicyclists) -with over $70 million in tax dollar subsidies while ignoring critical weak links in Vancouver’s nearby downtown and traditional neighborhoods.
When it was all new – 1999s – and on the tours of national planners and engineers that region around it was still farm land…but now well developed and feeding tens of thousands of auto trips into it.