New York Times map shows link between city planning and climate change

Want to know how your neighborhood’s average carbon emissions stack up to other places around the country? Look no further than a new map from the New York Times created with data from the University of California, Berkeley, which puts the important relationship between city planning and the climate crisis on visual display. For people who know how important sustainable city planning is for carbon emissions reductions, these findings won’t be surprising, but it’s striking to see it laid out so clearly.
The data breaks down every U.S. census tract according to five categories: transportation, housing, food, goods and services. Although the latter three categories are important as well, the first two categories are the most crucial for city planners to look at, especially since they often make up the biggest contribution to a household’s carbon footprint.
Taking a big-picture view of the map, it’s immediately obvious that people living in cities have a much lower carbon footprint than people living in the suburbs or rural areas — largely because of housing and transportation.
As many proponents of dense housing developments will tell you, transportation and housing are inextricably linked. This is not only because denser cities typically have more options available for people to get around without cars, but also because smaller homes located in more populated areas require less energy for electricity and heating/cooling. The article states:
Households in denser neighborhoods close to city centers tend to be responsible for fewer planet-warming greenhouse gases, on average, than households in the rest of the country. Residents in these areas typically drive less because jobs and stores are nearby and they can more easily walk, bike or take public transit. And they’re more likely to live in smaller homes or apartments that require less energy to heat and cool.
When you zoom in on Portland on the map, you’ll see that many of our neighborhoods — especially in the central city — are comparatively pretty green, with emissions below the national average of about 40 tons of carbon dioxide per household. The lowest impact neighborhoods are in the transit and housing-dense west side (downtown), where the average household consumes less than half the national average.
Interestingly, in the parts of the city where emissions are higher, transportation and housing aren’t necessarily to blame. The neighborhoods colored deepest orange on the map include the wealthy east side areas of Irvington, Alameda and Laurelhurst, all of which are located near the city center and where residents have carfree transportation options to get around. In these neighborhoods, the main problem sources come from food, goods and services.
“Density isn’t the only thing that matters,” the article says. “Wealth does, too. Higher-income households generate more greenhouse gases, on average, because wealthy Americans tend to buy more stuff — appliances, cars, furnishings, electronic gadgets — and travel more by car and plane, all of which come with related emissions.”
Just because many Portland neighborhoods have lower average household emissions than other places in the country doesn’t mean we can’t continue to improve. The average carbon emissions per capita in most other countries around the world is much lower than what can be seen even in Portland’s greenest areas.
The NYT article makes it clear that this research isn’t meant to shame people for things out of their control. The article points out that it is “often easier and cheaper to find a home in a high-emissions community than a lower-emissions one.” Researchers want to use this data to encourage cities to make systemic changes that will reduce emissions on a large scale.
“Cities and local governments could use the data to identify the most effective ways to fight climate change — by, for example, encouraging developers to build more housing in neighborhoods where people don’t need cars to get around or helping households in suburbs more quickly adopt cleaner electric vehicles,” the article states. (Or perhaps expanding public transit options into under-serviced communities and improving bike infrastructure?)
This kind of data visualization really highlights how smart city planning is so important if we want to make progress to combat climate change. Take a few minutes to zoom around on the map and let us know what you think.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
As a resident of one of these higher emission inner-city neighborhoods, I can tell you that basically none of my neighbors walk, bike, or take transit for most activities. Many do walk their kids to school (which is great for the safety of my own kids), but that’s about it. All other activities, including short trips to the local stores and restaurants, are nearly exclusively done by motor vehicle.
Ditto.
Nice resource! (And good to see that Downtown Vancouver – Esther Short neighborhood did so well.) Though I am surprised that Beaverton did as well as Milwaukie (and Camas so poorly vs Beaverton) …given the older land use and pre war grid
This is only the case if one uses a production-metric — a completely nonsensical approach for a city that produces little but is a hotbed for overconsumption. As the 2015 Portland Climate Action Plan noted, emissions due to consumer demand are the single largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
And as the NYT piece notees, the overconsumption of the upper-middle and upper-classes causes the majority of consumption-based GHG emissions in the USA and in Portland;
I should note that Portland has stopped measuring consumption-associated GHG emissions becuase their rapid increase would make the city’s climate action greenwashing obvious. However, state estimates indicate that consumption-based green house gas emissions in Oregon have increased enormously in the past decade:
From the NYT article:
The real take away from this spatial analysis of GHG emissions is that the inequality created and maintained by our racist and classist market-based systems is a major barrier to a just transition, ATMO.
