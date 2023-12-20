New piece of South Waterfront Greenway path now open

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
5
Looking north. That’s Ross Island Bridge in the background. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A new section of the South Waterfront Greenway was recently completed. The Willamette Tower development triggered construction of a 700-foot path that closes a gap in the greenway between Old Spaghetti Factory (S Lowell St) and a quarter-mile section completed in 2015 between S Lane and S Gibbs streets.

Along with a 12-foot wide path for cycling and other vehicles, there’s a separate path for walkers. The paths are clearly defined with different colors and a planted median. As with any new greenway development they’ve also fully restored the riverbank with attractive plantings and there are high quality furnishings where you can sit and take in the view.

What makes this section of path so nice is its proximity to Ross Island. When I was out there on Friday I was amazed how many birds I saw and heard.

Before…
After!!
Looking south with Old Spaghetti Factor in the background.
Fun details like these golden bike symbols. Love!
Looking south from Tilikum Crossing you can see end of the path and start of Zidell parcell.
It’s already popular!
Very nice.

This completion of this path means all that’s left to complete the greenway is redevelopment of the 30-acre Zidell Yards property. Once that happens, we’ll have a continuous riverfront path from northwest Portland (near the Fremont Bridge) all the way to the Sellwood Bridge.

There’s already a master plan on the books for the Zidell parcel and the land-use review process is moving forward. Once all the permits are approved it will likely be several years before construction begins and we make the final connection under the Ross Island Bridge to existing streets and paths near at the western landing of the Tilikum Crossing.

If you’d like to access this path from the north, head to South Waterfront via SW Moody then take a left to go east on S Whitaker. That will take you to the river and you’ll find this new section if you head south a bit from Whitaker.

For more on this path, see the video below (sorry the last few seconds are cut off). And go ride it when you can!

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mhl@mlinehan.us
mhl@mlinehan.us
5 hours ago

The video cuts off at the end.

I was looking for info on how to access the new section from the north, given the current Zidell grap.

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
5 hours ago
Reply to  mhl@mlinehan.us

yeah weird bummer that it cuts off for some reason. You can access this from South Waterfront area via S Whitaker… that’s the northernmost street that goes to the river south of the Tram.

0
Reply
maccoinnich
maccoinnich
4 hours ago

I’m reminded of how in 2016 the Oregonian described the northern section as a “pathway to nowhere”. Well, it took another 7 years, and 3 separately built sections, but there’s now one three miles of continuous trial from South Waterfront to the Sellwood Bridge. Hopefully the gap at Zidell gets filled sooner rather than later.

3
Reply
dw
dw
3 hours ago

Very cool to see. I think this is important for recreation/livability reasons but would still love to see a more direct bike route through this part of town. The current path is needlessly winding and really narrow.

2
Reply
Happy Guy PDX
Happy Guy PDX
3 hours ago

Something positive in Portland. Good to see this!

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Jobs of the Week: The CCC, Shift Transit, Ride With GPS, and more

New piece of South Waterfront Greenway path now open

A ‘mega’ grant for a mega-project: Feds give $600 million to the IBR

New protected bikeway on SW 4th set to break ground this coming spring

Featured Story

The SK Northwest saga is over: Property owner gives up on trail fight

They fought it tooth and nail, but in the end the path prevailed.