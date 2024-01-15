Monday Roundup: MLK’s dream, deadly drivers, social housing, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

This week’s must-read: Just about everything you need to know about the current state of dysfunction in America’s traffic culture is included in this stellar article. Now, if only everyone who read it would change their behavior and/or tell others they should — we might actually make the situation a bit better! (NY Times)

MLK’s transportation dream: “His advocacy extended to various forms of transportation from buses to trains and his speeches and interviews helped to raise awareness of how transportation equity was a substantial part of the civil rights movement.” (Forbes)

Safety crumbs: In a bid to prevent doorings, automaker Ford is set to release a feature on its Mustangs that will warn drivers via audio and visual cues when someone is approaching from behind. (Momentum)

SF’s bike lane battle: I feel for San Francisco’s bike advocates, who’ve been forced to be both defenders and detractors of an innovative bike lane design on a very high-profile street. (SF Chronicle)

Tolling costs: The latest blow to ODOT’s efforts to start a tolling program to pay for expensive freeway expansion megaprojects is that the administrative cost to implement them is much higher than some expected. (Clark County Today)

Banning cars FTW: In Paris, more and more people are discovering that, “Getting people out of their cars and traveling by foot or bicycle has drastically changed daily life for the better.” (The Cooldown)

Promise of AI: It’s only a matter of time before cities begin to integrate AI-powered tools into transportation planning and engineering and California looks like they’re ready to lead the charge. (CBS News)

Affordable living: How is it that Vienna, the world’s “most livable city”, has so many truly affordable housing units smack-dab in its urban core? Because the city owns the buildings and the land. (The Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.