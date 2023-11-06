City says NE 33rd bike lane in ‘limbo’ while talks with neighbors continue

It’s been five days since protestors stared down a City of Portland contractor in a striping truck and forced them to stop removing the bike lanes on Northeast 33rd Avenue.
Now the situation is in an awkward pause while the Portland Bureau of Transportation talks to individual residents along the street between NE Holman and Dekum to figure out a course of action. It’s awkward because the bike lane that PBOT hoped to erase is still there, yet it’s not technically a bike lane because the City says they won’t ticket anyone for parking in it.
While we wait for whatever happens next, I want to make sure everyone reads the official PBOT explanation of what happened. You might have read what PBOT told me during an interview on Thursday; but the official response is worth reading too.
The response below was sent out from PBOT’s constituents services coordinator at around 4:00 pm last Thursday:
Good afternoon, I am the Constituents Services Coordinator for the Portland Bureau of Transportation responding to your email on behalf of Director Williams. I would like to thank you for sharing your concerns around the four blocks of bike lane we prematurely striped on NE 33rd Avenue. We have postponed our work to grind it out for now. However, we want to share some helpful background on what happened here as well as next steps.
Background
After the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) completed the Columbia-Lombard Mobility Plan and council adopted it in 2021, PBOT staff were supposed to do a parking study, look at the impacts and tradeoffs, and do proper outreach to the community about certain elements of the plan, including the removal of parking for the proposed bike lanes on NE 33rd Avenue from Holman to the over-change. These steps are supposed to be routine as our planners hand off to our project managers who then continue to do outreach as projects move through phases of design and pre-construction.
We clearly skipped these steps around this portion of the bike lane. Staff included this striping in the design but had never spoken to affected neighbors or told them when these changes would be coming. This went straight into work orders and our crews striped it without knowing we skipped these steps. We realized the error too late to stop it or properly notify neighbors outside routine notification we do whenever we do paving work.
Community concerns
If we had done the parking study and outreach like we should have, we would have learned months ago how some adjacent residents don’t have off-street parking and that others live in multigenerational households who need safe access to their homes. These are concerns we are hearing now after this mistake. We commit to doing further outreach to learn how we can find a solution.
To be clear, our bike and walk maps have long identified this stretch of NE 33rd Avenue as a difficult connection for biking. Putting a bike lane here has been part of the Columbia-Lombard Mobility Plan as well as the 2030 Portland Bicycle Plan and the Transportation System Plan. However, adopted plans are exactly that: plans. They are not final. It’s not only customary but a sign of good governance that we talk to community members and affected neighbors throughout a project’s life, sharing designs, talking through access issues, and using community feedback to make projects work better.
Next steps
Fast forward to today. Regardless of how they might feel about the new bike lane, neighbors were rightfully surprised, even upset, we gave them no notice. Likewise, biking advocates are rightfully upset we planned to grind out this much-needed bike lane at a spot noted to be difficult for biking.
Until we can do the outreach we should have done before anything got to this point, we’re going to be in limbo. We’ll be out talking to the community and deciding a path forward. Whatever happens, we recognize this is a painful, costly mistake at a time when PBOT’s budget crisis is forefront on our minds.
Again, we appreciate you taking the time to contact us regarding your concerns. We hope this background has been helpful.
So that is where things stand. We’ve heard from a few homeowners (including folks who asked for a bike lane back in 2017) that PBOT staff have already met with them and they say the conversations have been very encouraging.
The community will have an opportunity to hear from PBOT’s Director of Policy, Planning and Projects Art Pearce when he visits a joint meeting of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory committees next Tuesday (11/14) at 6:00pm. Pearce is on the agenda to talk about “NE 33rd Avenue: What went wrong? Lessons learned.”
Will be interesting to see if the parking needs / desires of a few outstrip the city’s stated goal of advancing toward a city that is more bike-friendly (walking-friendly, transit-friendly) and relies less on cars.
Leaving the parking and slowing the speed to 20MPH with speed bumps and other measures would make the street safer and more bike friendly than would bike lanes, which make the street feel wider and faster.
It’s a major emergency route for the very reason it’s an important bike connection. It’s the only way across Columbia for miles. I don’t think they can put speed bumps on a route that is this important.
The official response is helpful only in the sense that it shows PBOT to have entirely backwards priorities. Loss of street parking (zero-occupancy vehicles) should be of far lower concern than bike lanes. In saying that these are the two concerns, and by attempting to remove the bike lane PBOT is saying that street parking for residents is more important than safer streets for cyclists.
PBOT needs to be at minimum defending the decision to put this bike lane in. Anything less is a betrayal.