The last time I posted about consumption-based emissions on bike portland someone accused me of being a guilt-tripping ecofascist. Cohen and Ummel (also leaders in this field) address this angry resistance to accounting for household carbon emissions here:
It is impossible to imagine reducing energy demand—direct and indirect—in rich countries if affluent consumers refuse any changes to their lifestyle and consumption habits (Méjean et al. 2019; Van Vuuren et al. 2018). The great upshot of a systematic carbon footprint analysis is to understand how consumption practices are socially and spatially structured. We aim to inform policy actions to reduce emissions in a way that is commensurate with greater equality, and with individuals living well.
https://kleinmanenergy.upenn.edu/research/publications/follow-the-carbon-the-case-for-neighborhood-level-carbon-footprints/
If that’s the case, why are the poorest parts of Portland with the worst public transit service and worst sidewalk and bike infrastructure showing up as mostly “green”?
Lower income/consumption is associated with lower emissions but car-dependence (of all the demographics in that nhood) is associated with higher emissions.
It would be good to know more about the model. For example, if the model used household wealth as a proxy for consumption, then what the map is really showing is that people are wealthier in wealthy areas.
So before you draw any inferences about what this map shows, it would he helpful to understand how the map was drawn so we’re not just mirroring model assumptions back in our analysis.
Based on earlier publications they created a linear regression model based on the BLS consumer expenditure survey:
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/es4034364
Also, if emissions are higher per-captia in areas that have few people, they probably don’t matter, yet that area will visually dominate the map.
This type of map is probably not appropriate for data of this nature; showing per-capita data on a map of this nature can be misleading.
Plenty of higher income people live in those other neighorhoods. One point of this map and the dozens of associated peer-reviewed publications is to draw attention to the link between high income and consumption-based CO2e emissions.
https://coolclimate.berkeley.edu/publications
I have little doubt that there is a correlation between income and consumption based emissions (a relationship more clearly illustrated by a scatter plot than a map). The map is captioned “Portland’s carbon footprint, mapped by neighborhood”, and my critique is the data display creates a distorted view of where our emissions are coming from. I’ll bet some of the high-density dark green areas are emitting significantly more than the hardly populated giant orange areas.
On a technical level, to construct the map, you are dividing emissions by population, then multiplying by area which creates non-sensical units.
I don’t find it misleading at all. On average, residents of some areas are responsible for more carbon emissions than in other areas.
Presenting the data as a map has a strong visual impact that a scatter plot wouldn’t, it’s narrative-busting. Anecdotally, I’m always taken aback by people who think that, because they have a house and a yard, and like to hike and windsurf, that they are somehow more “environmental” than apartment dwellers in a city.
I’ve never had a smaller carbon footprint than when I lived in a small apartment in Manhattan. This map makes that obvious. It also busts some Portland narratives.
A fundamental tenant of data presentation is that the amount of ink should correspond to the amount of the quantity being displayed. That is not the case here.
In this case, large areas that are pretty insignificant visually dominate the map. Put another way, areas such as Forest Park, with no people whatsoever and therefore no emissions, are colored orange.
And we should remember that the data shown is modeled, and does not reflect in any way what the individuals living in any given area actually do. The map should probably be captioned “Based on reported income, this is what we expect emission rates would be.”
I like maps, but I don’t like when they misrepresent the data.
What narratives? A link to the source(s) would be helpful. For example, do the narratives include the entire metro region or just Portland proper?
On a side note, do you think the results of this study could be used during Phase II of Portland’s charter reform?
https://www.portland.gov/omf/charter-review-commission/phaseiicharteramendments
If so, I’m going to assume the new Transparency Advocate office will be clear about their intent.
Anyone familiar with East Portland or any other part of the city with large neighborhoods can tell you this data is mapped by census tract and not by neighborhood.
What I find really really odd about the Portland map is how low the carbon footprint apparently is for the most car-dependent residents in the city, particularly in Cully, Gresham, and East Portland – it makes me very suspicious about what data and criteria is being used – is it by any chance based on a NYC-centric assumption that the poorest residents must be the most transit-dependent, when if fact in most of the USA the poorest residents have the least access to public transit and are the most car-dependent for their survival?
David, read the NYT article, the map is based on research out of UC Berkeley. Follow the links.
They literally call out Portland as an example where poor people have been pushed out to car dependent areas and thus high carbon footprint in the article.