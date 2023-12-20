New piece of South Waterfront Greenway path now open

Looking north. That’s Ross Island Bridge in the background. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A new section of the South Waterfront Greenway was recently completed. The Willamette Tower development triggered construction of a 700-foot path that closes a gap in the greenway between Old Spaghetti Factory (S Lowell St) and a quarter-mile section completed in 2015 between S Lane and S Gibbs streets.

Along with a 12-foot wide path for cycling and other vehicles, there’s a separate path for walkers. The paths are clearly defined with different colors and a planted median. As with any new greenway development they’ve also fully restored the riverbank with attractive plantings and there are high quality furnishings where you can sit and take in the view.

What makes this section of path so nice is its proximity to Ross Island. When I was out there on Friday I was amazed how many birds I saw and heard.

Before… After!! Looking south with Old Spaghetti Factor in the background. Fun details like these golden bike symbols. Love! Looking south from Tilikum Crossing you can see end of the path and start of Zidell parcell. It’s already popular! Very nice.

This completion of this path means all that’s left to complete the greenway is redevelopment of the 30-acre Zidell Yards property. Once that happens, we’ll have a continuous riverfront path from northwest Portland (near the Fremont Bridge) all the way to the Sellwood Bridge.

There’s already a master plan on the books for the Zidell parcel and the land-use review process is moving forward. Once all the permits are approved it will likely be several years before construction begins and we make the final connection under the Ross Island Bridge to existing streets and paths near at the western landing of the Tilikum Crossing.

If you’d like to access this path from the north, head to South Waterfront via SW Moody then take a left to go east on S Whitaker. That will take you to the river and you’ll find this new section if you head south a bit from Whitaker.

For more on this path, see the video below (sorry the last few seconds are cut off). And go ride it when you can!