Perhaps the City’s Bicycle Advisory Committee [or BikeLoud] should “audit” PBOT’s planned bike lane list with what is sitting with procurement to make sure there are not similar “gaps” in process. [Not that I am saying that the on street storage of private cars should trump traffic safety, but just to be prepared for the next bike “shoe to drop”.]
I’m stuck on the PBOT statement that “some adjacent residents don’t have off-street parking and that others live in multigenerational households who need safe access to their homes. ”
My first response, like a classic urban planner, is to scoff that those residents never “owned” the on-street parking to begin with and so tough beans that it is being removed to serve a “higher” purpose of transportation connectivity and safety. But I’m cringing even to hear myself and wish we could collectively have a more nuanced discussion about on-street parking. Technically it does not belong to adjacent homeowners and yet, 99% of people would likely prefer to have the curb area in front of their homes available for parking, all other things aside. (If we asked them to trade off that parking for housing affordability or transportation safety or asked them to pay for it, the answer might change…) But cities have effectively been giving that valuable street space to homeowners for 80+ years and so residents have set their expectations accordingly. Some bought homes based on those assumptions. Those assumptions were incorrect in a technical sense, but correct in a de facto sense.
How do we collectively change the conversation about on-street parking and add that nuance? A block by block conversation seems like a very slow way to go about it!
Eliminating parking minimums (which impacted at least one building along this section) is somewhat predicated on the presence of on-street parking. This might reasonably feel like a classic “rug pull” to some.
Outside the center city and off the major transit corridors (and probably even there), housing without parking is not entirely viable, especially if the occupants didn’t enter the arrangement knowing that was part of the deal.
Maybe the thing to do with the elimination of parking minimums should have been instead a minimum of one off street space, and no minimum only if there is no street parking already in front of the building, ironically. So anything built next to an existing bike lane would have no minimum. Then nobody can buy a house and expect to park in front of it.
As it is, I just cannot imagine it should be that hard to say hey, you’re living at a place with no parking, now it’s going away. Historic inequity issues aside.
Or maybe, we should really just start charging (even a small amount) for all street parking. They don’t need meters, just charge people who have too many vehicles to fit in their off street space, with occasional parking enforcement to verify, and add it to city taxes or something. Or come up with whatever scheme for implementation, it need not be difficult. Huge revenue source to do other good things with. That would at least normalize the idea that it’s city property, not yours.
I don’t know. This BS of allowing peoples’ claim to ANY use of the space on the road near their house just needs to end. Whatever the de-facto reality, it is not your space and there are better uses of it, and the city should not be allowing reactionary complaining to change that.
This part I completely disagree with. Or it depends what you call the city center, but basically all of North Portland and all of the neighborhoods East of the river out to at least, I don’t know, 40th lets say, you can easily make it work just fine. It’s not even a challenge. It might be a shock to have your parking taken away, but I don’t think it would be hard at all to sell/rent places that simply don’t have parking for a huge swath of the city. And probably even further East than that.
I agree that it could seem like a bait and switch to some people, which is why we need to be more clear as a city where on-street parking should be expected long-term, and where it shouldn’t. It’s pretty simple. On local streets, and on certain dense main streets with very little off-street parking or loading, on-street parking is very likely to be there long-term, though it’s still not completely guaranteed. But on busy collector and arterial streets, that are primarily residential, I think they should tell people that on-street parking is temporary until such time as a mobility use is identified and funded such as turn lanes, bike lanes, bus lanes, etc. And same with commercial corridors that developed in an auto-oriented way and have plenty of off-street parking and loading space. If such a map were published and put out there, hopefully developers of multi-plexes like the one on 33rd Ave would think twice about not including off-street parking if they feel like their residents want or need parking, and if they still decide not to include parking, they would go in eyes wide open and make sure there buyers or tenants know not to count on parking right in front of the building.
Also, I really wish they would stop saying “four blocks” for this project. At most, we’re talking about four “block-faces” of parking impacted, but it’s really far less because of curb cuts and no parking zones around the crossings, plus one of the four block-faces is very short and not actually in front of any houses. As far as the actual “blocks” go, all of these blocks only had parking removed on one of the four sides of the block, so one could easily say that every block impacted by this project still has around 75% of the parking supply it had before. All one has to do is use the sidewalk, no need to even cross a street! All you have to do is the same thing you do at every big-box store or grocery store–walk a short distance from your car to your destination. And it’s even better than that, since you get to walk on a nice sidewalk instead of through a parking lot.
If PBOT decided that they shouldn’t build bike lanes because adjacent neighbors don’t want to lose parking, we wouldn’t have a bike network. There are legitimate reasons to want parking. There are also legitimate reasons that we have to make decisions about what our future should look like. Those changes create trade-offs. Every. Single. Time.
A Solomon compromise: Let’s keep the striping but remove the roadway!